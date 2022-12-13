Read full article on original website
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jeremy demands what he believes Diane stole from himCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
New Evidence Shows T. Rex May Have Been 70% Bigger Than What Fossils SuggestPrateek DasguptaKenosha, WI
wearegreenbay.com
Supply chain logistics company closes Wisconsin facility, all 100+ employees impacted
BRISTOL, Wis. (WFRV) – A supply chain logistics company is permanently closing its southeastern Wisconsin facility, laying off over 100 employees at the location. According to a letter sent by GXO Logistics Supply Chain, Inc. to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will end all operations at its Kenosha facility located at 10375 140th Avenue.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee County Board approves Waukesha request for easement | Waukesha County News
WAUKESHA — The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors on Thursday approved the Waukesha Water Utility’s request for a 100-year easement for placement of a return flow pipeline near Ryan Road and South 68th Street in Franklin in a 16-1 vote. The request was previously denied Dec. 6 by...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Carpetland donates $10K to Veterans Outreach
MOUNT PLEASANT — Grocery prices rocketed up by around 13% in the US over the past year. That increase is being felt by food banks especially. A $10,000 donation this past week from Carpetland USA, 1155 Oakes Road, to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin is going to help veterans in need of help.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha’s Holiday Winter HarborMarket draws thousands to Downtown
Thousands of area residents attended the Kenosha Holiday Winter HarborMarket Saturday in Downtown. Custom gifts, artisan holiday baked goods and handmade local novelties were available from 50 vendor booths throughout the day at The Stella Hotel & Ballroom, 5706 Eighth Ave. “This is the capstone event of our entire season,”...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
The value is in the degree
One of the very important reasons that I am so proud to lead the University of Wisconsin-Parkside – and there are many – is because we transform lives. This past weekend, we transformed another record number of lives – 513 graduates received their associate, bachelor’s, or master’s degrees.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Gerald A Howe
RACINE—Gerald A. Howe, 72, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, following a long battle with cancer. Jerry’s family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Choi and his staff throughout the years. He was born in Racine to the late...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
getting a high school diploma
MILWAUKEE — Travis Gardner is like a little brother to John Grube. While Gardner is 68 and Grube is 56, Grube said he feels like the older one because he seems to always be looking out for his friend. When Gardner forgot to bring water to a job site,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Firefighters at Milwaukee's Northridge Mall
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to Milwaukee's old Northridge Mall Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18. FOX6 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department for more information on what led to this response. This comes after a judge ordered the owner of the vacant mall to file plans to raze the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WATCH NOW: Chabad of Kenosha lights large outside menorah, celebrates start of Hanukkah |
A large crowd joined the Chabad of Kenosha Sunday for a vibrant celebration and menorah lighting at its new center on the first night of Hanukkah. Hundreds attended the free event at Chabad of Kenosha’s new home, 6520 67th St. Attendees participated in the lighting of a large menorah outside the center’s entrance, feasted on latkes, donuts and drinks, and celebrated the opening of a new Judaica gift shop. Children danced, played games and received plenty of balloon animals.
Milwaukee considering bollards to prevent downtown shootings
The City of Milwaukee is planning on installing new security measures near Fiserv Forum and along Water Street after several shootings rocked the area last May.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jensen, convicted in 2008 in wife’s death, set for retrial before Kenosha County jury next month
A new jury trial for the man convicted in the 1998 death of his wife in Pleasant Prairie is set to get underway early next month. The final pre-trial hearing was held Friday in Kenosha County Circuit Court for Mark D. Jensen, who was originally convicted in 2008 in the death of his wife, Julie Jensen, a decade earlier.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
What gets measured gets financed; plan help for new year
Strategic expansion: it’s a conversation our board and staff contemplate at every turn: “Will this change make a lasting positive impact on our users’ lives? Are we doing something that will undoubtedly make a tangible, measurable difference, or does it just sound, look, or feel like it will?”
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Today’s events for Monday, Dec. 19
Here’s a fun way to spend your Monday: UW-Parkside Athletics and the Kenosha YMCA are hosting Holiday Hoops on Dec. 19, inside DeSimone Arena. There’s a Rangers men’s basketball game at 4 pm, plus fun stuff like photos with Santa Claus (starting at 3 pm), a toy drive (bring a new toy or purchase a $10 raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes). At halftime, kids can “shoot around” the basketball court and get autographs from the players. Note: Admission is free for children under age 12 and just $5 for Kenosha YMCA members.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Contractor files bankruptcy; leaves trail of unhappy customers
MUKWONAGO, Wis. - A construction business with a noble-sounding name has shut down operations and left behind a trail of unhappy customers. Julie Aguilar in Mukwonago would like to do more in her attic than stow away Christmas gifts – renovating the attic into a home office was her Christmas present last year.
WISN
Waukesha apartment fire: 3 families displaced
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Fire Department says three families have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building Saturday night. Fire crews said they responded near Shepherd Court and Nike Drive just before 10 p.m. That is a few blocks away from East Main Street.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine & Me: Holiday Pet Tips 2022
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) — The holidays are a busy time when our normally routine schedules become a whole lot more chaotic. We can sometimes forget that this time of year affects our furry friends, too. We just want to remind viewers of some important tips to keep their pets safe this holiday season:
dailybadgerbulletin.com
16-year-old faces 24 felonies for June 2 Graceland Cemetery shooting
RACINE — A 16-year-old faces 24 felony charges for his alleged involvement in the June 2 shooting at Graceland Cemetery, in which two women attending the burial of Da’Shontay “Day Day” King were shot. Charges were filed Friday against Luis C. Granados III for the June...
World’s Richest Woman Donates $5 Million to Northern IL Goodwill
A billionaire philanthropist just made a large donation to Goodwill Industries across the nation, with a substantial amount coming to the Rockford region. The COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic for so many people; businesses and families have been ravaged. The struggle to regain the life that once was, for so many, will be a hardship that may never be overcome. Our community's social services play a very important roll in our region's recovery from the pandemic.
CBS 58
Summerfest sues Klement's Sausage Company
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There's trouble brewing for a major Summerfest vendor. Milwaukee World Festival announced it's suing Klement's Sausage Company. Officials say the lawsuit is over an unpaid sponsorship agreement signed in 2018 running through 2027. Summerfest claims Klement's and its parent company, Tall Tree Foods Holding, Inc., indicated...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa fatal crash, DPW driver's family suspects medical emergency
MILWAUKEE - Family and friends gathered Thursday night to remember Denise Durrah, 64, the Milwaukee DPW worker who died in the fiery 10-car crash in Wauwatosa Tuesday, Dec. 13. Durrah and two others died in the crash. Family suspects Durrah suffered a medical emergency, causing her to lose control of...
