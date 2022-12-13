ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

ICYMI: Sister of Man Punched by Miami Firefighter in Video Demands Justice, 2 New Brightline Stations Set to Open Next Week

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. ‘I Was Appalled': Sister of Man Punched by Miami Firefighter in Video Demands Justice. The sister of a man who was seen on video being repeatedly punched by a City of Miami Fire Rescue lieutenant while handcuffed to a stretcher is speaking out to denounce the firefighter's actions.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Florida Airports Expected to Set Records During Holidays

The holiday travel season this year is expected to rival the busiest seasons before the pandemic at Florida's two most bustling airports, which will see millions of travelers passing through them, officials said. Orlando International Airport, the state's busiest airport and the seventh busiest airport in the U.S. last year,...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade County Expands Rental Assistance Program Ahead of the Holidays

Miami-Dade County has expanded a program to assist more residents who need help paying their rent. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Friday that an additional $8 million will go on top of federal aid to increase the income limits for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). It will now include residents earning up to 140% of the area median income (AMI).
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

1 Injured in Shooting After Possible Robbery in Cooper City

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one person injured in Cooper City, officials said. Shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, Broward Regional Communications received a call about a possible shooting at a business in the 9600 block of Stirling Road. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and...
COOPER CITY, FL
NBC Miami

FedEx Driver Killed in Crash in Coral Gables

Police are investigating after a FedEx driver was killed in a crash in Coral Gables Friday. The crash happened in the 6500 block of Riviera Drive. Footage showed the driver's body on the ground covered by a yellow tarp next to the FedEx van. Another work van nearby appeared to be damaged.
CORAL GABLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy