Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Sister of Man Punched by Miami Firefighter in Video Demands Justice, 2 New Brightline Stations Set to Open Next Week
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. ‘I Was Appalled': Sister of Man Punched by Miami Firefighter in Video Demands Justice. The sister of a man who was seen on video being repeatedly punched by a City of Miami Fire Rescue lieutenant while handcuffed to a stretcher is speaking out to denounce the firefighter's actions.
NBC Miami
Florida Airports Expected to Set Records During Holidays
The holiday travel season this year is expected to rival the busiest seasons before the pandemic at Florida's two most bustling airports, which will see millions of travelers passing through them, officials said. Orlando International Airport, the state's busiest airport and the seventh busiest airport in the U.S. last year,...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade County Expands Rental Assistance Program Ahead of the Holidays
Miami-Dade County has expanded a program to assist more residents who need help paying their rent. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Friday that an additional $8 million will go on top of federal aid to increase the income limits for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). It will now include residents earning up to 140% of the area median income (AMI).
NBC Miami
Coast Guard Searching for 9 Cubans After Boat Capsizes Off Lake Worth Beach
The U.S. Coast Guard was searching for nine Cubans who were believed to be in the ocean after their boat capsized Sunday morning off Lake Worth Beach. The search began after a good Samaritan rescued a person from the water Sunday afternoon. The survivor said he and nine others had...
NBC Miami
Attorney Speaks on Behalf of Elderly Couple Defrauded by Former Miami-Dade Pastor
A former pastor was arrested after police say she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly couple who had attended to her church. Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, is facing charges including grand theft, organized scheme to defraud and exploitation of the elderly, Miami-Dade Police officials said Thursday. The victims of this...
NBC Miami
‘I Was Appalled': Sister of Man Punched by Miami Firefighter in Video Demands Justice
The sister of a man who was seen on video being repeatedly punched by a City of Miami Fire Rescue lieutenant while handcuffed to a stretcher is speaking out to denounce the firefighter's actions. Antonio Cruz had been brought to the emergency room at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 15...
NBC Miami
1 Injured in Shooting After Possible Robbery in Cooper City
The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one person injured in Cooper City, officials said. Shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, Broward Regional Communications received a call about a possible shooting at a business in the 9600 block of Stirling Road. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and...
NBC Miami
Large Fire and Partial Roof Collapse at Business in Lauderdale Lakes
Crews responded to a large fire and partial roof collapse at a business in Lauderdale Lakes Monday morning. The fire broke out at a building in the 3800 block of Northwest 19th Street. It appeared to be a furniture business. Footage showed multiple fire rescue crews at the scene and...
NBC Miami
FedEx Driver Killed in Crash in Coral Gables
Police are investigating after a FedEx driver was killed in a crash in Coral Gables Friday. The crash happened in the 6500 block of Riviera Drive. Footage showed the driver's body on the ground covered by a yellow tarp next to the FedEx van. Another work van nearby appeared to be damaged.
NBC Miami
Missing Child Alert Issued for 14-Year-Old Girl From Hallandale Beach
A missing child alert was issued Friday for a 14-year-old girl from Hallandale Beach. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they're searching for Destinee Gawlik, who was last seen in the 700 block of Northwest 9th Avenue. Gawlik is 5-foot-5, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She...
Comments / 0