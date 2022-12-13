Read full article on original website
Related
Massachusetts man arrested after allegedly trying to break into police station with chainsaw
A chainsaw-wielding man was arrested on Sunday evening after allegedly trying to break into the Cohasset police station and cut through a security door.
Boston murder suspect found hanging by his underwear after attempting to escape police out 12th floor window
Boston police allege that a man tried to jump out of an apartment window when police arrived and discovered a dead body in the unit on Sunday night.
Boston Police looking for suspect that allegedly attacked three women in one afternoon
BOSTON — Boston Police are asking for public help identifying a man that allegedly attacked three women in a two-hour span on Saturday. According to BPD, all three incidents of assault and battery occurred on Dartmouth Street near the Back Bay MBTA station. All three incidents happened between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
whdh.com
Rockland woman charged with vehicular manslaughter months after off-duty Randolph police officer killed in crash
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rockland woman is facing vehicular manslaughter charges in connection with the death of an off-duty Randolph police officer. Officer Michael Beal was hit and killed along Route 3 in Hingham in May. Prosecutors say Kaleigh Davidson was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when she crashed into Beal’s car.
WCVB
Mental health evaluation ordered for chainsaw-wielding man who damaged Cohasset police station
COHASSET, Mass. — A Massachusetts man will undergo a mental health evaluation after he tried to cut through a door at the Cohasset police station with a chainsaw and barricaded himself inside his home with his young children Sunday, officials said. Brien Buckley, 35, of Cohasset, is facing multiple...
WCVB
On camera: Dartmouth police use drone to locate missing 2-year-old in Freetown
FREETOWN, Mass. — Police from Dartmouth, Massachusetts, were able to locate a missing 2-year-old last week using a drone. At about 10 p.m. on Friday, members of the Dartmouth Police Department Drone Unit were called to Freetown to help locate a missing 2-year-old. Within 15 minutes, Officer Justin Medeiros...
Boston Police officer arrested for assault and battery after domestic violence incident
BOSTON — A Boston Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested on an assault and battery charge, police said. James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Monday by Boston Police officers for assault and battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member, police said.
Boston Police officer arrested after allegedly getting into fight with brother
BOSTON - Veteran Boston Police officer James Kenneally has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly getting into a fight with one of his brothers after the death of their father.Police told WBZ-TV Officer Kenneally and his brother got into the fight Monday afternoon at a "family mourning gathering." Their father Tom Kenneally passed away the day before at age 87.Officer Kenneally was the only one arrested, police said. He's charged with assault and battery after "being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member," according to police.Kenneally was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.No other information is available at this point in the investigation. He has been with the force since 1997.
iheart.com
Boston Police Officer Arrested, Placed On Administrative Leave
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Boston Police officer who has been with the department for about 25 years has been placed on leave after he was arrested on Monday. At around 1:30 P.M. on Monday, Boston Police officers arrested James Kenneally, a BPD officer, after he was allegedly involved in a domestic incident with a family member, according to BPD News. Kenneally was arrested for Assault and Battery.
Man wanted for murder of Stoughton mother whose body was found in a shed arrested in New York
The man suspected in the murder of a Stoughton woman, whose body was found behind her home, was arrested in New York on Saturday. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, Victor Carter, 39, was arrested early Saturday afternoon at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York. Carter, who had recent addresses in Stoughton and in Brockton, will have his first court appearance in New York before he returns to Massachusetts.
NECN
New Murder Charge for Man Caught Jumping From Roxbury High-Rise
The man who allegedly tried jumping out of a 12th-story apartment where a dead body was found in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Sunday has now been charged with murder. Michael Perry, 37, is due to face the charge in Boston Municipal Court Friday afternoon, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. They identified the man who died as Jose Aponte.
WCVB
Student taken to hospital after stabbing at Medford High School
MEDFORD, Mass. — A student was taken to a hospital Monday after being injured in an incident at Medford High School, the city's mayor said. Medford schools superintendent said one student was stabbed, and another student was in custody after a fight in a boys' bathroom. Medford Police Capt....
whdh.com
Suspect charged in connection to Roxbury homicide investigation
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say a suspect has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury. Michael Perry, 37, of Boston was initially charged with Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon and will now be charged with Murder. On Sunday around 8...
Boston Man Offered To Help Lady Carry Groceries, Then He Stabbed Her: DA
A Boston man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants was arrested and charged with multiple attacks, including stabbing an elderly lady in the chest, authorities said. Ranlee Flores, 34, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, assault and b…
NECN
Man Arrested in New York Days After Woman Killed in Stoughton, Mass.
A man has been arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection to a woman's death last week in Stoughton, Massachusetts, authorities announced Saturday. Victor Carter, 39, was taken into custody on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release.
whdh.com
Police looking to identify suspect after delivery truck driver stabbed in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are looking to identify the person who stabbed a delivery driver in Roxbury Tuesday. The Frito Lay truck driver says he was dropping off his last delivery of the day at the Alltown gas station in the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue on Tuesday when he was suddenly attacked by an unknown man and stabbed in his right arm, according to police.
whdh.com
Tractor-trailer crashes into home in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer crashed into a home in Lynn Monday morning. The truck crashed into the side of a home on Western Avenue. Another car on scene was damaged and loaded onto a tow truck. Drivers should expect delays in the area as crews work to clean...
Watertown News
Police Log: Man Caught Stealing Copper Wire, Pair Busted in Same Incident
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Dec. 5, 2:19 p.m.: A car pulled out of a parking lot on Mt. Auburn Street near Cottage Street and struck a vehicle heading eastbound. Police arrived and spoke to the drivers. The driver of the vehicle that struck the other one had an odor of alcohol and other signs of impairment. The man admitted to drinking alcohol before driving. John Driscoll, 55, of Medford, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
nbcboston.com
Man Accused of Attacking Woman in Roxbury Appears in Court as Community Activists Watch on
The man accused of attacking a 68-year-old woman in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood is behind bars. Police said he went after two women in a matter of days and community members are worried violence on the vulnerable is becoming a trend. Ranlee Flores, 34, of Roxbury faced a judge Friday on...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket police find 77-year-old woman who was reported missing
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police Department said the 77-year-old woman who was reported missing yesterday afternoon has been found. Police said Marta Cortes had not been seen since 2 p.m. Saturday. Pawtucket police posted to Facebook about Cortes’ disappearance in an attempt to locate her. In...
