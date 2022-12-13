How to be safe online this holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Eastern North Carolina advises consumers to be wary of cyber security risks this holiday season.

The BBB is offering tips on how to safe. Officials there said it’s important to not give scammers online an easy opportunity to steal your information. Make sure that your online purchases are secure and pay with a credit card.

“The safest way to pay for these gifts is gonna be with a credit card. Unlike other forms of payment like PayPal, Venmo, or even debit cards, if whatever you pay for isn’t what’s promised,” said Nick Hill, BBB senior digital marketing specialist. “You can take that up with the credit card company and chances are they’ll have your back and they’ll refund you that amount.”

Experts say there is an increase in copycat websites this holiday season. To avoid these, search for the URL directly and look for the lock symbol on the search bar.

