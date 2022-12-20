Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/21 – Rochelle Baity
Rochelle Baity, age 97 of Flora, formerly of Salem passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Flora Gardens Care Center. Rochelle was born on June 18, 1925 in Salem, the daughter of Cyrus and Flossie (Short) Alderson. On July 12, 1941 she married Orville Baity in Salem, and he preceded her in death.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/22 – Lisa B. Bauman
Lisa B. Bauman, age 57 of Centralia, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. Lisa was born on October 18, 1965, in Salinas, California the daughter of Bill and Diana (Childres) Kenedy. She married Barry Bauman on June 13, 1987, in Salinas, CA and he survives in Centralia.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/27 – Robert Dean Jamison
Robert Dean Jamison, 97, of Salem, Illinois passed away on December 17, 2022, at Stone Bridge Memory Care in Mt. Vernon. Bob was born February 3, 1925, in Bridgeport, IL to the late V.A. (Jim) Jamison and Nellie Roberts Jamison. He married Virginia Cain on June 6, 1948. She preceded him in death on November 24, 2012. Bob is survived by his son Robert Jamison (Susan) of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter Suzanne Meyering of Summerfield, FL; grandson Bill Meyering (Amy) of Denver, Co; Tom Jamison (Chelsea) of St. Louis, MO; his sister Lou Bonnell of Robinson, IL, many nieces, and nephews. Bob was also preceded in death by his grandson David Jamison, son-in-law David Meyering, and sisters Audrey Johnson, Catherine Maus, and Margaret Wiley.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/22 – Alice J. Dodson
Alice J. Dodson, 72, of Centralia passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Irvin Macz Funeral Home in Centralia.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/17 – Roger Deadmond
Roger Deadmond, age 60 of Odin, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home. Roger was born on April 19, 1962, in Salem, Illinois, the son of David Allen and Margaret Mae (Green) Deadmond. Survivors include his children, Jason Modesty and April Deadmond; siblings, Mitchell Deadmond and wife...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/19 – John Prior
John Prior, 83 of Centralia, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. John was born January 19, 1939, in Benton, Illinois, the son of Harl and Rema (Kelley) Prior. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and one sister. He is survived by daughters, Debbie Redfeairn and husband Randy of Centralia and Toni Borum and husband Jeff of Ponchatoula, LA, three grandchildren, Ryan and wife Mindy of AR, Michelle Beatty and husband Alan of IN, Nicole Schwartz Sandahl and husband Ryan of Centralia, Gage Borum and wife Kimee of CA, Drew Borum and wife Lanie of LA; and nine great-grandchildren: Sophia and Ole Redfeairn, Cooper, Lola and Lucy Beatty, Jordan Sandahl, Emery, Hudson, and Abbey Borum.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/02 – Westley Allen Villalobos
Westley Allen Villalobos, 34, passed away on December 1, 2022, in San Diego, CA. Born October 24, 1988, in Mt. Vernon, IL, he was the son of Anthony and Cynthia Villalobos of Salem. Simple cremation was chosen, and burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/20 – Rochelle Baity
Rochelle Baity, age 97 of Flora, formerly of Salem, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Flora Gardens Care Center.
southernillinoisnow.com
Lifestar Ambulance to continue ‘Home for the Holidays’ program
Lifestar Ambulance Service, Inc. has announced they will once again this year provide their ‘Home for the Holidays’ program. During the Christmas season, Lifestar Ambulance Service will transport people in the Centralia area from Skilled Care Facilities and other persons that are disabled, bed-ridden or wheelchair-bound to their relative’s homes for Christmas at no charge.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/21 – Paul A. ‘Punt’ Holthaus
Paul A. “Punt” Holthaus, age 84, of Breese, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Aviston Countryside Manor. He was born April 19, 1938, in Breese, son of the late Louis and Cecilia, nee Kampwerth, Holthaus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his...
wlds.com
Body Discovered in Creek Near Hillsboro Schools
Hillsboro authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found by a student leaving school yesterday afternoon. The body was found by a student walking home from school near the high school and junior high in a creek on Fairground Avenue by the Lions Club in Hillsboro. Police told Fox2...
wmay.com
Body Found Near Hillsboro High School
Montgomery County authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in a creek near Hillsboro High School. The body was found by a student who was walking home after school on Friday. The deceased person was identified as 33-year-old Joshua Ernst of Hillsboro. There’s no word yet on the cause of death, but authorities say foul play is not suspected.
southernillinoisnow.com
North Clay Wins Conrad Allen, WSS Takes Home St Elmo Crown – HS Basketball
North Clay Overcomes Deficit To Win Conrad Allen, SC & Sandoval Win Trophy Games. The North Clay Cardinals won the Wayne City Conrad Allen Championship overcoming a 10-point deficit to knock off the hosts 54-52. Cisne beat Lovejoy in the 3rd place game 59-52. Crab Orchard over Webber Township 74-71 for 5th. In the 7th place game it was Gallatin County over Edwards County 52-38.
Illinois Hunter Shares Pictures of Epic Rare Hairless Buck
If you grew up in Missouri or Illinois, it's likely you've seen your share of deer. Even if that's true, I can almost guarantee you've never seen one quite like the epic rare hairless buck a hunter in Illinois just shared. Thank you to Jay Kehrer for allowing me to...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, December 18th, 2022
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 24-year-old rural Salem man for residential burglary. Zacharia Hodge of Red Stripe Road was taken to the Marion County Jail. 48-year-old Robert Wells of Lincoln Street in Carlyle was arrested by Wamac Police for possession of a weapon and on a Clinton County misdemeanor warrant.
southernillinoisnow.com
Lady Cats Knock Off Sullivan, Travel To Wood River Tuesday
The Salem Lady Cats knocked off Sullivan on the road Saturday 50-43. Emma Gregg led Salem with 21 and Alesia Keller added 17. Salem returns to action to close down their pre-Christmas portion of their schedule tomorrow night when they travel to East Alton Wood River for a Cahokia matchup.
southernillinoisnow.com
Raccoon Falls At Vienna Shootout, SC Beats Altamont – JH Basketball
Raccoon dropped their game with New Simpson Hill on Saturday at the Vienna Shootout 45-32. The Devils were playing without Mike Organ and Lucas Deomes out with injuries. The Devils return to action following Christmas in the Waltonville Holiday Tournament December 26-29. SCMS Sweeps Altamont. South Central is in action...
southernillinoisnow.com
Crash update: Three confirmed to have died in head on crash east of Salem
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three people have died as a result of a semi-pickup truck crash on US 50 about 100 yards west of Radio Tower Road just east of Salem. Cannon says a preliminary investigation indicates a pickup traveling east crossed into the westbound lane and struck the semi-truck head-on.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/14 – Chrystal Lynn Atchison
Chrystal Lynn Atchison, age 47, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 1:40 A.M. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Ms. Chrystal Lynn Atchison are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where you may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Chrystal’s family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
southernillinoisnow.com
Monday morning update: State Police release preliminary information on three fatality crash just east of Salem
State Police have released a preliminary investigation on a pickup truck – semi crash that killed three Mexican Nationals on Saturday morning on US 50 just east of Salem. Police report for unknown reasons the eastbound pickup traveled into the westbound lane and struck the front of the westbound semi just west of Radio Tower Road.
Comments / 0