Salida, CO

arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee Fire hires wildfire and mitigation coordinator

Chaffee County Fire Protection District has hired long-time firefighter Jeff Zechman as the department’s new wildfire and mitigation coordinator to help residents get ready for a wildfire. “Chaffee County is due for a significant wildfire. We can throw all the money we have at fighting that fire but that...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Bird lacked runway for flight, requiring rescue in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued a water-faring bird for a reason most would overlook – it didn't have enough water for a proper take-off. According to officials, loons need a water runway of 30 yards to a quarter-mile to gain enough speed to go airborne. This can pose a problem when loons land in areas where this isn't possible, leaving them unable to run across the water while flapping and stranded – especially a concern when the spot they've landed is a wet road or parking lot mistaken for a body of water.
COLORADO STATE
Crested Butte News

Gunnison area chosen as major wolf reintroduction site for CO

The Gunnison area along Highway 50 between Monarch Pass and Montrose has been chosen by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to be one of two primary areas in which wolves will be reintroduced to Colorado over the next several years. A public hearing on the draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan will be held in Gunnison on January 25. The Gunnison Stockgrowers Association said this week they do not have an official comment on the draft plan but will be meeting in early January and expect to take a position before the hearing.
GUNNISON, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Cattle Creek and Cactus Flats major Subdivision Sketch Plans Approved

The Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) held their final regular meeting of the year on Thursday, December 15, running through a consent agenda, a few contract approvals and approval of the 2023 county budget (covered yesterday in this news story) as well as reviewing two new major subdivision sketch plans.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado judge reportedly 'screamed' at attorneys days after returning from suspension, undergoing anger management

Just two days after returning from a monthlong suspension from the bench for a criminal conviction that required extensive anger-management counseling, Summit County District Judge Mark Thompson launched into a courtroom tirade against two attorneys that left them “frightened” and “fearful.”. Thompson said in a written order...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland

It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
CRESTED BUTTE, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Therapy Dogs Help Students Taking Their Semester Finals

Everyone probably remembers the stress of “finals week” in high school. Finals Week just occurred for students at Buena Vista High School, and students there had the option to avail themselves of some stress relief via therapy dogs, whose owners volunteered to bring them to the school. Several...
mountainjackpot.com

Cripple Creek Ice Festival Is Back!

The Cripple Creek Ice Festival, dubbed as one of the most popular events and a premiere winter gala across the state, is coming back in 2023 after a several-year hiatus. Event organizers have been meeting with the city and other potential sponsors to plan for the return of this treasured event, which will occur from Feb. 18 to Feb. 26. The ice sculptures will be along Bennett Avenue and there will be vendors and activities on both weekends, including President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 20.
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Disease Isn’t Taking a Holiday Break

As we approach the Christmas and New Year holiday week, state and national health officials have expressed concerns over whether a trifecta of respiratory illness might be spread as people gather in celebration. That concern involves not only COVD-19 variants, but the usual spread of seasonal influenza and this year’s...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 18

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Beau, 12 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male. Boise, 5 years, domestic longhair,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

