Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
benitolink.com
Arts Council seeks artist for a Highway 25 utility box project
Information provided by the San Benito County Arts Council. The San Benito County Arts Council announced it seeks local artists or artist teams to submit their qualifications to create and install a site-specific mural on one of five utility boxes along Highway 25 in Hollister. The news release said this project is part of a State Highway Beautification Project, sponsored by the California Department of Transportation and the Clean California Program.
benitolink.com
Supervisors approve $2.24 million advance to Hazel Hawkins
Mary Casillas, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital interim CEO, warned the supervisors if the hospital closed the county would be responsible for the cost of transporting people to hospitals in other counties. Photo by John Chadwell. Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki wanted to not only deny the $7.8 million loan but keep county...
benitolink.com
Hazel Hawkins initiates cost-cutting and savings measures
This news release was provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital on Dec. 16, 2022. Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital (HHMH) is taking significant steps to cut costs to remain operational and as it continues to search for bridge funding and partners willing to facilitate a long-term restructuring plan. The cost-cutting measures do not affect the quality of patient care being delivered, including emergency services.
benitolink.com
Probation sweep leads to four arrests
The San Benito County Probation Department conducted a probation/parole sweep Dec. 15 that resulted in four arrests. Probation program manager John Oliveira said the arrests were because one subject was found in possession of knives and gang paraphernalia, another was found to not have registered as an arsonist, a third was found in possession of 18.5 grams of powder fentanyl, packaging and a digital scale, and the last subject was found in possession of various drug paraphernalia and weapons.
Heart found in Santa Cruz, coroner confirms remains were ‘not human’
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Cruz residents were startled by a strange scene on Ocean Street when a coroner’s van arrived and collected what some witnesses believed were human remains, including a heart. Investigators with the Santa Cruz County Coroner’s Office collected the heart and other remains at 10:45 a.m. Thursday for further examination […]
NB Route 87 reopens after fatal collision in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reports that the northbound lanes of Route 87 in San Jose have reopened following a fatal collision just north of where westbound Route 85 joins the highway. The CHP responded to a 2:34 a.m. report of a single-car collision with a pole and issued a SigAlert […]
benitolink.com
Donald Clair Christopher
Donald Clair (“Don”) Christopher passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022, surrounded by his much beloved and loving family. The grandson of Danish immigrants, he was born and raised in San Jose, graduated Live Oak High School Class of ’52 in Morgan Hill, and attended San Jose State University. A prune rancher’s son, he chose a farming career in Gilroy where he founded Christopher Ranch, grew it to become the nation’s largest producer and household brand of fresh garlic, and later co-founded the famous Gilroy Garlic Festival to celebrate the pungent bulb as a community support event for local charities. He also served his community in many other ways including as an avid Rotarian, member of the Santa Clara County Planning Commission, and donor of land for Christopher High School in Gilroy. Devoted to his family, he loved horse riding and had a special fondness for hosting life’s celebrations, large and small, with music, dancing, and an occasional “friendly hand” of cards.
NBC Bay Area
2 Unhoused People Die Due to Cold Exposure in San Jose
Cold weather is turning deadly in the South Bay. Two people died while unhoused in Downtown San Jose, officials confirmed. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner did not release more details to protect the two victims' privacy. Outreach teams were making sure people know about shelters, warming centers and handing...
Chinese developer with multiple San Jose projects arrested
The head of a China-based development firm with major land holdings in San Jose has been arrested on allegations of using bribery and kickbacks to gain development approvals in San Francisco. Zhang Li, whose Z&L Properties has two long-stalled development projects in San Jose, was detained in London on Nov....
KTVU FOX 2
No, it's not the North Pole. These snowy pics are in Santa Clara County
MT. HAMILTON, Calif. - No, these snowy photos are not from the North Pole. They were taken by Photographer Jonathan Rivas of Aio Filmz early Monday morning at the Lick Observatory on Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County, at about 4,000 feet high. Mt. Hamilton often gets a dusting of...
Paradise Post
Two more Bay Area deaths linked to cold weather
Two people died in San Jose of suspected exposure, increasing the recent cold-weather-related death toll in the Bay Area to at least four amid plunging temperatures that have prompted a freeze warning for Wednesday morning. The two latest victims were found in the 95112 zip code, which includes downtown San...
ksro.com
Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area
The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
2 dead, 5 injured after eucalyptus tree falls on Highway 101
AROMAS, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed and five others were injured after a eucalyptus tree fell on Highway 101 early Sunday morning and caused three crashes, according to a news release from California Highway Patrol. The incident happened on Highway 101 at Cannon Road, in Monterey County. CHP was dispatched to the scene […]
KSBW.com
Names of victims in fatal 101 crash released, 1 from Central Coast
AROMAS, Calif. — The San Benito Coroner's Office released the names of the two victims who died in a fatal accident on U.S. Route 101 southbound at Cannon Road — Ezequiel Sanchez, 28, of Gonzales, and Jason Manning, 50, of Arizona. According to California Highway Patrol investigators, a...
NBC Bay Area
Man Dies in Solo Vehicle Crash in South San Jose: Police
San Jose police were investigating a solo vehicle crash early Wednesday morning that left a man dead, according to the police department. Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle struck a tree in the area of East Capitol Expressway and Seven Trees Boulevard, police said. The driver died at the scene.
Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations
(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
KTVU FOX 2
Car smashes into Menlo Park Safeway store leaving employee injured
MENLO PARK, Calif. - A Safeway employee in Menlo Park was injured after a car smashed through the front of the store Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called around 9:30 a.m. to a Safeway at 325 Sharon Park Drive where they found a car halfway into the structure, according to Battalion Chief Keenan Hird of the Woodside Fire Protection District.
2 pedestrians killed crossing Highway 101 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed while trying to cross US-101 on foot early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol. The victims were two San Jose residents — one man and one woman. CHP said that at approximately 4:40 a.m., the pedestrians were crossing US-101 southbound from the center median to […]
Teens arrested after shooting at pedestrian 15 times in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they arrested a man Wednesday for a shooting on the 1700 block of Flores Street on Tuesday. Levi Cortes, 19, of Salinas, was arrested after police said he was in a vehicle with someone else and fired around 15 shots at a pedestrian at 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Police The post Teens arrested after shooting at pedestrian 15 times in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 1