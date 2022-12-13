Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Grieving mother who punched bailiff pleads guilty to lesser charge in Allen Superior Court
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When she punched the bailiff, she couldn’t even remember how it happened. That’s what Ana Maria Gomez Nolasco told Magistrate Sam Keirns Monday morning when she agreed to a plea deal on a charge for battery to a public safety official and resisting arrest.
WOWO News
OWI crash causes explosion in Angola
ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) – A vehicle crashed into a trailer Sunday afternoon causing a gas leak that later exploded. It started around 4:28 pm. when the Angola Police Department and Angola Fire Department responded to the 600 block of N. Wayne Street for a property damage crash. According to...
WANE-TV
Mobile home explodes in Angola, officer hurt by flying debris
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — A mobile home exploded in Angola after a driver, suspected of OWI, crashed into the residence and a gas meter connected to the residence Sunday afternoon. Angola Fire and Police departments responded to the scene around 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to a police report.
WANE-TV
Muncie man who strangled child sentenced to 6 years in prison, 1 year of probation
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County man who was previously found guilty of strangling a 5-year-old boy to the point where he bled has been sentenced to 6 years in prison, ordered 1 year of probation and fined $185. Dana L. Love, 58, of Muncie was convicted by a...
wtvbam.com
Angola Police officer injured in mobile home explosion, suspected drunk driver arrested
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Angola Police officer was injured on Sunday afternoon when a mobile home exploded after a crash which involved a suspected drunk driver. Angola Police say a vehicle driven by 66-year-old Jose Salud Gonzalez crashed into the residence in the 600 block of North Wayne Street and a connected gas meter at about 4:00 p.m..
wfft.com
Kendallville man seriously injured in county line crash
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Kendallville man is hospitalized with serious head injuries after crashing a truck near the Noble and Dekalb County line. The Dekalb County Sheriff's Department says 23-year-old Marshall Davis was driving on County Road 28 crossing the county line just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. That's when...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man sentenced in 2021 Pufferbelly Trail death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, a judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man who was found guilty of reckless homicide after hitting and killing Leisa Elser-Patrick while she walked on Pufferbelly Trail in September 2021. Jermaine Freeman, 24, received a sentence of three years in prison and also...
95.3 MNC
Bristol man, 36, issued a trespass warning after argument over order at Taco Bell
A Bristol man was issued a trespass warning after getting into a verbal fight with a Taco Bell employee over his order. Police were called around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, to the restaurant in the 4500 block of Elkhart Road. The 36-year-old Bristol man said he was battered...
abc57.com
Released body camera footage of Fort Wayne mayor's arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. --Body camera footage has been released by the city of Fort Wayne from the night mayor Tom Henry got arrested for crashing a city vehicle while driving drunk. Henry can be heard ordering the officers to take care of his wife and cursing at them in the footage.
WANE-TV
Narcan cutting overdose deaths in Fort Wayne, over 80 doses given freely every week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Opioids have been an t issue in the United States, Indiana, and Fort Wayne. In fact, last year Fort Wayne set a record for most overdose deaths in the city with 173. This year the city has helped combat the issue by giving out...
wtvbam.com
15-year-old taken into custody for alleged shooting threat at Fremont High School
FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – A 15 year old male juvenile was apprehended Thursday afternoon by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an investigation into an alleged threat to commit a school shooting at Fremont High School. Sheriff Rodney Robinson said in a statement released by the...
95.3 MNC
Child arrested in connection to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School
In Steuben County a 15 year old male juvenile was arrested Thursday in connection with an investigation into an alleged threat to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School. At around 1:30 P.M. the Sheriff’s School Recourse Officer at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County received information from a concerned citizen warning that a threat to shoot up a Steuben County school had been sent through an online social media app.
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers is still seeking information on the whereabouts of Quintez Burns
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Crime Stoppers is still looking for information on the whereabouts of a Lima man who skipped out on his trial in September. 28-year-old Quintez Burns failed to appear at his trial on the charge of felonious assault for an alleged incident that happened in 2021. Investigators say there was a fight following a basketball game at the YMCA that left a man seriously injured. Burns was scheduled to have a change of plea hearing earlier this summer but instead asked for a new attorney after he says they didn't see eye to eye on his defense. If you have any information about Burns, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.
wbnowqct.com
A Bust In Napoleon
Eric Rodriguez, 33, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to assault and aggravated menacing, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, fined $500, ordered to have no contact with the victim and given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for 79 days served in jail while his case was pending. The charges were amended from kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony, was dismissed. Rodriguez and a co-defendant, Miguel Garcia, 56, Napoleon, had been indicted on charges that they forced their way into another man’s home on Sept. 25 in Napoleon, restrained his liberty and forced him to drive him to a location. Garcia is awaiting sentencing on Jan. 18 on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man gets 63 months in prison for drug charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison for drug charges. Officials say Jordan Patterson, 29, pleaded guilty to distribution and aiding in the distribution of methamphetamine. In September 2020, law enforcement bought over 50 grams of methamphetamine from Patterson, according...
abc57.com
Rochester man dies in crash on U.S. 31
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - A Rochester man died in a crash on U.S. 31 Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. At 7:27 p.m., state troopers and deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on U.S. 31 near County Road 50 East.
Crash in DeKalb County leaves one man injured
A man is in critical condition after a single-car crash in Dekalb County Sunday. Police believe speed to be a contributing factor to the crash.
WANE-TV
No injuries following northeast Fort Wayne fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No one is hurt following a house fire Saturday evening on Fort Wayne’s northeast side. According to a release, the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire on the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Arriving, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the front of a home. Crews searched the home and rescued one dog.
WANE-TV
Jury finds Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in Whitley County homicide
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, a jury found a Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in the death of another Fort Wayne man who was later found in a Whitley County ditch by police. After 15 witnesses, 30 pieces of evidence and around two and a half...
Lima man gets six years for aggravated robbery
LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery on Tuesday morning. Christopher Dadisman, 24, pleaded guilty to stealing items, including a gun, from Rafael Valez’s car in a hotel parking lot on Sept. 25. He will be eligible to apply for judicial release in three years and six months.
