Argentina Vs. France: 2022 World Cup Final Live Updates
After a thrilling 120 minutes and a penalty shootout, Lionel Messi and the Albicelestes lifted the World Cup Trophy. Messi scored two goals, plus a shootout socer, to claim his first World Cup title in what was his final appearance. On the other side, 23-year-old Kylian Mbappé had a hat-trick in defeat.
Kylian Mbappe Gets Hat-Trick in World Cup Final
Kylian Mbappe has a World Cup Final hat-trick to his name. The 23-year-old French superstar scored his second penalty of the game in the 118th minute of extra time to tie Argentina 3-3. The penalty call came off a handball in the box when Mbappe tried to get a shot...
When is the 2023 Women's World Cup? Here's a Look at What to Expect
Avid soccer fans might be feeling lost and perhaps empty now that the 2022 tournament has officially wrapped. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi battled it out on Sunday in one of the greatest finals the World Cup has ever seen. The game started with a pair of goals from Argentina before Les Bleus equalized on back-to-back shots late. After both teams scored in extra time, the game went to a penalty shootout, where La Albiceleste emerged victorious.
Buenos Aires, Argentina Ecstatic After World Cup Win Over France
For the first time since 1986, the South American nation has won the World Cup. It's the third World Cup in Argentina's history, but the first for star Lionel Messi. As expected, fans back home were thrilled to see La Albiceleste lift the trophy in Qatar. The noise in Buenos...
Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele Substituted Before Halftime vs. Argentina in World Cup Final
The defending champions are in trouble. France trailed Argentina 2-0 at halftime of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday with Lionel Messi's 23rd-minute penalty and Angel Di Maria's 36th-minute finish in transition being the difference. In desperate need of a change, manager Didier Deschamps made two bold changes...
Twitter Erupts to Rollercoaster Argentina-France World Cup Final
The 2022 World Cup final was everything we could've hoped for and more. Dubbed a matchup between PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, the two superstars were absolutely unstoppable for Argentina and France and gave everyone a reason to look forward to the future of soccer. Argentina dominated...
Lionel Messi Not Retiring From Argentina: ‘I Want to Continue Playing as a Champion'
Lionel Messi isn’t leaving just yet. The 35-year-old soccer icon said in October that he would be playing in his final FIFA World Cup this year in Qatar. He capped off the tournament with two goals in the final, leading Argentina to a dramatic, penalty-shootout victory over France for his first World Cup title.
Nicholas the ‘Psychic' Dolphin Predicts Winner of FIFA World Cup Final
Following the passing of South Africa's Paul the Octopus and the great success of Russia's Achilles the cat, it looks like the U.S. has found its own 'psychic' animal capable of predicting World Cup champs. Meet Nicholas, Florida's Clearwater Marine Aquarium bottlenose dolphin who is apparently no stranger to making...
Kylian Mbappe Scores Two Quick Goals, France Ties Argentina
France's superstar has got them level. Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in two minutes to get Les Bleus level with Argentina 2-2 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday. The first came via a penalty in the 80th minute after Nicolas Otamendi fouled Randal Kolo Muani in the box. Mbappe stepped up to the spot and drilled it past Emiliano Martinez, who dove the right way but couldn't stop the power on the hit.
Argentina Trolls Kylian Mbappe With ‘A Minute of Silence' in Dressing Room
The Argentine players are surely making their celebrations count. After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday in an enthralling heavyweight showdown against France, Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Co. trolled French star Kylian Mbappe with "a minute of silence" in the dressing room, defender Nicolas Otamendi recorded on Instagram.
Croatians Celebrate in Zagreb After Third-Place World Cup Finish
This is your moment, Croatia. It wasn't the exact final result the nation hoped for, but third-place is no small feat for the fourth-smallest nation at the 2022 World Cup. After the Vatreni secured a 2-1 victory over Morocco on Saturday, Croatians back home took to the streets for a raucous celebration of flares, fireworks and songs.
Croatia Beats Morocco 2-1, Wins Third-Place Game of 2022 World Cup
Croatia are taking home bronze. The Vatreni topped Morocco 2-1 in the third-place game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday for their second bronze finish in World Cup history. Croatia opened the game with a 3-5-2 starting shape for the first time in Qatar. Manager Zlatko Dalic handed...
World Cup Closing Ceremony Held in Qatar Before Final
Before the World Cup Final between Argentina and France got underway, Qatar took some time to celebrate and reminisce on the past month. The closing ceremony of the 2022 World Cup was held at Lusail Iconic Stadium before the two finalists took the field. There were several musical performances during...
Why Is a Bicycle Kick Called a Chilena?
Professional football may not be played on concrete, but it does have bicycles. Bicycle kicks, to be precise. It’s arguably the most difficult maneuver to pull off in the sport, and it’s a rare sight to see -- especially if a player scores off one. Moroccan center back...
