Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Russell Wilson reacts to horrible news
Russell Wilson has started every game for the Denver Broncos so far this season, but after suffering an apparent head injury on Sunday that put him in concussion protocol, Wilson will not play for the Broncos in this week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals even though he cleared concussion protocol. However, Wilson made it clear on Friday that he wanted to play.
thecomeback.com
Vikings player robbed of two touchdowns blasts officials
When the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, a few things got accomplished. One, the Vikings went from frauds to gods by completing the greatest comeback in NFL history. Two, the Vikings clinched the NFC North. Three, they let the game’s officials off the hook for a pair of controversial rulings. After the game, the player who was likely robbed out of a pair of touchdowns has called the officials out.
thecomeback.com
NFL explains absolutely brutal call in Vikings-Colts game
The Minnesota Vikings won a dramatic affair over the Indianapolis Colts Saturday, emerging with a 39-36 overtime victory. But it was not a win without controversy, as NFL officials came under fire for their actions in this one. An absolutely brutal call was made in the game that wiped a...
thecomeback.com
Patriots legend arrested for felony assault
Unfortunate news out of Los Angeles Monday when New England Patriots legend Willie McGinest was arrested for assault, according to law enforcement. Three three-time Super Bowl champion linebacker was booked by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office on Monday at 7:30 a.m. on a felony assault charge, per Fox News.
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
thecomeback.com
Danny Amendola reveals shocking Tom Brady news
Longtime NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola played more of his 14-year career with Tom Brady on the New England Patriots than any other team or quarterback. And even though he’s currently retired, it sure sounds like he’d come out of retirement to run it back with his friend.
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders gets emotional before last Jackson State game
Saturday marked the last day that Deion Sanders is the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers as he was named the new coach of the Colorado Buffalos a few weeks back. The undefeated Tigers played in the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Saturday. But before the game, Sanders gave an emotional speech for one final time.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to big Russell Wilson update
While it wasn’t a pretty game, the Denver Broncos won their fourth game of the season in Week 15, defeating the Arizona Cardinals. Russell Wilson, who has had a miserable first season in Denver, was sidelined after sustaining a concussion in Week 14. But while the Broncos won without Wilson in Week 15, they will not attempt to do the same in Week 16.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to horrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals notched a huge comeback win against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon – and of course, talked a little trash afterward. But following the big win, the team got some unfortunate news about one of their star players. According to a report...
thecomeback.com
Tim Tebow ‘thankful’ Jaguars cut him
Tim Tebow’s long-winding journey to play in the NFL seemed to officially end when he was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2021 NFL season. And according to him, he’s extremely glad that happened. Tebow penned an opinion column for Fox News on Saturday in which he...
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts Robert Saleh’s insane Zach Wilson quote
The New York Jets drafted rookie quarterback Zach Wilson as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. While he initially emerged as the team’s starting quarterback, it didn’t take long for the team to bench him in favor of current starter Mike White this year.
thecomeback.com
Veteran quarterback could reportedly demand a trade
When the Green Bay Packers selected former Utah State Aggies star quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, it was clear that the team intended the college standout to one day become their starting quarterback following the departure or retirement of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But after three seasons, that still hasn’t happened. And it could lead to Love seeking a trade.
thecomeback.com
NFL insiders agree on Tom Brady’s next move
This year has been a rough one for Tom Brady. First, he retired from the NFL and then later unretired. Second, his 13-year marriage ended rather publicly. Third, it’s a real possibility that his Tampa Bay Buccanneers may not make the playoffs. Even if they do, they may have to face a Wild Card team with a better record.
thecomeback.com
Brittany Mahomes furious at NFL referees
The NFL has gotten serious about protecting quarterbacks in recent years to the point. In fact, the number of controversial roughing the passer penalties have become frustrating to fans lately and has a number of prominent players calling for a change in the way the penalty is called. But on Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the turf violently with no flag – and his wife Brittany Mahomes was not happy about it.
thecomeback.com
Andy Reid makes strong Patrick Mahomes statement
As the 2022-23 NFL season winds down, there are some clear contenders for the league’s MVP Award in Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. And while there’s still time for each of them to stake their claim for the award, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is making the case for his quarterback.
thecomeback.com
Ryan Day reveals Ohio State’s need for NIL money
The NCAA’s changes to its name, image, and likeness policy have changed college football recruiting in a massive way. Players are now choosing their colleges based on which NIL opportunities could lead to the most profit, and it’s affecting some of the biggest and most prestigious programs in the country, including the Ohio State Buckeyes.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to coach’s insane response to horrible injury
Dean Pees, the defensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons, rejoined the team for its game against the New Orleans Saints after being hospitalized from a collision suffered during pregame warmups. “Falcons DC Dean Pees has been released from hospital in New Orleans and is headed to the stadium to rejoin...
thecomeback.com
Patriots player gets emotional after horrible mistake
With the game tied at 24 and just three seconds left on the clock, the worst-case scenario for the New England Patriots during Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders should have been taking the game to overtime. But that’s not how it went down. After receiving the...
thecomeback.com
Tennessee Titans make NFL Interception of the Year
The Tennessee Titans made a mind-blowing defensive play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. With the game tied 7-7 and 12 seconds remaining in the second quarter, the Chargers had 2nd-and-10 at the Tennessee 26-yard line. Los Angeles star quarterback Justin Herbert wanted to take a shot to the end zone, with enough time still left to attempt a field goal on the ensuing play.
thecomeback.com
Referee shockingly defends horrible game-altering decision
The Washington Commanders lost Sunday night’s game to the New York Giants in a controversial fashion thanks to a few sketchy decisions from NFL referees. But after the game, the officials defended those decisions. On what appeared to be a potential game-tying touchdown, wide receiver Terry McLaurin was flagged...
Comments / 0