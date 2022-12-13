ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton man threatened to kill witness in Bangor break-in case, police say

An Easton man who was previously charged with threatening to kill three police officers following a spring incident now is accused of threatening to harm a witness involved in that case, according to police. Melvin Bisher Jr., 43, of the 400 block of West Berwick Street, is facing charges of...
BANGOR, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police need help identifying four people suspected of fraud

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Eastern Berks Regional Police Department is asking for help in identifying two female and two male suspects. Police believe the suspects used forged Skill game winner receipts at a Boyertown convenience store to fraudulently claim thousands of dollars. A 2009 gray Honda Civic was being driven...
BOYERTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. workplace shooter was ex-boyfriend of victim: report

Berks County authorities have identified the man they believe to have been the shooter in a Dec. 15 incident that seriously wounded two people at a Wyomissing medical building before the shooter took his own life. Xavier Starks, 23, of Reading, was identified by investigators as the man found deceased...
WYOMISSING, PA
WBRE

Four arrested in Hazle Township Walmart thefts

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested four women at three separate times for allegedly trying to steal from Walmart in Hazle Township. According to PSP on Tuesday, December 13, around 3:17 p.m., state troopers were called to Walmart at 761 Airport Road in Hazle Township for reports of retail […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

First responders hurt in crash

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two first responders were hurt after a crash in Luzerne County. A crew from Hazle Township Fire and Rescue was responding to a different crash just before 7:30 a.m. Friday morning along Cando Expressway near Hazleton when their vehicle was hit. The first responders were...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Evicted tenant allegedly breaks into apartment

Berwick, Pa. — A tenant who was evicted from a Berwick apartment broke a window to get back into the home to sleep, police say. Robert W. Guire, 64, had been removed from his apartment at 215 E. Front Street by the Columbia County Sheriff's Department in November after being evicted by the landlord. When the landlord arrived at the apartment on Dec. 1 to clean it, Guire was sleeping inside the apartment, according to charges. He'd reportedly broken a window to get into the home because the locks had been changed, Guire told Berwidck Officer Randy Gaugler. Guire, who police say is homeless, was charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. at District Judge Richard Cashman's office. Docket sheet
BERWICK, PA
WOLF

Two women wanted for theft and assault

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Two women are wanted by Dickson City Police for allegedly stealing from a store and assaulting an employee. Officials say they were involved in a retail theft at Macy's and when they were approached by Asset Protection. At this point, police say they...
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

Suspects wanted in $1.7K theft at the Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying suspects allegedly involved in a theft at the Crossing Outlets. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on December 11 around 6:30 p.m., the two women pictured are suspects in a shoplifting investigation at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Tannersville. Officers say the […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Woman hit by car in Wilkes-Barre Twp. dies from injuries

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner states a woman, struck by a car Tuesday night in Wilkes-Barre Township, has died from her injuries. Coroner Jill Mathews tells Eyewitness News a 70-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was pushing a shopping cart across Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard was hit just before 8:00 p.m. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Driver injured after U-Haul overturns on I-80 in Warren County

KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A driver was injured after the U-Haul truck overturned on Interstate 80 in Warren County Thursday morning, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at 6:14 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 5.7 in Knowlton Township,...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy