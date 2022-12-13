ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston police officer placed on leave after domestic assault arrest

Officer James Kenneally's lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. A Boston police officer was placed on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic assault. His lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston police officer charged with assault and battery, placed on leave

A Boston police officer who was charged with assault and battery earlier this week was placed on leave, according to authorities. The officer, James Kenneally, was arrested around 1:35 p.m. Monday in connection with an alleged domestic incident involving a family member, the Boston Police Department said in a statement. No further details were immediately made available to the public about the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Pawtucket police find 77-year-old woman who was reported missing

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police Department said the 77-year-old woman who was reported missing yesterday afternoon has been found. Police said Marta Cortes had not been seen since 2 p.m. Saturday. Pawtucket police posted to Facebook about Cortes’ disappearance in an attempt to locate her. In...
PAWTUCKET, RI
CBS Boston

Boston Police officer arrested after allegedly getting into fight with brother

BOSTON - Veteran Boston Police officer James Kenneally has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly getting into a fight with one of his brothers after the death of their father.Police told WBZ-TV Officer Kenneally and his brother got into the fight Monday afternoon at a "family mourning gathering." Their father Tom Kenneally passed away the day before at age 87.Officer Kenneally was the only one arrested, police said. He's charged with assault and battery after "being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member," according to police.Kenneally was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.No other information is available at this point in the investigation. He has been with the force since 1997.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man wanted for murder of Stoughton mother whose body was found in a shed arrested in New York

The man suspected in the murder of a Stoughton woman, whose body was found behind her home, was arrested in New York on Saturday. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, Victor Carter, 39, was arrested early Saturday afternoon at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York. Carter, who had recent addresses in Stoughton and in Brockton, will have his first court appearance in New York before he returns to Massachusetts.
STOUGHTON, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Man Caught Stealing Copper Wire, Pair Busted in Same Incident

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Dec. 5, 2:19 p.m.: A car pulled out of a parking lot on Mt. Auburn Street near Cottage Street and struck a vehicle heading eastbound. Police arrived and spoke to the drivers. The driver of the vehicle that struck the other one had an odor of alcohol and other signs of impairment. The man admitted to drinking alcohol before driving. John Driscoll, 55, of Medford, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
WATERTOWN, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Seek Help Locating Missing Teen

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. According to police, Dayanara Lopez has been missing since Friday night after leaving her home on Dorchester Street. Dayanar is 5’0 tall and was last seen wearing a black coat with pink fur...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Boston police release images of suspect in violent Theater District attack

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a violent assault in the city’s Theater District last month. Detectives said at 1:48 a.m. on Nov. 5, officers were called to an assault and battery in the area of 279 Tremont St. Responding officers located a man who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries and emergency brain surgery.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

