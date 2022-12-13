Read full article on original website
Boston police officer placed on leave after domestic assault arrest
Officer James Kenneally's lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. A Boston police officer was placed on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic assault. His lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. James...
Boston Police looking for suspect that allegedly attacked three women in one afternoon
BOSTON — Boston Police are asking for public help identifying a man that allegedly attacked three women in a two-hour span on Saturday. According to BPD, all three incidents of assault and battery occurred on Dartmouth Street near the Back Bay MBTA station. All three incidents happened between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Kaliegh Davidson accused of driving 100 mph on drugs in crash that killed Randolph police officer
A Rockland woman accused of driving more than 100 mph while under the influence of drugs and alcohol before causing a fatal crash that killed a Randolph Police Officer was indicted in Plymouth Superior Court last week. Kaliegh Davidson, 35, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on charges...
Arrest Made In Connection With 40-Year-Old Stoughton Mother's Murder: DA
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old mother from Stoughton, officials said. Victor Carter, age 39, was arrested in connection with the murder of Amber Buckner on Saturday, Dec. 17, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced. Carter, who …
Man tries to enter Cohasett police station with chainsaw, residents told to shelter in place
COHASSET, Mass. — Cohasset Police issued a shelter-in-place order Sunday after a man attempted to enter the Cohasset police station with a chainsaw. The man then fled the police station and barricaded himself in a home with two children present. At 3:40 p.m., Cohasset police told residents living within...
Boston police officer charged with assault and battery, placed on leave
A Boston police officer who was charged with assault and battery earlier this week was placed on leave, according to authorities. The officer, James Kenneally, was arrested around 1:35 p.m. Monday in connection with an alleged domestic incident involving a family member, the Boston Police Department said in a statement. No further details were immediately made available to the public about the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident.
Pawtucket police find 77-year-old woman who was reported missing
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police Department said the 77-year-old woman who was reported missing yesterday afternoon has been found. Police said Marta Cortes had not been seen since 2 p.m. Saturday. Pawtucket police posted to Facebook about Cortes’ disappearance in an attempt to locate her. In...
Boston Police officer arrested after allegedly getting into fight with brother
BOSTON - Veteran Boston Police officer James Kenneally has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly getting into a fight with one of his brothers after the death of their father.Police told WBZ-TV Officer Kenneally and his brother got into the fight Monday afternoon at a "family mourning gathering." Their father Tom Kenneally passed away the day before at age 87.Officer Kenneally was the only one arrested, police said. He's charged with assault and battery after "being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member," according to police.Kenneally was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.No other information is available at this point in the investigation. He has been with the force since 1997.
Driver Accused of Being Drunk, High in Route 3 Crash That Killed Veteran Randolph Cop
A 35-year-old woman from Rockland, Massachusetts, has been indicted on charges that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she caused a crash in May that killed an off-duty Randolph police officer. A grand jury on Friday returned indictments charging Kaleigh Davidson with one count each...
Providence man convicted in deadly kidnapping case sent to California prison
Louis Coleman was convicted of kidnapping and murdering 23-year-old Jassy Correia from outside a Boston nightlcub.
Man dangling from Boston high-rise window charged with murder; Victim identified
A man who attempted to dive out a 12th-floor window of a high-rise apartment building in Boston after a body was found in the building is now facing upgraded charges. Michael Perry, 37, was arraigned on a first-degree murder charge Friday and ordered held without bail. Earlier this week, he...
Man wanted for murder of Stoughton mother whose body was found in a shed arrested in New York
The man suspected in the murder of a Stoughton woman, whose body was found behind her home, was arrested in New York on Saturday. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, Victor Carter, 39, was arrested early Saturday afternoon at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York. Carter, who had recent addresses in Stoughton and in Brockton, will have his first court appearance in New York before he returns to Massachusetts.
Man Accused of Attacking Woman in Roxbury Appears in Court as Community Activists Watch on
The man accused of attacking a 68-year-old woman in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood is behind bars. Police said he went after two women in a matter of days and community members are worried violence on the vulnerable is becoming a trend. Ranlee Flores, 34, of Roxbury faced a judge Friday on...
Boston Man Offered To Help Lady Carry Groceries, Then He Stabbed Her: DA
A Boston man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants was arrested and charged with multiple attacks, including stabbing an elderly lady in the chest, authorities said. Ranlee Flores, 34, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, assault and b…
Weymouth Woman Sentenced For Fatally Stabbing 19-Year-Old Ryan Martin In 2020
A 29-year-old woman from Weymouth was sentenced to 13-15 years in prison for stabbing a 19-year-old man to death more than two years ago, officials said.Kelsey Debello was sentenced after she pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Ryan Martin on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Norfolk County District Att…
Police Log: Man Caught Stealing Copper Wire, Pair Busted in Same Incident
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Dec. 5, 2:19 p.m.: A car pulled out of a parking lot on Mt. Auburn Street near Cottage Street and struck a vehicle heading eastbound. Police arrived and spoke to the drivers. The driver of the vehicle that struck the other one had an odor of alcohol and other signs of impairment. The man admitted to drinking alcohol before driving. John Driscoll, 55, of Medford, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
Worcester Police Seek Help Locating Missing Teen
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. According to police, Dayanara Lopez has been missing since Friday night after leaving her home on Dorchester Street. Dayanar is 5’0 tall and was last seen wearing a black coat with pink fur...
Boston police release images of suspect in violent Theater District attack
BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a violent assault in the city’s Theater District last month. Detectives said at 1:48 a.m. on Nov. 5, officers were called to an assault and battery in the area of 279 Tremont St. Responding officers located a man who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries and emergency brain surgery.
Driver accused of being drunk, high at time of high-speed crash that killed off-duty Massachusetts police officer
HINGHAM, Mass. — New indictments charge a Massachusetts woman with being under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she allegedly caused a crash that killed an off-duty police officer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced. Officer Michael D. Beal, a 35-year veteran of the Randolph Police Department,...
Boston PD asking for public help identifying man in connection with an aggravated assault in Roxbury
Boston Police is asking for the publics help identifying a man in connection with an aggravated assault in Roxbury. According to Boston Police, on Thursday December 8, 2022, at about 5:30 p.m. police responded to the area of Deckard Street in Roxbury. Upon arrival to the scene, officers located a...
