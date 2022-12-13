ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Parts of Maine got more than two feet of snow from the Nor'easter

MAINE, USA — A Nor'easter pummeled New England this weekend and brought heavy snow to some, while others received almost no snowfall. Temperatures with this system were pretty warm for snowfall overall. Most in the state were right at or below freezing as the storm passed through. This made for a slushy and pasty snow.
Winter storm warnings continue for northern and eastern Maine

MAINE, USA — The first statewide storm of the season is continuing to dump significant snowfall totals for locations away from the coastline. The Oxford Hills have been hit the hardest with more than 2 feet of snow reported. Northern and eastern Maine towns are now getting in on the action. Here are the updated snowfall totals:
Raw oysters from Texas linked to norovirus outbreak, CDC says

WASHINGTON — Food safety and public health regulators are warning people about Texas-harvested raw oysters linked to a norovirus outbreak. The raw oysters, harvested from TX 1 in Galveston Bay, Texas, between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7, were recalled after 211 gastrointestinal illnesses were reported across multiple states. The...
