Kansas City, MO

Airfare deals to get out of Kansas City this winter

By Heidi Schmidt
 6 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travelers who are looking for a cheap getaway have a few options.

Kansas City’s Aviation Department found a handful of deals that can get you out of town for $150 … or much less, depending on where you plan to go.

Frontier

Bargain airline Frontier has the lowest available getaway from Kansas City.

For $19, plus taxes and fees, you can fly from Kansas City to Denver. The return trip may cost more, depending on when you decide to return home. Travel for this deal begins Jan. 24.

If you’re hoping to get away from Kansas City’s cold weather, Orlando may be more your speed. Roundtrip flights from Kansas City to Orlando start under $140. Travel begins on Dec. 22.

Keep in mind you may also pay extra for things like a carry-on bag, luggage, and seat selection when flying Frontier.

jetBlue

If an east coast adventure sounds like fun, head to Boston after the first of the year.

A roundtrip from Kansas City to Boston on jetBlue starts around $50 one way. Travel begins Jan. 4.

Flights to other cities are also on sale from $49 each way for Tuesday and Wednesday travel between Jan. 10 and Feb. 15. The sale ends Dec. 15.

Spirit

Try some west coast dreaming by checking out the fun factor Los Angeles has to offer.

Sprit has a round trip from Kansas City to Los Angeles for $130. Travel begins New Year’s Eve. Keep in mind you may also pay extra for things like a carry-on bag, luggage, and seat selection when flying Spirit.

