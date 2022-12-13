ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habitual speeder gets 15 years to life in prison for 100 mph crash that killed woman

By Cameron Kiszla
 6 days ago

A Mission Viejo man has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for hitting and killing a woman with his car while driving nearly 100 miles per hour.

Afiff Kevin Doaifi, 28, was convicted of second-degree murder last month in the death of 33-year-old Judith Noval of Mission Viejo, according to a press release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

In Mission Viejo on March 25, 2017, prosecutors say Doaifi accelerated his Camaro to 99 mph before striking the Hyundai Elantra driven by Noval. She died of her injuries a month later.

Doaifi had previously received five speeding citations, including one for driving 109 mph on a freeway in 2014.

Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder in Mission Viejo Crash That Killed Woman: OCSD

“I was wrong and it was dangerous … This is a wakeup call,” Doaifi told the judge in that case.

After the crash, Doaifi called 911 and complained about the damage to his car, though “he never asked about the well-being of the woman he hit,” the release said.

“The fact that this individual cared more about the damage to his car than the woman he just slammed into at nearly 100 miles per hour clearly shows his priorities,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “He didn’t care how many speeding tickets he racked up, he kept speeding and kept putting innocent people in danger until he finally killed someone. This is a tragedy that could have been avoided, but Mr. Doaifi simply didn’t care about anyone or anything besides himself and his car.”

Comments / 95

Martin Z.
5d ago

These guys like to impress other guys by speeding everywhere they go! Now he's in the perfect place to impress all the men he wants and get a big bonus in the end!!

Christina Graddy
5d ago

My son was hit on his motorcycle and killed by a guy who has 6 felony DUI's. This guy was drunk again. My son was this guy's 7th.The guy blew through the stop sign so fast my son didnt have a chance. This guy ran from the scene leaving his 3 little children behind to watch my son suffer. He also put up a fight when the cops found him. This guy only got 3 yrs do to his wife works at the hospital in Victorville and I guess knows the worthless judge. I'm heart broken over my son as he was my youngest. The baby. The system sickens me. I wish to God this guy got life like my son did.

OpenYourMind
5d ago

He says this is a "wake up call". It's too late for that. The wake up call is supposed to come BEFORE somebody ends up dead. Screw this guy. A wake up call... what world is he living in...

