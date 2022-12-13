Habitual speeder gets 15 years to life in prison for 100 mph crash that killed woman

A Mission Viejo man has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for hitting and killing a woman with his car while driving nearly 100 miles per hour.

Afiff Kevin Doaifi, 28, was convicted of second-degree murder last month in the death of 33-year-old Judith Noval of Mission Viejo, according to a press release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

In Mission Viejo on March 25, 2017, prosecutors say Doaifi accelerated his Camaro to 99 mph before striking the Hyundai Elantra driven by Noval. She died of her injuries a month later.

Doaifi had previously received five speeding citations, including one for driving 109 mph on a freeway in 2014.

“I was wrong and it was dangerous … This is a wakeup call,” Doaifi told the judge in that case.

After the crash, Doaifi called 911 and complained about the damage to his car, though “he never asked about the well-being of the woman he hit,” the release said.

“The fact that this individual cared more about the damage to his car than the woman he just slammed into at nearly 100 miles per hour clearly shows his priorities,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “He didn’t care how many speeding tickets he racked up, he kept speeding and kept putting innocent people in danger until he finally killed someone. This is a tragedy that could have been avoided, but Mr. Doaifi simply didn’t care about anyone or anything besides himself and his car.”

