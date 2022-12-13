ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville, Little Rock among most competitive small metros for apartment rentals

By Alex Kienlen
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ePyR_0jhNfxzO00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you live in the Fayetteville or Little Rock metro areas and want to rent an apartment, be ready to move fast as competition makes getting space competitive, according to a new survey.

Rental market-tracking website RentCafe reports that Fayetteville is the number-one most competitive market for apartment rentals in small metro areas. Little Rock closely follows at number 11, according to the site.

Rent in Little Rock rising, still below state, national average

Fayetteville gained its rank for a variety of factors. According to the survey, apartments there are vacant for only 14 days on average, with a 98.3% occupancy rate and 28 perspective renters for every available apartment. Rentcafe also found that 76.1% of renters in the Fayetteville area renew their lease.

Little Rock is slightly less tight than Fayetteville, with apartments staying vacant for 19 days. The occupancy rate in the capital city runs 96.7%, with 13 prospects for every available apartment. The study showed a lease renewal rate of 71.2% for Little Rock.

The same study ranks Miami-Dade County, Florida, as the most competitive market in the country, with 25 vacant days and a 97.5% occupancy rate. Grands Rapids, Michigan, is number two with similar numbers.

Rent on the rise, Little Rock tenants say it’s too much

The national average is apartments have 14 renters competing for a given space, and it will be on the market for 32 days, RentCafe reports. Leases were renewed by 62.7% of renters on the same national average.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

Tyler Jones
5d ago

Yeah. Because the economy sucks and more of us have to rent apartments. Glad I got in early, even after leaving my first rent within 3 days because of an untold ROACH problem! Thank god they canceled my lease. Not naming names… ok, I am. I believe it’s now called Desoto Park. Was under different name, so maybe they got it together. And they could’ve screwed me, but they didn’t and let me drop my lease. So other than 2 nights of restless sleep worrying about roaches, I was out and they were cool about it. But… BEWARE!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Little Rock woman wins $390K with lottery app

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock resident won $390K on Jackpocket, a digital lottery app where you can play official state lottery tickets. 61-year-old Shirley Washington matched all five numbers, without the Lucky Ball, on the November 30th Lucky for Life drawing. She claimed her prize today at...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A few wet snowflakes are likely Monday

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight. These clouds will act as a blanket and keep temperatures above freezing across most of Arkansas. I’m forecasting a low of 34° in Little Rock. The rain/snow mix should hold off until Monday Morning. MONDAY: Rain/snow will move in Monday morning. The precipitation...
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: Mackey’s Catfish opens 3rd location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Central Arkansas food truck has opened its third location in the state. Mackey’s Catfish is now serving the Greenbrier community. The food truck is located at 110 S. Broadview in Greenbrier. There’s also a location in Russellville and Morrilton. Watch the video above for more information.
GREENBRIER, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Bella Vista Businesses on Santa’s Nice List

The mission of the Bella Vista Village Business Association is to promote, support and provide networking opportunities for our members. Join Now Member Directory Advanced Search DIRECTORY ADD LISTING A Modern Touch Category Construction & Contractors Address 15 Lavendon Circle Phone 479-426-1090 Email amtremodel@gmail.com A Superior Inspection LLC Category Real Estate Address 703 North 27thRogers, AR […]
BELLA VISTA, AR
KHBS

Late-week winter storm possible in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A strong arctic cold front is going to hit Northwest Arkansas on Thursday. This includes plunging temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The wind chill could get to 30 below zero. Precipitation is possible, and 40/29's weather team is going through the models carefully as we move...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

WATCH: Procession for Detective Killed in Wreaths Across America escort

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People lined the streets of Bentonville early Sunday morning, Dec. 18, as first responders held a procession for a deputy, killed on duty. WATCH HERE AS PROCESSION BEGINS. WATCH HERE as procession continues down 14th Street in Bentonville. Benton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Paul Newell, 51 of Gravette, was killed during […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy