Megan Thee Stallion claims Tory Lanez offered her $1M to keep quiet about alleged shooting

Supporters of rapper Megan Thee Stallion stood outside of a courtroom in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday, holding signs with messages of support for the artist.

Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, testified against hip-hop artist Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson. She accused him of shooting her feet following an argument in July 2020.

Megan reportedly gave an emotional testimony, according to the Los Angeles Times .

“I can’t believe I have to come up here and do this,” she reportedly said on the stand.

The Houston native testified that Lanez and Kelsey Harris, another female in the group, were fighting while they were all in a car after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner’s house. Once that happened, Megan got out of the vehicle.

She claims that she started walking away when she heard Lanez yell “dance b—-” and that’s when she said he pointed a gun at her before firing shots.

“I’m in shock. I’m scared. I hear the gun going off, and I can’t believe he’s shooting at me,” she said.

Megan then said Lanez told her to not “say anything” and that he’d give her “a million dollars,” he also cited he was on probation for another reported weapons offense and was worried he’d go to jail.

She said she felt the Canadian artist was more worried about getting arrested than actually shooting her.

The artist also testified that she didn’t see Harris with a gun.

Los Angeles prosecutors added a third felony charge in their assault case against Lanez. He is now facing a charge of negligent discharge of a firearm. That’s on top of the other charges which are, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and having an unregistered weapon.

Jury selection in the trial began on Monday with explosive opening arguments from both sides.

Prosecutors claim that Lanez fired shots at Megan, striking both of her feet and that the incident sparked because of an argument over an insult the “Savage” rapper said to Lanez, TMZ also reported.

However, the defense claims the argument was between Megan and Harris, over the men they’ve had relationships with, and that Megan had a history of “going behind Harris’ back” with some of them.

Lanez has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

