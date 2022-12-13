ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Former St. Louis police officer faces rape trial

By Kevin S. Held
 6 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Jury selection is underway in the trial of a former St. Louis police officer accused of rape.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office alleges Torey Phelps raped an incapacitated woman in 2010 at a fellow officer’s home.

Phelps’ colleague, Lafeal Lawshea, faces two charges of forcible rape and one count of witness tampering. Lawshea’s trial is scheduled to begin in February 2023.

According to prosecutors, Lawshea drugged one victim and Phelps then sexually assaulted her in Lawshea’s presence.

Phelps’ trial is expected to start on Wednesday.

