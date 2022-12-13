ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC recommends masking indoors in some communities

As COVID cases rise, the Center for Disease Control is recommending indoor mask wearing once again in several communities, including New York City and Los Angeles.

However, many people are done with wearing masks, which has some doctors a bit exasperated. SLU Care’s Dr. Fred Buckhold told KMOX why.

“Well, unfortunately, I think face masks have become as much a political symbol as a public health symbol,” he said.

Buckhold said that if you are following the CDC’s recommendations, it’s best to wear an N-95 mask to better protect yourself.

