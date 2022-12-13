More than 180 without power as storms sweep through East Texas
TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – There are 190 East Texans without power as storms move through the area Tuesday afternoon.LIVE NOW: Tornado warnings issued for several East Texas counties
KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops.
Anderson County – 2
Angelina County – 20
Cass County – 5
Cherokee County – 23
Franklin County – Fewer than 5
Gregg County – 9
Harrison County – 12
Houston County – 9
Morris County – 5
Smith County – 87
Upshur County – Fewer than 5
Upshur County Electric Co-Op – 9
