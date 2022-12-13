ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

More than 180 without power as storms sweep through East Texas

By Luke Whitney
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 6 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – There are 190 East Texans without power as storms move through the area Tuesday afternoon.

LIVE NOW: Tornado warnings issued for several East Texas counties

KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops.

Anderson County – 2

Angelina County – 20

Cass County – 5

Cherokee County – 23

Franklin County – Fewer than 5

Gregg County – 9

Harrison County – 12

Houston County – 9

Morris County – 5

Smith County – 87

Upshur County – Fewer than 5

Upshur County Electric Co-Op – 9

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

