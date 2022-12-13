ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
WEAR

PCS toy giveaway inspired by Pensacola woman's will to help others

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- PCS Outreach Ministries held its 17th annual Christmas Spirit toy giveaway on Sunday. PCS was started by Priscilla Sapp-Kirkland when she was 18 to help kids less fortunate than her. From there the giveaway took off. To raise money for the toys, the group hosted a charity...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Beulah holds 3rd annual Christmas Parade for community

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Beulah is hosting their 3rd annual Christmas Parade Saturday. The Beulah Fire Department, Escambia County Sheriff's Office and many others will all be bringing their own floats. Even Santa and Mrs. Claus will be joining in on the fun. The parade starts at the Baptist Church...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Officials investigate after RV crashes into Destin home

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Minor injuries have been reported by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office after a RV crashed into a home Sunday. Deputies say the crash happened at a residence located at 704 Sixth Street in Destin. The sheriff's office says deputies, EMS and the fire department are all...
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Gulf Breeze man charged with deadly shooting in Navarre

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Gulf Breeze man has been charged after a deadly shooting in Navarre Friday afternoon. Robert Schuster, 37, is charged with first degree premeditated murder for the shooting that took place on the 7100 block of Reef Street at around 1:45 p.m. The Santa Rosa...
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

Fallen veterans honored at Barrancas National Cemetery for 'Wreaths Across America'

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fallen veterans were honored on Saturday at Barrancas National Cemetery, during the nationwide event known as "Wreaths Across America." This was one of 3,400 locations across the U.S. that took part in the annual tradition. The event is put on by the non-profit group "Wreaths Across...
WEAR

Escambia County firefighters investigate Ensley house fire

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue battled a house fire in Ensley Sunday morning. The fire took place around 4:50 a.m. at a residence located at 181 East Ensley Street. According to officials, the caller reported that three dogs were trapped inside of the residence but that everyone...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Warrant out for man involved in Escambia County shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have issued a warrant out for a man's arrest involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Deputies say Khiry Alexander Walker is wanted for shooting at a man he got into an argument with. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

1 dead after shooting on Reef Street in Navarre; Suspect 'detained'

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect has been "detained" after a deadly shooting on Reef Street in Navarre Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed at around 1:45 p.m. on the 7100 block of Reef Street. Details regarding...
NAVARRE, FL

