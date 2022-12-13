Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
One councilmember responds to footage of Mayor’s arrest, Arp holds back
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s city council has been mostly quiet since the bodycam footage from the night of Mayor Henry’s arrest was released. On the day it was released, Councilman Tom Didier of the third district commented about how it would change his approach to the upcoming election, but it took until Sunday, Dec. 19th for other members of council to give their reaction to WANE 15.
WANE-TV
East terminal expansion up next for Fort Wayne International Airport
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Expansions are on the way for the east terminal of Fort Wayne International as part of the airport’s ongoing renovation project. Starting in May 2023, the east terminal expansion focuses on renovating the concourse area and expanding the airport’s first floor, adding up to a 35,500-square-foot renovation.
WANE-TV
Holiday market wraps up at Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday is the last day to enjoy a holiday-themed market at Electric Works. The Artisan Market: Holiday Edition is an inaugural event at Union Street Market. Vendors from northeast Indiana offer goods from fresh food to handmade gifts. The market is in the Arcade,...
WANE-TV
Visitor restrictions back at Parkview hospitals due to spread of virus
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview has restrictions in place for hospital visitors due to a spread of respiratory virus activity in the area, the health system said Monday. The restrictions – which Parkview said are temporary – include preventing any visitors under the age of 12, and any visitors with flu symptoms. Masks are encouraged but not mandatory. Patients can have up to two visitors at a time.
WANE-TV
“There goes my next election:” Footage releases on cusp of mayoral election
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has already announced that he’s running for another term, but his confidence appeared to be shaken the night he was arrested. “There goes my next election,” Henry said to the officers processing his arrest. The only other...
WANE-TV
Narcan cutting overdose deaths in Fort Wayne, over 80 doses given freely every week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Opioids have been an t issue in the United States, Indiana, and Fort Wayne. In fact, last year Fort Wayne set a record for most overdose deaths in the city with 173. This year the city has helped combat the issue by giving out...
WANE-TV
No injuries following northeast Fort Wayne fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No one is hurt following a house fire Saturday evening on Fort Wayne’s northeast side. According to a release, the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire on the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Arriving, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the front of a home. Crews searched the home and rescued one dog.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne author writes book on every park in the city
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When a Fort Wayne author found out the city has 87 parks, the realization inspired his latest book. Joshua Schipper is the 22-year-old author of a series titled “Crossroads of History”. For his second book, “Strolling through Fort Wayne’s Parks”, he researched the stories behind all the parks that residents know and love, as well as some that are hidden in plain sight.
WANE-TV
Mobile home explodes in Angola, officer hurt by flying debris
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — A mobile home exploded in Angola after a driver, suspected of OWI, crashed into the residence and a gas meter connected to the residence Sunday afternoon. Angola Fire and Police departments responded to the scene around 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to a police report.
WANE-TV
Philharmonic musicians host free holiday concert
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association put on a holiday spectacular Saturday evening. This comes after the cancellation of the Holiday Pops concerts by Philharmonic management. The concert was free to the public on a first come first serve basis. The performance featured...
WANE-TV
Art Farm Holiday Pop-up expands past the holidays
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- What started as a way to showcase local artists during the holiday season has now spanned decades. The Art Farm Holiday Pop Up also now expands past the holidays. Saturday morning Bruce Lehman with the Art Pop Up joined WANE 15 to discuss the artist and...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man sentenced in 2021 Pufferbelly Trail death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, a judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man who was found guilty of reckless homicide after hitting and killing Leisa Elser-Patrick while she walked on Pufferbelly Trail in September 2021. Jermaine Freeman, 24, received a sentence of three years in prison and also...
WANE-TV
Grieving mother who punched bailiff pleads guilty to lesser charge in Allen Superior Court
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When she punched the bailiff, she couldn’t even remember how it happened. That’s what Ana Maria Gomez Nolasco told Magistrate Sam Keirns Monday morning when she agreed to a plea deal on a charge for battery to a public safety official and resisting arrest.
WANE-TV
15 Fury Alert: How much snow are we getting this week?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A significant winter storm moves in later this week. Here’s a quick breakdown of the timeline and weather conditions coming our way. Thursday: Rain/ice/snow possible. Mainly rain during the day with temps above freezing. Friday (A 15 Fury Alert Day) : Snow accumulations...
Comments / 1