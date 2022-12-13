ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

WANE-TV

One councilmember responds to footage of Mayor’s arrest, Arp holds back

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s city council has been mostly quiet since the bodycam footage from the night of Mayor Henry’s arrest was released. On the day it was released, Councilman Tom Didier of the third district commented about how it would change his approach to the upcoming election, but it took until Sunday, Dec. 19th for other members of council to give their reaction to WANE 15.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

East terminal expansion up next for Fort Wayne International Airport

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Expansions are on the way for the east terminal of Fort Wayne International as part of the airport’s ongoing renovation project. Starting in May 2023, the east terminal expansion focuses on renovating the concourse area and expanding the airport’s first floor, adding up to a 35,500-square-foot renovation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Holiday market wraps up at Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday is the last day to enjoy a holiday-themed market at Electric Works. The Artisan Market: Holiday Edition is an inaugural event at Union Street Market. Vendors from northeast Indiana offer goods from fresh food to handmade gifts. The market is in the Arcade,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Visitor restrictions back at Parkview hospitals due to spread of virus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview has restrictions in place for hospital visitors due to a spread of respiratory virus activity in the area, the health system said Monday. The restrictions – which Parkview said are temporary – include preventing any visitors under the age of 12, and any visitors with flu symptoms. Masks are encouraged but not mandatory. Patients can have up to two visitors at a time.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

No injuries following northeast Fort Wayne fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No one is hurt following a house fire Saturday evening on Fort Wayne’s northeast side. According to a release, the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire on the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Arriving, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the front of a home. Crews searched the home and rescued one dog.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne author writes book on every park in the city

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When a Fort Wayne author found out the city has 87 parks, the realization inspired his latest book. Joshua Schipper is the 22-year-old author of a series titled “Crossroads of History”. For his second book, “Strolling through Fort Wayne’s Parks”, he researched the stories behind all the parks that residents know and love, as well as some that are hidden in plain sight.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Mobile home explodes in Angola, officer hurt by flying debris

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — A mobile home exploded in Angola after a driver, suspected of OWI, crashed into the residence and a gas meter connected to the residence Sunday afternoon. Angola Fire and Police departments responded to the scene around 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to a police report.
ANGOLA, IN
WANE-TV

Philharmonic musicians host free holiday concert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association put on a holiday spectacular Saturday evening. This comes after the cancellation of the Holiday Pops concerts by Philharmonic management. The concert was free to the public on a first come first serve basis. The performance featured...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Art Farm Holiday Pop-up expands past the holidays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- What started as a way to showcase local artists during the holiday season has now spanned decades. The Art Farm Holiday Pop Up also now expands past the holidays. Saturday morning Bruce Lehman with the Art Pop Up joined WANE 15 to discuss the artist and...
SPENCERVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne man sentenced in 2021 Pufferbelly Trail death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, a judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man who was found guilty of reckless homicide after hitting and killing Leisa Elser-Patrick while she walked on Pufferbelly Trail in September 2021. Jermaine Freeman, 24, received a sentence of three years in prison and also...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

15 Fury Alert: How much snow are we getting this week?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A significant winter storm moves in later this week. Here’s a quick breakdown of the timeline and weather conditions coming our way. Thursday: Rain/ice/snow possible. Mainly rain during the day with temps above freezing. Friday (A 15 Fury Alert Day) : Snow accumulations...
FORT WAYNE, IN

