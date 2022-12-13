Brother of San Diego Woman Killed by Capitol Police on Jan. 6 Gets Probation for Hate Crime Against SDG&E Worker

Read full article on original website
Transient Sees Driver with a Flat, Tries to Help, Gets Arrested
San Diego police arrested a man Sunday after he tried to help a stranded motorist in an unusual way – by “borrowing” a piece of heavy equipment. A driver with a flat tire was sitting in the Grocery Outlet parking lot in the East Village, according to OnScene.TV, when a transient allegedly went to a construction site, climbed into an excavator and drove it across the street to the store.
eastcountymagazine.org
SHERIFF SEEKS ARMED AND DANGEROUS SUSPECT WHO ESCAPED AMID SWAT TEAM OPERATION IN SPRING VALLEY
December 18, 2022 (Spring Valley) – The San Diego Sheriff’s department seeks public help to find Mario Sandoval, 32, who aimed a handgun at his wife and threatened to kill her. Deputies from the Rancho San Diego station responded to a call reporting domestic violence shortly before 4...
NBC San Diego
Man Charged in a Random Bus Stop Attack on 17-Year-Old in Chula Vista
A man accused of attacking a 17-year-old while she waited at the bus stop in Chula Vista Tuesday appeared in a South Bay court Friday. The prosecutor said the victim is recovering from her wounds at home. She suffered serious wounds to her neck after what she described as an “unprovoked” attack.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Say 2 Women Attacked Elderly Mira Mesa Woman and Stole Her Necklace
San Diego police are on the lookout for two women they say attacked a grandmother just across the street from her own home in Mira Mesa. The thieves stole the necklace she was wearing and then drove away, according to investigators, but the impact the crime has had on the neighborhood might stick around for a while.
Man accused of cutting teenage girl's throat at Chula Vista bus stop faces judge
According to the Chula Vista Police Department, officers received a call from the teen saying her “throat had been cut by a stranger who fled on foot in the 500 block of Broadway.”
SWAT standoff ends with suspect not found
A SWAT standoff Saturday in Spring Valley ended with the man deputies were looking for still at large, authorities said.
2 wounded in Mountain View shooting
Two 19-year-olds were wounded Friday after being shot in Mountain View, according to San Diego Police Department.
NBC San Diego
Person Hospitalized After Being Shot in Chula Vista Walmart
A Chula Vista police officer was involved in a shooting at a Walmart at 1150 Broadway in Chula Vista Sunday night, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. One person was shot and transported to the hospital, according to police. The situation started from a report of a man attacking...
Meth, stolen gun found in East County home during arrests: Sheriff’s
Deputies discovered illegal drugs, a stolen gun and stolen credit cards inside an El Cajon home while arresting two suspects in connection with a burglary, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
NBC San Diego
Mexican Mafia Sold Drugs, Staged Kidnappings at House in Encanto: Police and FBI in San Diego
The San Diego Police Department and the FBI arrested seven accused gang members and seized drugs and weapons from a so-called stash house in Encanto, which was the focal point of "Operation Scrapbusters." Six men and a woman with ties to the Mexican Mafia were taken into custody, accused of...
Court settlement reached after woman dies following plastic surgery operation
A young mother's family is speaking out after reaching a settlement agreement with the Bonita plastic surgeon who's accused in her death.
Suspect Jailed in Group Assault on Pedestrian, 50, Walking Dog in Ocean Beach
A suspect was in custody Wednesday in a group assault in Ocean Beach that left a man seriously injured last month. Dajour Maliyja Hardaway, 24, allegedly was part of a group that attacked the 50-year-old victim at about 11 p.m. Nov. 18 as he was walking his dog in the 5000 block of Newport Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Suspect arrested in group attack of Ocean Beach man walking his dog
Dajour Hardaway was allegedly a part of a group that brutally attacked Woody Boethel as he walked his dog in the 5000 block of Newport Avenue on Nov. 18.
Man found with stab wounds in Mt. Hope, San Diego Police investigating
A man has been hospitalized after he was found in a ditch with stab wounds in San Diego's Mt. Hope neighborhood Wednesday night.
Police Investigating Attempted Homicide of Teen Girl, 16, at an El Cajon Motel
Authorities are investigating the shooting of a 16- year-old girl at an El Cajon motel Thursday. Just after 10 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the El Cajon Inn and Suites at 1368 E. Main St. at the request of the teen’s family, who thought their daughter was dead, according to the El Cajon Police Department.
Hit-and-run driver leaves bicyclist lying dead on Valley Center road
VALLEY CENTER, Calif — A person riding a bike was hit by a car and left dead on a Valley Center roadway Saturday night. California Highway Patrol responded to the 9000 block of Cole Grade Road, just north of Valley Center Road, around 6 p.m. following reports of a crash, CHP reports indicated.
San Diego law enforcement take down crime ring connected to the Mexican Mafia
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police and the San Diego District Attorney's Office announced they've taken down a crime ring connected to the Mexican Mafia. The announcement was made during a news conference with several local law enforcement agencies as well as the FBI Tuesday morning. According to District...
Teen found injured in motel room prompts attempted homicide investigation
An attempted homicide investigation is underway after a teen was found injured in an East County motel room, police said.
Motorcyclist dead after van pulls out of driveway: CHP
A motorcyclist was killed after he collided with a van that was pulling out of a driveway, south of Escondido, said the California Highway Patrol.
Miguel Gonzalez-Valdez of Lemon Grove Was Victim in Barrio Logan Stabbing
Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 31-year-old man who was fatally stabbed last weekend in Barrio Logan. Miguel Gonzalez-Valdez of Lemon Grove was found mortally wounded in the 1600 block of Logan Avenue shortly after midnight Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department. He died at the scene, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.
