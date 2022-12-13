Every ice bar in Lake George this winter

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week’s snowfall is laying the groundwork for any number of winter events. Around Lake George, festivities like the Lake George Winter Carnival and the second annual Ice Castles attraction are getting going. At businesses around the lake, even more work is being done.

January will be ice bar season around Lake George. Locations like the Sagamore Resort and Adirondack Pub & Brewery are inviting ice artisans to craft bars where fancy wintertime drinks will be served, alongside themed decor of all kinds. You might see people, pianos, thrones, and who knows what else – all crafted from ice.

Find out where to find an ice bar this winter around the village of Lake George and Bolton Landing:

Funky Ice Fest at Adirondack Pub & Brewery 33 Canada St., Lake George Ice bar with a themed range of ice sculptures , disco balls and ’70s funk, with live DJing by night to get the party started; bring your own vinyl 2023 opening TBA Free admission; 2022’s event required proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Forest Ice Bar at the Holiday Inn Resort 2223 Route 9, Lake George Ice bars and sculptures, with an outdoor fire pit, hot chocolate and more 2023 dates TBA



Lake George Beach Club 3 Lower Montcalm St., Lake George Ice bar at a two-story venue with a New Year’s Eve celebration – in past years, the bar has stayed up into February and the Lake George Winter Carnival 2023 dates TBA

Polar Ice Bar at Fort William Henry Resort 48 Canada St., Lake George Full-service ice bar with sculptures, seating, and a fire lounge, plus a photo booth and live music on Saturday Friday-Sunday, Jan. 20-22



Sagamore Resort 110 Sagamore Road, Bolton The Glacier Ice Bar, with bar, barstools, sofas, chairs, tables and glasses all made completely out of ice; 2023’s theme is “Arctic Wild,” and will feature 18,000 pounds, between 60 and 100 300-pound blocks of ice Open Friday-Saturday, Jan. 20-21, and Friday-Saturday, 27-28 Tickets for sale through the resort



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.