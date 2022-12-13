ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Two teens hurt in separate shootings in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two juveniles were shot Sunday night in separate incidents being investigated by Rockford police. Around 7:45 Sunday evening, police dispatched to Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton campus to investigate a 16-year-old boy dropped off at the emergency room with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police were notified that the victim...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Belvidere coat giveaway to help those fight the cold

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Volunteers in Belvidere look to provide warmth to those who need help fighting the cold this winter at their annual coat closet event. The giveaway runs from the first of November until the end of March, open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Holy Trinity Church on East Hulrbut Avenue.
BELVIDERE, IL
WIFR

Man in critical condition after Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An adult male is in critical condition, but stable, after he was shot Friday night in Rockford, according to Rockford Police. Police tweeted just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday about the shooting and the male’s condition. According to police, the male sustained life-threatening injuries in...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Three arrested in Nelson Street shooting, one now on the run

LEE Co., Ill. (WIFR) - Over two months ago, on October 16th at approximately 11:49 p.m, deputies from the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Bassett Street in Nelson after a report of an individual shot in the throat. The victim of the shooting was identified as 41-year-old, Jake Verkruysse of Erie, Illinois. Verkruysse was transported to KSB Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound and then airlifted to a Rockford Area Hospital for stabilization.
LEE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockford’s West State Shines event celebrates its second year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents on the West side of Rockford are getting into the Christmas spirit at the 2nd annual West State Shines event. The celebration is organized by 13th Ward resident Lavonne Williams. Last Sunday, residents from the surrounding neighborhoods met at Rockford’s Police District one to decorate the big Christmas trees ornaments, garlands and other Christmas decor.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rayshawn Smith gets life in prison for murder of Ashley Hardin

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend. 46-year-old Rayshawn Smith pleaded guilty on October 12 to shooting 38-year-old Ashley Hardin of Roscoe. According to court documents, Smith waived his right to be present during the sentencing on Thursday. Family members...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s new thrift store to open in former Schnucks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place, a day shelter for Rockford’s homeless population, is opening a new thrift store in the former Hilander/Schnucks supermarket on Rural Street. Carpenter’s Corner, at 1715 Rural Street, on the corner of Prospect, still doesn’t have an official opening date, but it will begin taking donations, starting Monday, of clothes, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Father of alleged Highland Park shooter charged in parade massacre

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WIFR) - Months after the July 4 shooting massacre in Highland Park, more charges are being filed. The father of shooting suspect Robert Crimo, III now faces several charges of reckless conduct, according to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office. On Friday, Lake County State’s Attorney...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit Police searching for woman for welfare check

UPDATE: Gilbertson has been found safe, according to the police department. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for a woman in hopes of performing a welfare check. Lenae Gilbertson was last seen on the northwest side of town in the general area of Woodman’s, according to the department. She was wearing […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Freeport teens arrested after armed robbery

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two teens were arrested in Freeport after robbing a 16-year-old boy at gunpoint Tuesday. Officers responded to the 500 block of W. Avon Street around 5:15 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery, according to the Freeport Police Department. They learned during their investigation that the victim had been approached by […]
FREEPORT, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy