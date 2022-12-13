Read full article on original website
Child trapped in Rockford house fire fighting for life
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A six-year-old is in serious condition after being rescued by firefighters from a house fire on Lapey Street Sunday night. According to the Rockford Fire Department, at 11:04 p.m., firefighters arrived on the scene, at 3021 Lapey Street, to find heavy fire coming from the first-floor window of the house. A […]
WIFR
Rockford police investigate two shootings, five minutes and two miles apart
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are working on a pair of shootings that occurred five minutes apart. Around 7:45 Sunday evening, Rockford police were called to Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton campus about a shooting victim that was dropped off at the emergency room. Less than five minutes later, police responded...
WIFR
Two teens hurt in separate shootings in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two juveniles were shot Sunday night in separate incidents being investigated by Rockford police. Around 7:45 Sunday evening, police dispatched to Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton campus to investigate a 16-year-old boy dropped off at the emergency room with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police were notified that the victim...
WIFR
Belvidere coat giveaway to help those fight the cold
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Volunteers in Belvidere look to provide warmth to those who need help fighting the cold this winter at their annual coat closet event. The giveaway runs from the first of November until the end of March, open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Holy Trinity Church on East Hulrbut Avenue.
WIFR
Man in critical condition after Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An adult male is in critical condition, but stable, after he was shot Friday night in Rockford, according to Rockford Police. Police tweeted just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday about the shooting and the male’s condition. According to police, the male sustained life-threatening injuries in...
WIFR
Rockford Steak ‘n Shake to reward customers for charitable donations
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A free small milkshake could be yours, thanks to Steak ‘n Shake on E. State Street in Rockford. However, there’s a catch. The restaurant is handing out the coupons to customers who bring in a donation for Toys for Tots through December 21. The...
Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
WIFR
Three arrested in Nelson Street shooting, one now on the run
LEE Co., Ill. (WIFR) - Over two months ago, on October 16th at approximately 11:49 p.m, deputies from the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Bassett Street in Nelson after a report of an individual shot in the throat. The victim of the shooting was identified as 41-year-old, Jake Verkruysse of Erie, Illinois. Verkruysse was transported to KSB Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound and then airlifted to a Rockford Area Hospital for stabilization.
WIFR
Rockford man gets 12 years for domestic battery, violating order of protection
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years total for domestic battery, and another three years to be served at the same time for violating an order of protection, criminal damage to property and theft. Lucas Northcott, 44, pleaded guilty to a history of domestic...
OSF HealthCare ceasing LifeFlight air ambulance services in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony will no longer fly its emergency air ambulance helicopter from its Rockford hangar. The hospital said Friday it would be discontinuing the use of its LifeFlight hangar at the Chicago/Rockford International Airport. The hospital said over the next several months, it will be “exploring options” to secure […]
WIFR
Santa coming to the stateline by plane just days before Christmas
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Just a few days before he flies around the world in his sleigh, Santa will be taking to the stateline skies in an airplane. And you and your family have a chance to welcome him and have a delicious breakfast while you wait. Old Saint Nick...
WIFR
Rockford’s West State Shines event celebrates its second year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents on the West side of Rockford are getting into the Christmas spirit at the 2nd annual West State Shines event. The celebration is organized by 13th Ward resident Lavonne Williams. Last Sunday, residents from the surrounding neighborhoods met at Rockford’s Police District one to decorate the big Christmas trees ornaments, garlands and other Christmas decor.
WIFR
Rayshawn Smith gets life in prison for murder of Ashley Hardin
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend. 46-year-old Rayshawn Smith pleaded guilty on October 12 to shooting 38-year-old Ashley Hardin of Roscoe. According to court documents, Smith waived his right to be present during the sentencing on Thursday. Family members...
Rockford’s new thrift store to open in former Schnucks
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place, a day shelter for Rockford’s homeless population, is opening a new thrift store in the former Hilander/Schnucks supermarket on Rural Street. Carpenter’s Corner, at 1715 Rural Street, on the corner of Prospect, still doesn’t have an official opening date, but it will begin taking donations, starting Monday, of clothes, […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Deputies Say Driver Failed to Negotiate a Curve and Drove Into the Rock River
Late Wednesday night Ogle County Deputies responded to the 4000 block of N Illinois Rte. 2 for a vehicle in the river. After a short investigation, it was determined that 25-year-old Dylan Hensley of Leaf River was traveling north on Illinois Rte. 2 when he failed to navigate a curve, left the roadway, and entered the river.
WIFR
Father of alleged Highland Park shooter charged in parade massacre
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WIFR) - Months after the July 4 shooting massacre in Highland Park, more charges are being filed. The father of shooting suspect Robert Crimo, III now faces several charges of reckless conduct, according to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office. On Friday, Lake County State’s Attorney...
Beloit Police searching for woman for welfare check
UPDATE: Gilbertson has been found safe, according to the police department. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for a woman in hopes of performing a welfare check. Lenae Gilbertson was last seen on the northwest side of town in the general area of Woodman’s, according to the department. She was wearing […]
'A good person': Elmwood Park man, 27, pulled from Buffalo Grove trench collapse dies
"Niko is a good soul. He was the class clown. He always had a smile on his face, always made everyone laugh," his fiance said. "He was a good person."
WIFR
Man charged with shoplifting during Rockford ‘Presents With Police’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 47-year-old man was arrested Saturday after authorities claim they witnessed him shoplifting at Target. Rockford police were on site Saturday morning for the “Presents with PB & PA Unit #6″ event at Target on E. State Street. Meanwhile, Target Asset Protection says William...
Police: Freeport teens arrested after armed robbery
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two teens were arrested in Freeport after robbing a 16-year-old boy at gunpoint Tuesday. Officers responded to the 500 block of W. Avon Street around 5:15 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery, according to the Freeport Police Department. They learned during their investigation that the victim had been approached by […]
