Lionel Messi, Argentina Claim Elusive World Cup Title vs. France
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. You have to fight to reach your dream. And you have to sacrifice and work hard for it. Lionel Messi's infamous words during his rise to football superstardom have...
Goal of the Tournament Nominees Announced for 2022 FIFA World Cup
After 64 exciting games, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar saw 172 goals hit the back of the net. That number is an all-time record in the history of the quadrennial tournament, surpassing the 171 goals scored in 1998 and 2014. Each game averaged 2.7 goals. Now comes the...
Lionel Messi Sets Instagram Record With World Cup Victory Post
The whole world watched Lionel Messi reach the mountaintop, and the social media numbers show how much support he received on that journey from around the globe. Messi earned his first World Cup title with Argentina on Sunday in an unforgettable final against France. The 35-year-old scored two goals and converted his country’s first attempt in the penalty shootout to help secure the victory.
Leo Messi Used a ‘Growth Mindset' to Finally Win His World Cup Trophy—Here's What That Looked Like
Lionel "Leo" Messi is now a FIFA World Cup winner, likely cementing his status in the eyes of most soccer fans as one of his sport's greatest players ever. The 35-year-old Argentine has a fully stocked trophy case, including a record seven Ballon d'Or awards, given to the international soccer player of the year by French news magazine France Football. The only major item missing was a World Cup trophy until Sunday, when Messi's Argentina defeated France in a 4-2 penalty shootout after an extra-time thriller.
These Are the 10 Players to Watch in the 2026 FIFA World Cup
The pain on Kylian Mbappé’s face said it all. As the 23-year-old French superstar collected the Golden Boot Award, his walk off the stage saw him go past the one thing he got inches closer to hoisting a second time – the World Cup trophy. Just four...
When is the 2023 Women's World Cup? Here's a Look at What to Expect
Avid soccer fans might be feeling lost and perhaps empty now that the 2022 tournament has officially wrapped. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi battled it out on Sunday in one of the greatest finals the World Cup has ever seen. The game started with a pair of goals from Argentina before Les Bleus equalized on back-to-back shots late. After both teams scored in extra time, the game went to a penalty shootout, where La Albiceleste emerged victorious.
Croatia Beats Morocco 2-1, Wins Third-Place Game of 2022 World Cup
Croatia are taking home bronze. The Vatreni topped Morocco 2-1 in the third-place game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday for their second bronze finish in World Cup history. Croatia opened the game with a 3-5-2 starting shape for the first time in Qatar. Manager Zlatko Dalic handed...
Here Are the Kits France and Argentina Will Wear in 2022 World Cup Final
Les Bleus vs. La Albicelestes -- blue will be in abundance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final. France and Argentina are gearing up for what should be an epic finale in Qatar as the tournament reaches its grand conclusion for the 64th and last match on Sunday. The French...
2026 World Cup Hosts Take Diplomatic Handover From Qatar
A diplomatic delegation from the three host countries of the 2026 World Cup were in Qatar on Sunday for a handover ceremony ahead of the final between France and Argentina. The United States, Mexico and Canada will stage soccer’s biggest event in less than 3½ years. “We could...
