Avid soccer fans might be feeling lost and perhaps empty now that the 2022 tournament has officially wrapped. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi battled it out on Sunday in one of the greatest finals the World Cup has ever seen. The game started with a pair of goals from Argentina before Les Bleus equalized on back-to-back shots late. After both teams scored in extra time, the game went to a penalty shootout, where La Albiceleste emerged victorious.

