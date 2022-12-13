ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Louisville is two weeks away from swearing-in a new mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is just two weeks away from having its newest mayor take office. Craig Greenberg (D) will be sworn-in as the Metro's 51st mayor on Jan. 2, 2023. On Monday, Greenberg announced there will be a public open house at Metro Hall to meet the community following his inauguration.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Hosparus Health receives over half a million dollars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hosparus Health announced an unexpected end-of-the-year gift of more than half a million dollars from the estate of a prominent Louisville businessman. The late James "Jim" Ryan was the founder of Market Finders Insurance Corporation, of which he was Chairman and CEO for 45 years. He...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Dozens of firefighters extinguish Park Hill neighborhood fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A unoccupied house was on fire in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood on Monday morning. Louisville Fire Department crews were working to put out the fire just three minutes after receiving a call, according to Louisville Fire Department officials. The fire was reported on Dec. 19 around...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Yarmuth donating congressional papers to hometown university

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Retiring U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth says he is donating his congressional papers to University Archives and Special Collections at the University of Louisville. The Kentucky Democrat is completing his eighth term representing the Louisville-area 3rd District. As chairman of the House Budget Committee, Yarmuth played a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kohl's to donate $50K to Southern Indiana youth shelter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-known retail giant donated tens of thousands of dollars to a youth shelter in Southern Indiana. Clark County Youth Shelter received a $50,000 grant from Kohl's to allow the nonprofit to continue supporting children, families and the community, according to a CCYSFS press release. Ashley...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

UofL fans reflect on historic women's volleyball season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cardinals chants echoed throughout TEN20 Craft Brewery, Saturday, as hundreds packed inside to watch the UofL Women's Volleyball team cap off a historic 2022 season. "It is surreal. I feel like the city, the team, the department, the university is just riding an emotional high right...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Catholic Charities of Louisville announces new headquarters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Archdiocese of Louisville announced on Wednesday that they purchased a new headquarters for Catholic Charities of Louisville. Catholic Charities is the social services outreach of the Archdiocese of Louisville that serves anyone in need. A spokesperson with the Archdiocese of Louisville says Catholic Charities purchased...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Distilling company to invest $78 million in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A distilled spirits bottling facility in Southern Indiana is getting a $78 million expansion, bringing up to 50 new jobs to the area. Sazerac Northwest Ordinance Distilling is expanding it's New Albany production facility for the third time in three years, according to a One Southern Indiana press release.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville local news

