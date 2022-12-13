Read full article on original website
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
Whiskey Row businesses hoping special bourbon release will offset holiday sales dip
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A few businesses on Louisville’s Whiskey Row have joined together for a combined bourbon barrel selection. It’s called Whiskey Row Private Selection No. 1 and it is a single barrel selection of E.J. Curley, one of Kentucky’s earliest distillers. The bourbon has notes...
Louisville is two weeks away from swearing-in a new mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is just two weeks away from having its newest mayor take office. Craig Greenberg (D) will be sworn-in as the Metro's 51st mayor on Jan. 2, 2023. On Monday, Greenberg announced there will be a public open house at Metro Hall to meet the community following his inauguration.
6 evacuated as vacant structure goes up in flames near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have been evacuated after a fire at a vacant warehouse just east of downtown Louisville. According to the Louisville Fire Department, the two-alarm blaze broke out in the 700 block of East Main Street just before 8 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses who were near the...
'I couldn't believe it': Louisville woman wins $175K at company holiday party
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman won $175,000 after receiving a Kentucky Lottery Hit The Jackpot ticket during her company's white elephant gift exchange. According to a press release, the first gift she picked out was a $25 gift card to T.J. Maxx, but someone stole the gift from her. Then she stole $25 in Scratch-off tickets.
Hosparus Health receives over half a million dollars
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hosparus Health announced an unexpected end-of-the-year gift of more than half a million dollars from the estate of a prominent Louisville businessman. The late James "Jim" Ryan was the founder of Market Finders Insurance Corporation, of which he was Chairman and CEO for 45 years. He...
Bike giveaway brings southern Indiana friends together in time of grief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Christmas is a week away and some children got some of their wishes fulfilled during a giveaway. Savannah Smiles Foundation and Bobby’s Bikes hosted the event on Saturday. Debra McCoskey-Reisert and Jennifer Brazell are two friends who started separate nonprofits after losing someone close to...
Churchill Downs unveils official logo for 149th running of the Kentucky Derby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs Racetrack has finally unveiled the official logo for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. Designers began by first utilizing the Kentucky Derby's iconic color palette of red, black, gold and white. The Kentucky Derby 149 logo features diamonds intended to replicate the blocks...
Dozens of firefighters extinguish Park Hill neighborhood fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A unoccupied house was on fire in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood on Monday morning. Louisville Fire Department crews were working to put out the fire just three minutes after receiving a call, according to Louisville Fire Department officials. The fire was reported on Dec. 19 around...
Yarmuth donating congressional papers to hometown university
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Retiring U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth says he is donating his congressional papers to University Archives and Special Collections at the University of Louisville. The Kentucky Democrat is completing his eighth term representing the Louisville-area 3rd District. As chairman of the House Budget Committee, Yarmuth played a...
Kohl's to donate $50K to Southern Indiana youth shelter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-known retail giant donated tens of thousands of dollars to a youth shelter in Southern Indiana. Clark County Youth Shelter received a $50,000 grant from Kohl's to allow the nonprofit to continue supporting children, families and the community, according to a CCYSFS press release. Ashley...
Maya Bagel Express serving New York-style bagels in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new spot for fresh bagels is raking in the dough in Louisville. Maya Bagel Express opened on Poplar Level Road in late October. Since then, the restaurant has seen lines out the door, mostly due to word of mouth. The family-owned spot is led by...
UofL fans reflect on historic women's volleyball season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cardinals chants echoed throughout TEN20 Craft Brewery, Saturday, as hundreds packed inside to watch the UofL Women's Volleyball team cap off a historic 2022 season. "It is surreal. I feel like the city, the team, the department, the university is just riding an emotional high right...
Catholic Charities of Louisville announces new headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Archdiocese of Louisville announced on Wednesday that they purchased a new headquarters for Catholic Charities of Louisville. Catholic Charities is the social services outreach of the Archdiocese of Louisville that serves anyone in need. A spokesperson with the Archdiocese of Louisville says Catholic Charities purchased...
'Still no mail': Some Louisvillians say they haven't received their mail in weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's happening across Louisville; people have complained they haven't seen their postal worker consistently, or at times, not enough. Chad Ballard said it's been over two weeks since he last got his mail in Jeffersontown. So he went to the post office and was told it was en route.
'Our flagship library'; Downtown Louisville Public Library to get $8M renovation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined members of the public to officially break ground on a major $8 million renovation of the downtown public library. The money for the project will be funded by American Rescue Plan and will update the building into a state-of-the-art facility and adds more public space.
Louisville beats Cincy 24-7 for Keg of Nails and Fenway Bowl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jawhar Jordan ran for 115 yards, breaking free for two long touchdowns, and Louisville beat erstwhile rival Cincinnati 24-7 on Saturday in the twice-delayed first edition of the Fenway Bowl at the chilly home of the Boston Red Sox. With a gridiron laid out over the...
Distilling company to invest $78 million in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A distilled spirits bottling facility in Southern Indiana is getting a $78 million expansion, bringing up to 50 new jobs to the area. Sazerac Northwest Ordinance Distilling is expanding it's New Albany production facility for the third time in three years, according to a One Southern Indiana press release.
Louisville students continue tradition of helping families during holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since 1965, one Louisville high school has helped hundreds of families in need during the holiday season. The more than 50-year-long tradition continued at Eastern High School Friday morning, hours before the bell rang for class. The school's 57th annual Holiday Care-A-Van raised funds to fill...
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
Fischer, Greenberg light menorah on first night of Hanukkah
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It is the first night of Hanukkah and to celebrate the largest menorah in Kentucky, it was lit by Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg and outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer. The lighting also acted as a symbolic torch passing from one mayor to the next. Both mayors said it...
