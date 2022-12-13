ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Voodoo Doughnuts Opening in SA

SAN ANTONIO — After six months of preparations, the staff at Voodoo Doughnuts - San Antonio are on pins and needles for opening day. "Grand opening day is going to be December 20th. Doors open at 8:00.” Said Voodoo Doughnuts San Antonio General Manager Krissy Cruz “the first 50 through the door will actually get a iconic voodoo doughnut T-shirt, and you know, that one first person who gets in line gets to claim that title that they bought THE first Voodoo doughnut here in San Antonio."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Dave's Hot Chicken to open first San Antonion location

SAN ANTONIO — Spicy chicken sensation Dave's Hot Chicken, will open its first San Antonio location Wednesday. The trendy restaurant will be located at 9602 State Hwy 151, Suite 108, near the intersection with Hunt Lane. The opening hours will be from 11am until 10pm, Sunday through Thursday, and 11am until 11pm, Friday and Saturday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

McNay announces new director; taking over in February 2023

SAN ANTONIO — The McNay Art Museum has selected its next leader. Matthew McLendon will take the reins at the north-side modern art museum when Richard Aste, the current director and CEO, leaves in February. According to a press release from the museum, McLendon comes from the University of Virgina's Fralin Museum of Art and has fostered a reputation "for his emphasis on community engagement and education, advocacy of cross-disciplinary programming and amplifying underrepresented and marginalized voices in the museum setting."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy