SAN ANTONIO — After six months of preparations, the staff at Voodoo Doughnuts - San Antonio are on pins and needles for opening day. "Grand opening day is going to be December 20th. Doors open at 8:00.” Said Voodoo Doughnuts San Antonio General Manager Krissy Cruz “the first 50 through the door will actually get a iconic voodoo doughnut T-shirt, and you know, that one first person who gets in line gets to claim that title that they bought THE first Voodoo doughnut here in San Antonio."

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO