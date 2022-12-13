Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasD_FoodVendorTexas State
Related
World War II veteran celebrates his 101st birthday
SAN ANTONIO — A World War II veteran is celebrating his 101st birthday. Alfred Dietrick is a graduate of Fox Tech High School in San Antonio and an Army veteran, who served in the 36th Infantry Division. His unit fought in North Africa, Italy, France and Germany. Every year,...
Voodoo Doughnuts Opening in SA
SAN ANTONIO — After six months of preparations, the staff at Voodoo Doughnuts - San Antonio are on pins and needles for opening day. "Grand opening day is going to be December 20th. Doors open at 8:00.” Said Voodoo Doughnuts San Antonio General Manager Krissy Cruz “the first 50 through the door will actually get a iconic voodoo doughnut T-shirt, and you know, that one first person who gets in line gets to claim that title that they bought THE first Voodoo doughnut here in San Antonio."
Dave's Hot Chicken to open first San Antonion location
SAN ANTONIO — Spicy chicken sensation Dave's Hot Chicken, will open its first San Antonio location Wednesday. The trendy restaurant will be located at 9602 State Hwy 151, Suite 108, near the intersection with Hunt Lane. The opening hours will be from 11am until 10pm, Sunday through Thursday, and 11am until 11pm, Friday and Saturday.
Thousands of wreaths laid to honor fallen heroes at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery
SAN ANTONIO — "We will always remember." It's a solemn promise that is made every year by volunteers who lay wreaths at the headstones of fallen heroes. Wreaths Across America organizers said it is their mission to honor every veteran who gave their life in service. "God needed the...
It's finally happening: Voodoo Doughnut opening San Antonio location
SAN ANTONIO — Calling all doughnut lovers! A Portland original is coming to the Alamo City. Voodoo Doughnut is opening its San Antonio location on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 8 a.m. It'll be located downtown at 400 East Houston Street. The shop will be open 24 hours a day,...
I-10 West reopens near Boerne after deadly Friday crash
SAN ANTONIO — Boerne authorities say the westbound lanes of I-10 at Christus Parkway near Highway 46 are back open after a deadly crash killed one person. Police say only one car was involved in the wreck, which unfolded around 4:30 p.m. Friday. The victim hasn't been identified, and police are still investigating.
San Antonio home to Cajun Instagram-viral catering business
SAN ANTONIO — Bubbling. Bubbles. Bubbly. Those are some of the things being offered to guests at Eyes of Cresta Bella where a local caterer was satisfying the taste buds of many. Tanya Manuel, a former nutritionist and the current owner of a local catering company is using her...
Texas officer fired over ‘feces sandwich’ released from another job
A former San Antonio police officer who was fired for giving a homeless man a feces sandwich was "released from employment" again, this time from the Floresville Police Department.
McNay announces new director; taking over in February 2023
SAN ANTONIO — The McNay Art Museum has selected its next leader. Matthew McLendon will take the reins at the north-side modern art museum when Richard Aste, the current director and CEO, leaves in February. According to a press release from the museum, McLendon comes from the University of Virgina's Fralin Museum of Art and has fostered a reputation "for his emphasis on community engagement and education, advocacy of cross-disciplinary programming and amplifying underrepresented and marginalized voices in the museum setting."
The San Antonio man giving away millions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
Elementary student found in possession of gun, two knives on campus
SCHERTZ, Texas — A student was found with a gun after showing it to another student during lunch Tuesday morning, officials said. Around 11:40 a.m., Schertz Police responded to the elementary school after receiving reports that an 8-year-old had a gun on campus. Police took the gun and found two knives.
Texas Couple Has Lived Underground For Almost 40 Years
"It's still here and we're still here and we're not going anywhere."
Mother of Uvalde shooting victim graduates college with honors: "Lexi would be proud"
SAN ANTONIO — More than six months after losing her daughter in the Robb Elementary mass shooting, Kimberly Rubio graduated with honors from St. Mary's University in San Antonio. On Saturday, the university held its fall commencement at the Bill Greehey Arena on campus. According to University President Thomas...
Hit-and-run kills two people in east San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Two people were hit and killed by a vehicle while they were crossing an east-side street in a designated crosswalk. The crash happened just before midnight on Friday in the 2700 block of Rigsby Avenue, not far from Comanche Park. San Antonio police said a vehicle...
Argument between man and woman leads to stabbing, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was found stabbed multiple times after getting into an argument with a man, according to police. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening on the 2000 block of Anchor on the city's north side. When officers arrived at the location, they found a 53-year-old...
SAPD working major accident at Loop 410 and Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO — A major accident has shut down traffic on Loop 410 near Highway 90 on Sunday night, police say. Just before 8 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department tweeted that they were on the scene at SW Loop 410 and Highway 90, and asked drivers to avoid the area.
SAPD denies social media rumor of San Antonio serial killer
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department took to social media Monday afternoon to clear the air about online rumors claiming there's a serial killer in the Alamo City, calling a tweet that has been reshared hundreds of times "unsubstantiated." Multiple social media posts claim a killer is...
San Antonio's 'shit-sandwich cop' now fired from police department in nearby Floresville
Floresville's city manager said the department confirmed the officer's state licenses, but he said he's unsure how much online scrutiny it conducted.
'We're not going anywhere': Atascosa County couple describes their underground home
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — When a 4,000 square foot underground home blew up in southeast San Antonio Friday night, an Atascosa County couple who've been living in an underground house for 37 years watched and listened to all the details of the explosion with rapt attention. Danny Brown, who...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0