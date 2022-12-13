Read full article on original website
‘The need is astronomical’: Super Feast holding emergency toy drive
HOUSTON – Super Feast organizers are in dire need of toy and food donations. Organizers for the Houston event dubbed the “nation’s largest feeding and toy distribution,” said Monday morning that they “received double the amount of registrants than usual and are in need of more toy and food donations.”
Katy ISD teacher helped decorate the White House for the holiday season!
Houston – Elizabeth Harden is a Katy ISD teacher. Encouraged by a friend, she applied to be part of the White House decorating committee, and guess what - she was picked. She had an incredible opportunity to decorate the White House this year. With a group of volunteers and...
Country singer Joe Buchanan performs a song for Hanukkah
Houston – Joe Buchanan is a country singer with a Jewish soul. He was on the show a couple of months ago, telling us why he converted to Judaism and how he uses Jewish elements in his style of country music. His latest album, “Back from Babylon,” and all...
Houston area community hosts Texas-sized Christmas celebration
RICHMOND, Texas – Marla Lynch sums up the lights and decorations in her community in six words. “I call it Christmas on crack,” said Lynch. Everyone is addicted to Pecan Grove in Fort Bend County. It’s arguably the closest thing to the North Pole many will see between now and Christmas.
ROLL THE TAPE: Crosby ISD Fall 2022 Media Day Recap
There is so much fun to be had at a VYPE Media Days!. From team and individual pictures, social media shout-outs and video interviews, it is all there for the student-athletes to feel like a superstar. VYPE traveled out to Crosby, Texas for the Crosby ISD Inaugural 2022 Fall Media Day!
Houston woman claims man tries to record her in dressing room at Galleria-area department store
HOUSTON – A Houston woman is terrified after someone slipped a camera under her fitting room door, she thinks in an attempt to record her changing. Candy Abrego was doing last-minute Christmas shopping at a Marshalls store across the street from the Galleria, but instead of leaving the store with gifts, she left in fear.
‘Zoo Lights’ canceled due to inclement weather, possible arctic blast, Houston Zoo officials say
HOUSTON – Due to inclement weather, the Houston Zoo has canceled “TXU Energy presents Zoo Lights” for several days this week. The attraction will be closed Monday in anticipation of heavy rain, and on Thursday and Friday because of a possible arctic blast. The Zoo will also...
Ruby Princess departs on inaugural voyage from Galveston, marking Princess’ first cruise from Texas in 6 years
GALVESTON, Texas – The Ruby Princess departed Galveston Sunday afternoon on an 11-day sail to Mexico and the Caribbean, marking Princess Cruises’ first voyage from Texas in six years. The departure was the first of 16 sailings from Galveston on Ruby Princess’ winter schedule which includes five- to...
Coyote caught on camera roaming neighborhood in the Washington Corridor
Residents in a popular Houston community are on alert after several coyote sightings this week. It’s unclear how many coyotes are in the area or where they’re coming from, but several people caught a glimpse of one early Friday morning near the intersection of Maxie and Utah in the Washington Corridor area.
Oyster harvesters hit hard as Texas closes reefs for conservation and public health
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Alex Gutierrez is heartbroken. The 54-year-old oyster harvester from Galveston hasn’t been fishing in days, after a recent order by the Texas Department of State Health Services to recall oysters harvested from a certain area left him without work.
Houston Christian University honors slain student-athlete Darius Lee during commencement ceremony
HOUSTON – Houston Christian University honored slain student-athlete Darius Lee during the December 2022 graduation. More than 30 of Lee’s family members traveled to Houston from New York to attend his graduation and accept his diploma. “This is how much my son was loved. Everybody took their time...
PHOTOS: Life, legacy of Houston Christian University basketball star who was killed in East Harlem shooting
HOUSTON – Nearing the six-month anniversary of the death and would-be college graduation of Darius Lee, a former star basketball player at Houston Christian University, who was killed at a gathering in his hometown of East Harlem in New York, we are remembering his legacy from childhood through college.
Who is Darius Lee? Family, friends remember HCU basketball star as leader, great athlete
HOUSTON – For many, the name Darius Lee may not ring a bell. The 21-year-old basketball athlete was shot to death during a trip home to Harlem New York earlier this year. Lee played basketball at Houston Christian University, formerly Houston Baptist University, where he was known as a star athlete. In his last season, Lee led the university in points, rebounds and assists, while averaging the seventh most steals per game in the entire NCAA. He was nominated as the university’s Male Student-Athlete of the Year and second-team all-conference.
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting outside bar on Houston’s south side, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a fight outside a nightclub led to a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured on Houston’s south side early Saturday. Officers responded to The Oak Bar and Grill on Southmore Boulevard near 288 around 2 a.m. According...
Man rushed to hospital after apartment fire in northwest Houston, officials say
HOUSTON – One person was rushed to the hospital after firefighters worked to battle a fire at an apartment complex in northwest Houston Saturday evening. The fire broke out shortly after 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of Tidwell Road near Antoine Drive. Officials with Houston Fire department said...
Charges filed against suspect accused of shooting, killing man in SE Houston gas station parking lot: HPD
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a man that occurred in southeast Houston. Michael Carl Draper, 56, is charged with murder and felon in possession of a weapon. On Nov. 12, HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at a...
Man, woman shot over pair of shoes at NE Harris County park, deputies say
A couple were rushed to the hospital after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they were both shot by a suspect over a pair of shoes in northeast Harris County Friday evening. According to HCSO, the couple, believed to be dating, met with an unknown man at Sheldon...
Mayor Sylvester Turner signs Memorandum of Understanding with TxDOT on I-45 expansion project. Here’s what you need to know
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner provided an update Monday on the North Houston Highway Improvement Project, which would widen and reconfigure I-45 from downtown Houston north the Beltway 8. Opponents say the current proposal would displace hundreds of families and businesses while worsening noise and air pollution in low-income...
No drinking and driving! Law enforcement increasing holiday patrol, cracking down on impaired drivers in Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – This year alone, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office has made a total of 886 suspected impaired driver arrests, with repeat offenders caught violating the law at an astonishing rate. Therefore, an end of the year anti-crime initiative with other law enforcement agencies has been organized.
8 migrants detained after chase involving stolen truck, police say
HOUSTON – Eight migrants were detained after a police chase involving a stolen truck. The chase ended around 2 a.m. Monday outside an apartment complex near S. Gessner Road and Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston. Investigators said the three woman and five men made their way to the U.S....
