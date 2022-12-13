ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

‘The need is astronomical’: Super Feast holding emergency toy drive

HOUSTON – Super Feast organizers are in dire need of toy and food donations. Organizers for the Houston event dubbed the “nation’s largest feeding and toy distribution,” said Monday morning that they “received double the amount of registrants than usual and are in need of more toy and food donations.”
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Country singer Joe Buchanan performs a song for Hanukkah

Houston – Joe Buchanan is a country singer with a Jewish soul. He was on the show a couple of months ago, telling us why he converted to Judaism and how he uses Jewish elements in his style of country music. His latest album, “Back from Babylon,” and all...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston area community hosts Texas-sized Christmas celebration

RICHMOND, Texas – Marla Lynch sums up the lights and decorations in her community in six words. “I call it Christmas on crack,” said Lynch. Everyone is addicted to Pecan Grove in Fort Bend County. It’s arguably the closest thing to the North Pole many will see between now and Christmas.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

ROLL THE TAPE: Crosby ISD Fall 2022 Media Day Recap

There is so much fun to be had at a VYPE Media Days!. From team and individual pictures, social media shout-outs and video interviews, it is all there for the student-athletes to feel like a superstar. VYPE traveled out to Crosby, Texas for the Crosby ISD Inaugural 2022 Fall Media Day!
CROSBY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Coyote caught on camera roaming neighborhood in the Washington Corridor

Residents in a popular Houston community are on alert after several coyote sightings this week. It’s unclear how many coyotes are in the area or where they’re coming from, but several people caught a glimpse of one early Friday morning near the intersection of Maxie and Utah in the Washington Corridor area.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Oyster harvesters hit hard as Texas closes reefs for conservation and public health

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Alex Gutierrez is heartbroken. The 54-year-old oyster harvester from Galveston hasn’t been fishing in days, after a recent order by the Texas Department of State Health Services to recall oysters harvested from a certain area left him without work.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Who is Darius Lee? Family, friends remember HCU basketball star as leader, great athlete

HOUSTON – For many, the name Darius Lee may not ring a bell. The 21-year-old basketball athlete was shot to death during a trip home to Harlem New York earlier this year. Lee played basketball at Houston Christian University, formerly Houston Baptist University, where he was known as a star athlete. In his last season, Lee led the university in points, rebounds and assists, while averaging the seventh most steals per game in the entire NCAA. He was nominated as the university’s Male Student-Athlete of the Year and second-team all-conference.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Mayor Sylvester Turner signs Memorandum of Understanding with TxDOT on I-45 expansion project. Here’s what you need to know

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner provided an update Monday on the North Houston Highway Improvement Project, which would widen and reconfigure I-45 from downtown Houston north the Beltway 8. Opponents say the current proposal would displace hundreds of families and businesses while worsening noise and air pollution in low-income...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

No drinking and driving! Law enforcement increasing holiday patrol, cracking down on impaired drivers in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – This year alone, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office has made a total of 886 suspected impaired driver arrests, with repeat offenders caught violating the law at an astonishing rate. Therefore, an end of the year anti-crime initiative with other law enforcement agencies has been organized.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

8 migrants detained after chase involving stolen truck, police say

HOUSTON – Eight migrants were detained after a police chase involving a stolen truck. The chase ended around 2 a.m. Monday outside an apartment complex near S. Gessner Road and Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston. Investigators said the three woman and five men made their way to the U.S....
HOUSTON, TX

