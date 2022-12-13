HOUSTON – For many, the name Darius Lee may not ring a bell. The 21-year-old basketball athlete was shot to death during a trip home to Harlem New York earlier this year. Lee played basketball at Houston Christian University, formerly Houston Baptist University, where he was known as a star athlete. In his last season, Lee led the university in points, rebounds and assists, while averaging the seventh most steals per game in the entire NCAA. He was nominated as the university’s Male Student-Athlete of the Year and second-team all-conference.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO