Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars
The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys Mike McCarthy’s immediate reaction to Dak Prescott’s game-ending pick-6
The Cowboys fell to the Jaguars after Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six. Immediately after the loss, head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on Prescott’s unfortunate turnover. Dallas lost to Jacksonville 40-34 in overtime. McCarthy had a simple response in defeat, saying “Unlucky bounce for us. Great play...
NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade
Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs required overtime to beat the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday, 30-24. Kansas City entered the game as two touchdown favorites, yet found themselves trailing for much of the day. Afterwards, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was very candid with the team’s performance. “We know we have a lot to work on,” Mahomes […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders' Sons Reportedly Make Transfer Decision
Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, both of his sons made their official transfer decisions.. Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders officially entered the transfer portal on Saturday evening. On3 first reported the news. Unsurprisingly, both players are expected to end...
Ron Rivera drops Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz update after Commanders’ Week 15 loss vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders fell to 7-6-1 on Sunday Night Football as they lost 20-12 to the New York Giants. It was a pretty underwhelming night for Taylor Heinicke and the offense, but head coach Ron Rivera insists he’s not looking to make a change to Carson Wentz. At least not right now when Heinicke has […] The post Ron Rivera drops Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz update after Commanders’ Week 15 loss vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance
Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
Bengals Joe Burrow reaches heights Patrick Mahomes could only dream of
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Tampa Buccaneers in Week 15, winning 34-23. As Cincinnati took down Tom Brady and the Bucs, Burrow accomplished something no other NFL player ever has. Burrow had four passing touchdowns against Tampa Bay. His first score, a five-yard pass to Tee Higgins was the 75th touchdown pass […] The post Bengals Joe Burrow reaches heights Patrick Mahomes could only dream of appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
Bears Khalil Herbert’s Week 16 injury update brings fantasy implications
After a four-week absence, Bears running back Khalil Herbert looks like he is ready to return to the field. While his return adds an explosive weapon back into the Bears’ offense, how will Herbert’s homecoming affect Chicago’s fantasy football landscape? On Monday, Bears’ head coach announced that Herbert is cleared to play and that he […] The post Bears Khalil Herbert’s Week 16 injury update brings fantasy implications appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts hit with troubling shoulder injury update for Week 16 vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles fans will want to sit down for this one. Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts’ status is currently in doubt for Saturday’s Week 16 game vs. the Dallas Cowboys due to a sprained throwing shoulder, an injury he reportedly suffered in the third quarter of Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears, sources told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Sauce Gardner reacts to Robert Saleh taking blame for Jets’ clock management debacle vs. Lions
Robert Saleh’s clock management in the final two minutes of Sunday’s 20-17 New York Jets loss to the Detroit Lions may not have been his finest moment with the New York Jets. But the coach’s accountability the next day was impressive. Jets players took notice. “For him to take responsibility in the public, that’s big […] The post Sauce Gardner reacts to Robert Saleh taking blame for Jets’ clock management debacle vs. Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens defense could be in trouble with latest Calais Campbell injury update
The Baltimore Ravens are going through a rough patch in their season right now, and things couldn’t have gone much worse for them in their 13-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 15. While they may be getting star quarterback Lamar Jackson back in Week 16, it looks like they could be set to be without star defensive end Calais Campbell for their upcoming contest against the Atlanta Falcons.
Vikings voice concerns over ‘illegal’ hits on Justin Jefferson
The Minnesota Vikings feel that Justin Jefferson has been the recipient of some illegal or dirty hits over the past few weeks, and they voiced those concerns following Saturday’s comeback win vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has spoken multiple times over the past few days about the hits Jefferson has taken, indicating he doesn’t think some of them are accidental. Via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, O’Connell got brutally honest on the Vikings’ star receiver after he took a couple of questionable hits on Saturday.
Deshaun Watson gets real on home debut with Browns after win vs. Ravens
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson couldn’t wish for a better home debut than what he had on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens. Watson, who returned to action in Week 13 after serving his 11-game suspension, is still trying to get into rhythm with his new teammates. However, he did just enough to help the Browns […] The post Deshaun Watson gets real on home debut with Browns after win vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers release Sammy Watkins before Monday Night Football vs. Rams
The Green Bay Packers’ 2022 season has been a complete dumpster fire so far. After lording over the AFC North for the last few years, they suddenly find themselves in third place with a 5-8 record. They’ve had a boatload of issues on both sides of the ball, particularly with their wide receivers on offense. Ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Rams, the team decided to cut ties with WR Sammy Watkins, per Tom Pelissero.
USC football lands Dorian Singer as another weapon for Caleb Williams
Dorian Singer, the leading receiver in the Pac-12 from the 2022 season, has made a major decision on his future, as he has officially committed to the USC football program. Singer posted the announcement on his Twitter account. Singer led the Pac-12 in receiving with 1,105 yards as a true...
Jets coach Robert Saleh pleads for patience with Zach Wilson from ‘instant coffee’ fans
Robert Saleh wouldn’t commit to Zach Wilson starting for the New York Jets on Thursday but reiterated his faith in the young quarterback after a tough Week 15 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Jets coach also took a swipe at those quick to make judgements on Wilson’s progress. “The frustrating thing is that this […] The post Jets coach Robert Saleh pleads for patience with Zach Wilson from ‘instant coffee’ fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFC playoff picture: How NFL postseason field looks after Week 15
The NFL regular season is coming to a close, and the playoff picture is becoming more solidified. Some of the final spots are up for grabs and will be exciting to watch over the coming weeks. With Week 15 just about in the books, the NFC playoff picture is getting tighter and tighter.
