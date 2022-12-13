The Minnesota Vikings feel that Justin Jefferson has been the recipient of some illegal or dirty hits over the past few weeks, and they voiced those concerns following Saturday’s comeback win vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has spoken multiple times over the past few days about the hits Jefferson has taken, indicating he doesn’t think some of them are accidental. Via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, O’Connell got brutally honest on the Vikings’ star receiver after he took a couple of questionable hits on Saturday.

