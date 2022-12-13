ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Washington Examiner

University of Washington’s questionable fetal tissue program loses legal battle

Pro-life undercover journalist David Daleiden won a major victory for transparency and against the abortion lobby last week when the University of Washington agreed to turn over documents related to its fetal tissue agreement with Planned Parenthood. The university must give Daleiden documents relating to its “acquisition or use of...
SEATTLE, WA
Washington Examiner

Tax rebates 2023: New Mexico looking to give residents $750 payment in new year

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) is reportedly encouraging New Mexico lawmakers to tap into the state's projected surplus to fund bolstered tax rebates to residents. The Land of Enchantment's projected budget surplus could reach as high as $3.6 billion due to a gush of oil and gas production. So far, the tentative plan is to pursue rebates of about $750 per taxpayer or $1,500 per jointly filing couple, according to Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the governor.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Washington Examiner

West Texas hit by 5.4 earthquake, one of strongest ever in state

One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that’s home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Winter driving conditions in Illinois' near future

(The Center Square) – With a threat of winter weather this week in Illinois, insurance officials are reminding Illinoisans about winter driving conditions and to be prepared. According to the Federal Highway Administration, more than 70% of the nation's roads are in regions that average more than five inches...
ILLINOIS STATE

