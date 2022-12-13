Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) is reportedly encouraging New Mexico lawmakers to tap into the state's projected surplus to fund bolstered tax rebates to residents. The Land of Enchantment's projected budget surplus could reach as high as $3.6 billion due to a gush of oil and gas production. So far, the tentative plan is to pursue rebates of about $750 per taxpayer or $1,500 per jointly filing couple, according to Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the governor.

