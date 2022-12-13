ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

knau.org

SR89A Oak Creek Canyon restrictions to be lifted Monday

The Arizona Department of Transportation is officially lifting all traffic-control and vehicle-size restrictions along State Route 89A in Oak Creek Canyon by the end of today. The restrictions have been in place for months as crews worked on the Pumphouse Wash Bridge rehabilitation portion of the SR89A Oak Creek Canyon improvements project, which also included rockfall mitigation and erosion control work.
SEDONA, AZ
lazytrips.com

Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?

Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
SEDONA, AZ
KTAR.com

Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain

PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
PHOENIX, AZ
marketplace.org

She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages

Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
CUPERTINO, CA

