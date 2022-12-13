Pink Ribbon Girls receive donation from Fairborn Moose Lodge

Thanks for signing up!

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — After a fundraiser, the Fairborn Moose Lodge 1068 presented the Pink Ribbon Girls with a donation of more than $5,600.

“My mother had cancer, as well as my sister, so it really means a lot to me to do a fundraiser for Pink Ribbon Girls,” says Betty Quigley, Chairperson and Treasurer for Women of the Moose Chapter 917.

The money is a blessing for an organization that has been a blessing for so many.

“I can actually speak from experience. I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, and Pink Ribbon Girls helped me so much—meals and house cleaning—it was a true blessing,” says Maribeth Schindler, an ambassador for Pink Ribbon Girls.

“You know, when you get out of chemo, you get done with surgery, you know, it’s hard and you can’t even move around. So, when I got healed, and I was ready to go—I truly believe in giving back in order to move forward. And this organization has been fabulous.”

The Fairborn Moose Lodge raised the money this year during a car show in late September.

“It’s based on a car show that we do every year called ‘Breast Fest’,” describes Dale Wissman, Administrator for the Fairborn Moose Lodge. “It’s an exciting thing. We’ve done it for a number of years now, and it’s a car show and festival that we have out in the parking lot. Everybody that comes in donates to it.”

This year, the parking lot was full.

“Just about anything—hot rods, race cars, vintage cars, classics, muscle cars, vans,” lists Bob Montgomery, President of the Fairborn Moose Lodge. “We also get people, community businesses. They donate baskets, gift cards, things like that, that we raffle off at the car show to raise that money.”

The past couple years they’ve managed to raise more money than they ever have.

“This year was a really good year. Last year was a really good year,” says Quigley.

For some, donating is personal.

“I’m a ten-year cancer survivor, so I know what it’s like to need the help,” admits volunteer Ron Jacobs, who also runs a poker tournament to help raise funds. “I love the Girls because I believe in what they do.”

The dollars raised stay local, helping others right here in the Miami Valley as they battle cancer.

“It just gives me goosebumps to know there are people out there still wanting to give and help others,” states Schindler.

Schindler says the money will translate into more than 500 meals to help ease the burden as cancer patients undergo treatment.

To help, or make a donation to the Pink Ribbon Girls, click here .

