Burke County, GA

WRDW-TV

Crash on I-20 causes standstill traffic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two vehicle crash had traffic at a standstill on Interstate 20 eastbound at the state line Monday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:02 a.m. One lane is closed for almost three hours. There were no injuries reported. The scene was clear...
AUGUSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Three Georgia Deputies arrested on multiple charges

RICHMOND CO. – Three Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were arrested on charges of Battery and Violation of Oath of Office. The GBI has arrested and charged Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Quincy Cannon, age 31, Andrew Acosta, age 25, and Robert Wilson, age 45, on charges stemming from an incident that happened at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and after an officer involved shooting involving Vernon Cratic, age 34.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Commissioner Francine Scott hosts 'Christmas in the Community'

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Christmas came early today at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Augusta-Richmond County Commissioner Francine Scott hosted 'Christmas in the Community'. The event started at 12 pm and ended at 2 pm. People celebrated with music, food, and each other. Commissioner Scott tells FOX54 that she wanted to ensure families get to experience the best holiday possible.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Subjects wanted for questioning in Deans Bridge Rd. shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find several people wanted for questioning in connection to an aggravated assault that happened Dec. 13 on Deans Bridge Rd. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the Circle K on the 3000...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Mayor Davis hosts farewell Christmas soiree for city

Augusta, Ga. (WFXG) - on friday, AUGUSTA SAYS GOODBYE TO MAYOR HARDIE DAVIS Jr. FAREWELL CHRISTMAS SOIREE. FOR THE LAST 8 YEARS DAVIS SAYS HIS FOCUS HAS BEEN on MAKING THE CITY A BETTER PLACE FOR EVERYONE. NOW, HE SAYS HE’S READY TO HAND IT OFF TO THOSE WHO WILL COME BEHIND. the event WAS ABOUT SAYING THANK YOU.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Here is what you need to know as winter break approaches

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As winter break approaches, here is everything you need to know about school districts’ plans. All Columbia County schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Dec. 20. Early dismissal times are:. Elementary schools - noon. Middle schools - 11 a.m. High schools - 11:05 a.m. Schools will...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Man dead after crash during chase in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one man dead after a chase with Edgefield County Sheriff's Office deputies. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to do a traffic stop after seeing traffic violations on Yonce Pond Road in the Johnston area just before midnight Friday. At first, the Sheriff's Office says, the car stopped but only to let a woman out. However, as deputies got closer, the car sped off.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Large police presence at Columbia County apartment complex

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: According to Maj. Steve Morris wit the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the sheriff's office presence at Belmont Apartments was related to the recovery of a stolen vehicle. Maj. Morris says the sheriff's office is questioning several individuals. ---------- ORIGINAL STORY: There is a large...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Wreaths Across America ceremony honors veterans at Sunset Memorial Gardens

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WFXG) - Saturday is a day to remember the fallen and to honor those who serve. It's National Wreaths Across America Day. Congress designates a Saturday in December each year for the observance. Arlington National Cemetery along with more than 3100 other locations, including Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville, coordinate wreath-laying ceremonies.
GRANITEVILLE, SC
WJBF.com

Video shows man buy fentanyl, overdose minutes later

Placer County sheriff's officials released a video of an alleged sale of fentanyl at a gas station that led to an overdose of the buyer several minutes later. Video shows man buy fentanyl, overdose minutes later. Placer County sheriff's officials released a video of an alleged sale of fentanyl at...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect charged with murdering Aiken County missing mom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a missing mom from Aiken County may start to get some closure. In court on Monday, they learned the state was moving forward on murder and arson charges in connection with her case, in addition to kidnapping. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday the murder charge had been filed.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

Police arrest Quinton Simon’s grandmother

Police arrested Quinton Simon’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell on Monday. Police arrested Quinton Simon’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell on Monday. Special needs non-profit spreads Christmas cheer …. Your latest local headlines at 7pm. LIVE VIPIR 6 Wednesday Night Forecast: 12/14/2022. Your latest local headlines at 7pm. Georgia official...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Police looking for suspect following armed robbery in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery. Police say it happened on December 10 at the Lucky Spot located at 1119 James Brown Boulevard. According to the incident report, the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Thomson man charged with aggravated animal cruelty

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an update today on a case, that we first brought to you back in March. A grand jury is moving forward with charges against a Thomson man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog, Larry. Michael McAllister is charged with aggravated animal...
THOMSON, GA

