WRDW-TV
Crash on I-20 causes standstill traffic
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two vehicle crash had traffic at a standstill on Interstate 20 eastbound at the state line Monday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:02 a.m. One lane is closed for almost three hours. There were no injuries reported. The scene was clear...
wfxg.com
Mayor-elect meets with Biden-Harris Administration, talks future of Augusta
Augusta, Ga. (WFXG) - ON FRIDAY, THE WHITE HOUSE HOSTED NEWLY- ELECTED MAYORS FROM CITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY. AUGUSTA'S VERY OWN MAYOR-ELECT GARNETT JOHNSON WAS ONE OF THOSE IN ATTENDANCE. HE SPOKE WITH FOX54 ABOUT BEING IN Washington, D.C. AND HIS PLANS FOR THE CITY OF AUGUSTA. DURING THE FORUM,...
valdostatoday.com
Three Georgia Deputies arrested on multiple charges
RICHMOND CO. – Three Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were arrested on charges of Battery and Violation of Oath of Office. The GBI has arrested and charged Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Quincy Cannon, age 31, Andrew Acosta, age 25, and Robert Wilson, age 45, on charges stemming from an incident that happened at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and after an officer involved shooting involving Vernon Cratic, age 34.
wfxg.com
Commissioner Francine Scott hosts 'Christmas in the Community'
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Christmas came early today at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Augusta-Richmond County Commissioner Francine Scott hosted 'Christmas in the Community'. The event started at 12 pm and ended at 2 pm. People celebrated with music, food, and each other. Commissioner Scott tells FOX54 that she wanted to ensure families get to experience the best holiday possible.
wfxg.com
Subjects wanted for questioning in Deans Bridge Rd. shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find several people wanted for questioning in connection to an aggravated assault that happened Dec. 13 on Deans Bridge Rd. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the Circle K on the 3000...
wfxg.com
Mayor Davis hosts farewell Christmas soiree for city
Augusta, Ga. (WFXG) - on friday, AUGUSTA SAYS GOODBYE TO MAYOR HARDIE DAVIS Jr. FAREWELL CHRISTMAS SOIREE. FOR THE LAST 8 YEARS DAVIS SAYS HIS FOCUS HAS BEEN on MAKING THE CITY A BETTER PLACE FOR EVERYONE. NOW, HE SAYS HE’S READY TO HAND IT OFF TO THOSE WHO WILL COME BEHIND. the event WAS ABOUT SAYING THANK YOU.
WRDW-TV
Here is what you need to know as winter break approaches
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As winter break approaches, here is everything you need to know about school districts’ plans. All Columbia County schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Dec. 20. Early dismissal times are:. Elementary schools - noon. Middle schools - 11 a.m. High schools - 11:05 a.m. Schools will...
wfxg.com
Local resident plans to bring the happiest place on earth to Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - One local family is planning a royal ball for people in the community to come out and enjoy. It all started with a little girl- who approached her mother with an idea. Bentlee Gunn is an eight-year-old girl who wants to share the wonders of Disney...
wfxg.com
Man dead after crash during chase in Edgefield County
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one man dead after a chase with Edgefield County Sheriff's Office deputies. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to do a traffic stop after seeing traffic violations on Yonce Pond Road in the Johnston area just before midnight Friday. At first, the Sheriff's Office says, the car stopped but only to let a woman out. However, as deputies got closer, the car sped off.
Seven indicted on federal charges related to drugs, illegal firearms
The U.S. Attorney Southern District of Georgia's office has named several Augusta residents as defendants who will be facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms.
wfxg.com
Large police presence at Columbia County apartment complex
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: According to Maj. Steve Morris wit the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the sheriff's office presence at Belmont Apartments was related to the recovery of a stolen vehicle. Maj. Morris says the sheriff's office is questioning several individuals. ---------- ORIGINAL STORY: There is a large...
wfxg.com
Wreaths Across America ceremony honors veterans at Sunset Memorial Gardens
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WFXG) - Saturday is a day to remember the fallen and to honor those who serve. It's National Wreaths Across America Day. Congress designates a Saturday in December each year for the observance. Arlington National Cemetery along with more than 3100 other locations, including Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville, coordinate wreath-laying ceremonies.
WRDW-TV
Suspect, 3 others sought for questioning over gunfire at Circle K
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for the suspect in a gunfire incident earlier this week at a local convenience store. Deputies responded just after 7:45 p.m. Tuesday to a Circle K at 3003 Deans Bridge Road to investigate a report of gunshots. They...
WJBF.com
Video shows man buy fentanyl, overdose minutes later
Placer County sheriff's officials released a video of an alleged sale of fentanyl at a gas station that led to an overdose of the buyer several minutes later. Video shows man buy fentanyl, overdose minutes later. Placer County sheriff's officials released a video of an alleged sale of fentanyl at...
WRDW-TV
Suspect charged with murdering Aiken County missing mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a missing mom from Aiken County may start to get some closure. In court on Monday, they learned the state was moving forward on murder and arson charges in connection with her case, in addition to kidnapping. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday the murder charge had been filed.
WJBF.com
Police arrest Quinton Simon’s grandmother
Police arrested Quinton Simon’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell on Monday. Police arrested Quinton Simon’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell on Monday. Special needs non-profit spreads Christmas cheer …. Your latest local headlines at 7pm. LIVE VIPIR 6 Wednesday Night Forecast: 12/14/2022. Your latest local headlines at 7pm. Georgia official...
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
wfxg.com
Police looking for suspect following armed robbery in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery. Police say it happened on December 10 at the Lucky Spot located at 1119 James Brown Boulevard. According to the incident report, the...
WMAZ
Georgia baby taken off sedation after suffering burns on 40% of his body in freak accident
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — After a freak accident left a Powder Springs child with burns all over his little body, his family is sharing promising news about his recovery. Little Amahd is now off sedation, according to the family. He's not out of the woods yet, his mother said, adding the next few days are critical to his recovery process.
WRDW-TV
Thomson man charged with aggravated animal cruelty
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an update today on a case, that we first brought to you back in March. A grand jury is moving forward with charges against a Thomson man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog, Larry. Michael McAllister is charged with aggravated animal...
