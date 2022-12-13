‘This investigation is not cold’: Moscow Police reflect on the month since the University of Idaho student murders

MOSCOW, Idaho – One month ago Tuesday, four families got a call that would shatter their lives. Four students at the University of Idaho were stabbed to death in an off-campus home. Now, a month later, Moscow Police say this is not a cold case.

In the early morning hours of November 13th, someone murdered Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen in a home on King Road.

Since then, Moscow Police have released very little information about the crime, which has spurred rampant online speculation and even harassment of surviving roommates and victims’ friends.

Captain Roger Lanier says some of those friends and family members have been harassed and even received death threats.

“It’s been devastating. In some ways, in many ways, it just revictimizes people who have already suffered this terrible trauma,” Captain Roger Lanier said in a YouTube video released Tuesday.

The day of the murders

Captain Lanier says the investigation has been emotional since he received the first phone call that Sunday afternoon.

He said it took a minute for it to sink in.

“Four murders in Moscow Idaho is so out of character,” he said.

When he arrived at the crime scene, he found devastated students and a lot of questions and concern.

“There was a lot of crying,” Captain Lanier said. “There were friends trying to figure out who was in the house. Some family members arrived on scene. It was incredibly hard for the community, but it was also really hard on our officers, some of whom were very young. This was the first really major crime scene they had encountered.”

Moscow Police knew immediately they needed help, so they called Idaho State Police and requested the investigation team.

The FBI got involved almost immediately and have set up a command post in the parking lot of the Moscow Police Department.

‘This investigation is not cold’

Captain Lanier said the weeks since the murders have been emotional and very active.

“A lot of emotional highs and lows, but an incredible amount of teamwork. The general public doesn’t have any idea the scope of this investigation, the number of people involved. Not just here in Moscow.”

Police have released very little since those first days of the investigation.

Last week, they released information about a white Hyundai Elantra that had been in the area at the time of the murders.

Other than that, there has been no updated information about any possible suspects or any possible motive for the crime.

“We want to protect the integrity of this investigation,” Captain Lanier said. “This investigation is not cold. We get tips every day that are viable”

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the FBI tipline.

After dialing 208-883-7180, callers will hear some initial recorded messages. After that, the process of being transferred to an operator begins. There are two prompts. For the first prompt, press 1 for tips currently highlighted in the news. For the second prompt press 4 to provide information about the Moscow, Idaho homicides.

