Legendary MLB Pitcher Found Dead Monday Afternoon

A legendary Major League Baseball pitcher was tragically found dead on Monday afternoon. Tom Browning, a legendary Cincinnati Reds pitcher who threw a perfect game, was found dead by police on Monday. The 62-year-old former MLB pitcher played for the Reds from 1984-94 and the Royals in 1995. He was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dodgers News: LA Might Have Found A Potential Outfielder

After the departure of Joey Gallo and Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers have been left with quite a short list of outfielders for the 2023 season. The team will return Mookie Betts to the right field along with Chris Taylor and Trayce Thompson who will split the center and left field.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Red Sox Add Justin Turner on Two-Year Deal

View the original article to see embedded media. After nine fantastic years with the Dodgers, Justin Turner is changing coasts for another big market franchise. Turner has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal worth just under $22 million with the Red Sox, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The contract includes an opt-out clause after the first year.
