iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
Lori Harvey Exudes Glamour in Metal Bustier With Fuzzy Coat & Sharp Pumps for Essence Magazine Cover
It’s Lori Harvey’s time to shine and she’s doing just that in fierce fashion. The model and skincare entrepreneur is Essence magazine’s January/February cover star. In a new interview for Essence‘s Black Love issue, Harvey opens up about her self-love journey, maintaining privacy and relationships. Shot by Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve and styled by Yashua Simmons, the spread sees Harvey in several glamorous ensembles. On the actual cover, the SKN by LH founder poses topless with a gold Tiffany & Co. snake choker necklace. She styled her hair in large cornrow braids and added sultry makeup with a glossy pout. View...
Kelly Clarkson: The Meaning Behind Her Christmas Song "Merry Christmas To The One I Used To Know"
Kelly Clarkson performed an original Christmas song onThe Kelly Clarkson Show that was inspired by her divorce. “Merry Christmas (To the One I Used to Know)” was the talk show host’s Kellyoke song on the Tuesday, December 13th episode.
