The Green Bay Packers are preparing to keep pace in the NFC playoff race on Monday night at Lambeau Field against the Los Angeles Rams. But ahead of preparing for the freezing temperatures against a Rams team with nothing to lose, the Packers decided to release veteran receiver Sammy Watkins on Monday in a surprising late-season move. Watkins will now go to waivers with the hope that another team will place a claim for him.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO