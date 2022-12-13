Read full article on original website
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
Taylor Swift spends her birthday weekend in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Musical returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Joe Burrow Arrives at Raymond James Stadium For Bengals’ Matchup With Buccaneers
TAMPA BAY — The Bengals are in Tampa Bay to play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday. Joe Burrow wore sunglasses, a black sweatshirt and a chain for the game. Check out video of him arriving below. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Bengals Chirp Tom Brady While Celebrating 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals went into Tampa and stormed back against the Buccaneers to win 34-23 on Sunday. Joe Burrow and the offense lit up the stadium with 31 unanswered points powered by a bevy of Bucs' turnovers. Check out the team celebrating after the win, including comments about...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Would Rather Win Super Bowl Than MVP
View the original article to see embedded media. Chiefs coach Andy Reid might be quarterback Patrick Mahomes’s biggest advocate when it comes to his 2022 NFL MVP chances. After Kansas City’s overtime 30–24 win against the Texans on Sunday, when Mahomes once again helped his team avoid an upset, Reid told reporters that it’s a no brainer for Mahomes to win the NFL MVP award.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys BREAKING: Leighton Vander Esch - MRI on Neck ‘Good News’
FRISCO - The MRI on Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is in … and it has revealed good news. As first reported by NFL Network, the MRI needed following Vander Esch’s exit from Sunday’s OT loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars “actually revealed a right shoulder stinger, not a neck injury.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Mailbag: Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley, and More
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question. (from Raymond S.): It is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Cut Defensive Lineman ahead of Chargers Clash
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday they have released defensive lineman Curtis Brooks from the practice squad. Brooks was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent from the University of Cincinnati. At 6'2 and 285 pounds, he may have become expendable with the addition of former Denver Broncos third-round pick McTelvin Agim.
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 251 ‘Colossal Collapse’
On the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins recap the Colts' historic loss to the Vikings, discuss takeaways and break down draft position.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why Alabama’s Two-Highest Rated Draft Prospects Aren’t Worrying About Injuries in Sugar Bowl
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It may have been a shock to the rest of college football, but after Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. spoke to the media Monday morning, it's clear that it was a pretty easy decision for the two to play in Alabama's bowl game against Kansas State.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Report Card: Gutsy Effort Hidden Under Another ‘L’
Apparently Bears coach Matt Eberflus reached his limit for tight losses. Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was their seventh by a touchdown and conversion or less. Or perhaps it was the fact they did numerous things they needed to do in order to upset the league's top team,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Goal No. 1 Down’: Josh Allen’s Bills Now Focus on Next One
Needing a win to punch their ticket to the postseason, the Buffalo Bills were able to flip the second-half momentum on the Miami Dolphins in Saturday's 32-29 win, as Josh Allen and the Bills offense set up the game-winning Tyler Bass field goal. The Bills (11-3) boosted their lead in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley Moves by Bills to Active Roster
FRISCO - A former Dallas Cowboys standout is moving back into the spotlight. The Buffalo Bills made the surprise move of signing former wide receiver Cole Beasley to the practice squad … and now he’s coming up to the varsity. The former Bill called it a career after...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
First Take’s Michael Irvin Names Jaguars’ Rayshawn Jenkins His Top Playmaker of Week 15
Last week, ESPN's First Take gave plenty of love to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. This time around, the emphatic and vigorous crowning goes to safety Rayshawn Jenkins. Jenkins posted a career high total (18) and solo (9) tackles to lead the Jaguars defense.Jenkins posted a single-game career-high two interceptions...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak’s Cowboys To Pick New QB in NFL Draft?
FRISCO - On the one hand, the Dallas Cowboys view their roster as being "loaded'' and "Super Bowl-ready,'' though only time - and maybe the signing of a soon-healthy Odell Beckham Jr. - will tell. On the other hand, the realities of the salary cap, injuries and roster-churning can make...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers Make Roster Cut Ahead of MNF Matchup vs. Rams
The Green Bay Packers are preparing to keep pace in the NFC playoff race on Monday night at Lambeau Field against the Los Angeles Rams. But ahead of preparing for the freezing temperatures against a Rams team with nothing to lose, the Packers decided to release veteran receiver Sammy Watkins on Monday in a surprising late-season move. Watkins will now go to waivers with the hope that another team will place a claim for him.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Amon-Ra St. Brown Among Highest PFF-Graded Lions
The Detroit Lions have now started to make the critical plays late in games. Earlier in this season, Detroit would eventually end up losing late or would shoot itself in the foot when it was time to make the key play or stop the opponent from making the key play.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Updates on Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney, S John Johnson III
In week 15 AFC North action against the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns had a pair of players suffer an injury in the win. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is dealing with a concussion, he's in the protocol. Safety John Johnson III suffered a thigh contusion, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Free-Agent RB Options to Hedge Against Williams Injury
There were high hopes that the Denver Broncos could have a potent rushing attack in 2022. After all, Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams combined for more than 1,800 yards with 17 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns in 2021. But between injuries that cost Williams his season and fumbling issues that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars vs. Cowboys: Week 15 Snap Count Analysis
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 40-34...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Marcus Allen Takes Blame for Poor Special Teams Penalty
The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense allowed three points on a drive that was already over due to an unsportsmanlike penalty from inside linebacker Marcus Allen. Allen walked into the Panthers huddle as both teams prepared their punt units and was caught by refs harassing Carolina players on the sideline. He was flagged and the Panthers turned back-to-back sacks into an opportunity for a field goal.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Good for Anderson, Young Playing in Alabama’s Bowl Game
Doug Pederson on Everything to Celebrate in Jacksonville | Ten Takeaways: Chandler Jones Tells Us About ‘Desperado’ and the Play We’ll Never Forget | Three Deep: Bengals Are ‘Pretty Damn Good, Too’ | How Kirk Cousins and the Vikings Engineered the Greatest Comeback in NFL History.
