Report: Red Sox Add Justin Turner on Two-Year Deal
View the original article to see embedded media. After nine fantastic years with the Dodgers, Justin Turner is changing coasts for another big market franchise. Turner has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal worth just under $22 million with the Red Sox, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The contract includes an opt-out clause after the first year.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
3 trades Los Angeles Lakers must make following Anthony Davis’ foot injury
A year after the Los Angeles Lakers won just 33 games, they once again got off to a tumultuous start,
Watch: Bengals Chirp Tom Brady While Celebrating 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals went into Tampa and stormed back against the Buccaneers to win 34-23 on Sunday. Joe Burrow and the offense lit up the stadium with 31 unanswered points powered by a bevy of Bucs' turnovers. Check out the team celebrating after the win, including comments about...
Lakers News: Shorthanded L.A. Wins Thriller Against Wizards, 119-117
On Lawrence Tanter Night, your shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers did their 40-year PA announcer proud by holding on to beat the visiting Washington Wizards 119-117 in a back-and-forth affair that brought out the best in remaining L.A. All-Star LeBron James. With both Anthony Davis and Patrick Beverley sidelined due to...
Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins Receives Official Status For Warriors vs. Raptors
The Golden State Warriors have been without Andrew Wiggins for the last six games, and it will remain that way vs. the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors announced that Wiggins would miss Sunday's game vs. Toronto, making it his 7th straight absence. The Warriors rely heavily on Wiggins, especially on the...
What Happened to the Jets’ Pass Rush Against the Lions?
New York suffered a crushing loss to Detroit Sunday 20-17, and one of the most apparent problems was the lack of pass rush from the home team. The Jets' defense logged zero sacks against the Lions, and after averaging 3.0 sacks per game on the season, that number has dropped to 2.3 on the average over the past three games.
Watch: Bengals Release ‘They Gotta Play Us’ Hype Video Ahead Tampa Bay Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have championed "They Gotta Play Us" as their mantra this season. That was a heavy theme in the latest hype video as Joe Burrow and the Bengals get ready to face Tom Brady and the Bucs. Check out the clip ahead of kickoff this afternoon.
Odds Lions Beat Jets
The Detroit Lions (6-7), winners of five of their last six games, will look to make it three in a row in a pivotal road matchup with the N.Y. Jets (7-6) Sunday. Detroit has already won once at MetLife Stadium this season, having beaten the N.Y. Giants in Week 11, 31-18.
