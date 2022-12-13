ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Red Sox Add Justin Turner on Two-Year Deal

View the original article to see embedded media. After nine fantastic years with the Dodgers, Justin Turner is changing coasts for another big market franchise. Turner has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal worth just under $22 million with the Red Sox, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The contract includes an opt-out clause after the first year.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: Shorthanded L.A. Wins Thriller Against Wizards, 119-117

On Lawrence Tanter Night, your shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers did their 40-year PA announcer proud by holding on to beat the visiting Washington Wizards 119-117 in a back-and-forth affair that brought out the best in remaining L.A. All-Star LeBron James. With both Anthony Davis and Patrick Beverley sidelined due to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What Happened to the Jets’ Pass Rush Against the Lions?

New York suffered a crushing loss to Detroit Sunday 20-17, and one of the most apparent problems was the lack of pass rush from the home team. The Jets' defense logged zero sacks against the Lions, and after averaging 3.0 sacks per game on the season, that number has dropped to 2.3 on the average over the past three games.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Odds Lions Beat Jets

The Detroit Lions (6-7), winners of five of their last six games, will look to make it three in a row in a pivotal road matchup with the N.Y. Jets (7-6) Sunday. Detroit has already won once at MetLife Stadium this season, having beaten the N.Y. Giants in Week 11, 31-18.
DETROIT, MI

