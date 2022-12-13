ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

local21news.com

Rats dumped in Steelton find new homes

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHP) — Back in October when a large number of domesticated rats were dumped in the Steelton area. However, a local Harrisburg resident is now allowing community members to adopt those rats. Bethany Pascoe, a Rescue Coordinator for Rat Rescue Harrisburg caught around 120 of the rats.
STEELTON, PA
local21news.com

Nine grants worth $460,000 helping people to thrive in York County

York, PA — Nearly a half of a million dollars is heading out the door to help low income people in York County thrive and be successful. “We are seeking to really create that lasting financial security for low income individuals, children and families,” said Adrian Buckner, Vice President of Grants and Community Engagement and Grants at the York County Community Foundation.
local21news.com

Wreaths placed at more than 47,000 graves for veterans

ANNVILLE, Pa — Every year in December veterans, families, and volunteers lay wreaths at cemeteries, monuments, and parks that honors veterans. For this year’s Wreaths Across America, thousands of people came out to Fort Indiantown Gap Cemetery. Volunteers spend a full year getting the ceremony ready. According to...
ANNVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale

BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
BAINBRIDGE, PA
Daily Voice

Deer Smashes Through Window Of Gettysburg Restaurant

A deer apparently auditioning to pull Santa Claus's sleigh fairly flew into the front window of the Blue and Gray Bar & Grill in Gettysburg on Monday, Dec. 12, according to owner Keith Petters. The restaurant located on the first block of Baltimore Street was empty except for emp…
GETTYSBURG, PA
Monica Leigh French

Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes Permanently

After 32 years in Wyomissing, the restaurant is closing its doors. Hungry customers shopping at the Berkshire Mall will no longer be able to purchase the famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries of this popular restaurant. After 32 years at its current location in the food court of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Chick-fil-A will permanently close on December 31, 2022 at 4pm.
WYOMISSING, PA
abc27.com

New Grocery Outlet coming to Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is officially opening a new location on Thursday, Dec. 15, in Mechanicsburg. According to the company, in celebration of the grand opening, customers have a chance of winning a $1,000 grocery giveaway from Dec. 5 through Jan. 12. Customers who are interested can enter the grocery giveaway by clicking here.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Coroner called to motorcycle crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — According to York County 911 Dispatch, the coroner was called to a motorcycle crash shortly before midnight on Dec. 18. Emergency responders were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Camp Betty Washington Road in York Township at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. There is no word...
YORK COUNTY, PA
mainlinetoday.com

A Neglected Farmhouse Becomes a Chester County Dream Home

This neglected farmhouse got a major glow-up. Photos by Jana Bannan. A previously uninhabitable Chester County farmhouse is reimagined to create a couple’s open-concept dream home. Resurrecting a tumbledown house is more complicated than building from the ground up, but there are distinct advantages. You can preserve the charm...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Garage fire spreads to home in Lancaster County, officials say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are currently on scene investigating a first alarm fire that had spread from an adjacent garage to a residence in West Lampeter Township. According to emergency dispatch, the fire first happened on Saturday, 10:38 a.m., on the first block of Batt Ave. At...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Group heist in Lancaster County's Tanger Outlets

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The East Lampeter Township police department reported that on Dec. 11 at approximately 5:15 p.m., seven individuals robbed a GAP store in the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster. The suspects allegedly removed clothing items from within the store and had two group members utilize tools to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

