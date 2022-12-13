Read full article on original website
local21news.com
CBS 21 Days of Caring | Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania helps build confidence
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania’s mission is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character to make the world a better place. Their programming is centered around four pillars including entrepreneurship, outdoors, STEM and life skills. The Lancaster Barnstormers recently held...
'It was meant to be' | York County waitress surprised with $1,300 tip
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County waitress was on the receiving end of a $1,300 tip and the act of kindness has quickly gone viral. The waitress received the extremely generous tip for her service at Stonybrook Family Restaurant in Springettsbury Township and the video has since garnered more than 650,000 likes on TikTok.
local21news.com
Rats dumped in Steelton find new homes
HARRISBURG, Pa (WHP) — Back in October when a large number of domesticated rats were dumped in the Steelton area. However, a local Harrisburg resident is now allowing community members to adopt those rats. Bethany Pascoe, a Rescue Coordinator for Rat Rescue Harrisburg caught around 120 of the rats.
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
local21news.com
Nine grants worth $460,000 helping people to thrive in York County
York, PA — Nearly a half of a million dollars is heading out the door to help low income people in York County thrive and be successful. “We are seeking to really create that lasting financial security for low income individuals, children and families,” said Adrian Buckner, Vice President of Grants and Community Engagement and Grants at the York County Community Foundation.
Pennsylvania woman quits her job as makeup artist, opens farm animal rescue sanctuary
A Pennsylvania woman quit her job as a makeup artist to open a farm animal sanctuary after visiting one herself — Here With Us Farm Sanctuary houses hundreds of farm animals in need.
local21news.com
"I want my money back," Catering customers lose thousands after company suddenly closes
YORK, Pa. (WHP) — Numerous customers who signed contracts with the company "Catering by Wickey" are now out thousands of dollars due to the company suddenly shutting down. Several customers said they received an email from the company in early November, which stated the company would not be able to service their events due to the closure.
local21news.com
Wreaths placed at more than 47,000 graves for veterans
ANNVILLE, Pa — Every year in December veterans, families, and volunteers lay wreaths at cemeteries, monuments, and parks that honors veterans. For this year’s Wreaths Across America, thousands of people came out to Fort Indiantown Gap Cemetery. Volunteers spend a full year getting the ceremony ready. According to...
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale
BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
local21news.com
Woman, coworker shot in Wyomissing workplace parking lot, male shooter dead
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pair of coworkers were shot in the parking lot as they headed to work at a medical practice Thursday morning. According to Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips, officers arriving on scene found two victims with gunshot wounds in the back parking lot who were still alive.
Deer Smashes Through Window Of Gettysburg Restaurant
A deer apparently auditioning to pull Santa Claus's sleigh fairly flew into the front window of the Blue and Gray Bar & Grill in Gettysburg on Monday, Dec. 12, according to owner Keith Petters. The restaurant located on the first block of Baltimore Street was empty except for emp…
local21news.com
Low-cost community clinic in Harrisburg at risk of closing due to insufficient funds
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – Karen Stilp has worked part-time at the Community Check-Up Center for over two decades. “Serving the underserved,” she told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “There’s a lot of people who are underinsured or uninsured.”. It’s a passion of hers, as well...
Central Pa. creamery damaged in fire; GoFundMe launched
A Cumberland County creamery is asked for the public’s help rebuilding after fire tore through the business. An early Tuesday morning electrical fire in Newburg destroyed Keswick Creamery’s milking parlor, milk house and cheese plant, according to a GoFundMe organized to help the business rebuild. All of the...
local21news.com
Woman receiving medical treatment missing in York County, police investigating
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police-York say they are investigating a missing endangered person. According to authorities, they are trying to locate 33-year-old Amanda Sue Aten. Police say Aten was last seen at her mother's house on the 5200 block of Sinsheim Road in Codorus Township,...
Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes Permanently
After 32 years in Wyomissing, the restaurant is closing its doors. Hungry customers shopping at the Berkshire Mall will no longer be able to purchase the famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries of this popular restaurant. After 32 years at its current location in the food court of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Chick-fil-A will permanently close on December 31, 2022 at 4pm.
abc27.com
New Grocery Outlet coming to Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is officially opening a new location on Thursday, Dec. 15, in Mechanicsburg. According to the company, in celebration of the grand opening, customers have a chance of winning a $1,000 grocery giveaway from Dec. 5 through Jan. 12. Customers who are interested can enter the grocery giveaway by clicking here.
Coroner called to motorcycle crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — According to York County 911 Dispatch, the coroner was called to a motorcycle crash shortly before midnight on Dec. 18. Emergency responders were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Camp Betty Washington Road in York Township at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. There is no word...
mainlinetoday.com
A Neglected Farmhouse Becomes a Chester County Dream Home
This neglected farmhouse got a major glow-up. Photos by Jana Bannan. A previously uninhabitable Chester County farmhouse is reimagined to create a couple’s open-concept dream home. Resurrecting a tumbledown house is more complicated than building from the ground up, but there are distinct advantages. You can preserve the charm...
local21news.com
Garage fire spreads to home in Lancaster County, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are currently on scene investigating a first alarm fire that had spread from an adjacent garage to a residence in West Lampeter Township. According to emergency dispatch, the fire first happened on Saturday, 10:38 a.m., on the first block of Batt Ave. At...
Group heist in Lancaster County's Tanger Outlets
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The East Lampeter Township police department reported that on Dec. 11 at approximately 5:15 p.m., seven individuals robbed a GAP store in the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster. The suspects allegedly removed clothing items from within the store and had two group members utilize tools to...
