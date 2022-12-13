Loudonville's Sydney Polen named TG Girls Soccer Player of the Year

2022 All-Times-Gazette Girls Soccer

Player of the Year

Sydney Polen, Loudonville

For the second straight year, Polen garnered the top honor in the Ashland area.

A true leader for the Lady Redbirds, Polen totaled 38 goals on the season with 10 assists for 86 points. The 5-foot-3 senior midfielder was named a Division III Second Team All-Ohio selection and the Player of the Year in the Mid-Buckeye Conference

Coach of the Year

Laurie Weber , Loudonville

In her 12th year guiding the Lady Redbirds, Weber's talented squad posted a 10-7-1 overall record, losing 2-0 in a Division III semifinal game to Rootstown. She credited her five seniors on the team as a key that made the 'Birds more united and more determined to be successful. Her career record at Loudonville is 113-93-13.

First Team

Emma Aumend, Crestview

Aumend was the lone senior and the captain for the Lady Cougars, totaling three goals, six points, 13 steals, and 112 interceptions. She was a First Team All Mid-Buckeye Conference selection.

Florida Blake, Northwestern

A top player in the area for NW coach Bryan Schaaf, Blake tallied 16 goals, 12 assists and ended the season with 44 points for the Lady Huskies. In one game this season, Blake scored a trio of goals and added an assist.

Caley Biddinger, Ashland

A four-year letter winner who scored 10 goals and had one assist, who was the Most Valuable Player for the Lady Arrows this season. The senior midfielder was a First Team pick in the North Central District, Second Team Ohio Cardinal Conference selection, and will be attending and playing soccer at Lake Erie College in 2023.

Chloe Biddinger, Ashland

The Team Defensive Most Valuable Player for the Lady Arrows, she is a three-year letter winner and had a pair of assists this season. The senior defender was a First Team pick for the Ohio Cardinal Conference and North Central District and will be attending and playing soccer at Lake Erie College in 2023.

Bella Dravenstott, Ashland

A Team Defensive Most Valuable Player for the Lady Arrows, the two-year letter winner scored a pair of goals this season. The senior defender was a First Team selection for the North Central District and Second Team pick in the Ohio Cardinal Conference

Sierra Lykins, Mapleton

In 16 games this season, the versatile senior scored six goals on 16 shots, adding eight assists and 40 steals for the Lady Mounties. She was a Second Team All-District selection and Honorable Mention pick in the Mid-Buckeye Conference.

Claire Plank, Ashland

A two-year varsity letter winner, Plank was the Offensive Player of the Year for the Lady Arrows with seven goals and four assists. The junior forward was a First Team selection for the Ohio Cardinal Conference and North Central District and a Second Team pick for All-Ohio.

Anna Templeman, Loudonville

The senior midfielder was another key in the success of the Redbirds this season. She totaled 11 goals, and 12 assists with 34 points, and was a First Team pick for the Mid-Buckeye Conference in girls soccer.

Anna Sas, Mapleton

Sas registered a dozen goals, with eight assists and 20 steals for the Lady Mounties. The talented senior was a Second Team All-District pick and an Honorable Mention selection for the Mid-Buckey Conference.

Brinlee Youngen, Mapleton

A strong all-around player on the pitch, Youngen scored 38 goals and added 10 assists for the Lady Mounties in 16 games. The junior striker and midfielder also used her speed and quick thinking to bolster Mapleton's defense. She was selected First Team All-District and Honorable Mention for the Mid-Buckeye Conference.

Second Team

Karissa Beverly, Gracie Fussner, Morgan Meeting, Ashland; Gracie Dinsmore, Mady Mack, Crestview; Kori Vesper, Hillsdale; Zoey Eades, Loudonville; Maggie Hellickson, Piper Weidinger, Mapleton; A.J. Smith, Northwestern.

Honorable Mention

Adi Helbert, Amelia Hunt, Ashland; Elyse Belcher, Lily Cline, Crestview; Gracie Glass, Paige Meck, Erica VanStee, Hillsdale; Brynn Bailey, Taylor Eads, Addison Lowe, Loudonville; Brynnae Ables, Gracen Beattie, Alana Campbell, Mapleton; Taelyn Lambert, Alysa Trojan, Jaylinn Woodruff, Northwestern.