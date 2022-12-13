New Edition bringing The Legacy Tour to Memphis with stop at FedExForum

R&B group New Edition is bringing The Legacy Tour to Memphis in 2023 with artists Keith Sweat, Tank and the original members of Guy — Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall and Damion Hall.

Grammy-nominated New Edition will take the stage at the FedExForum on March 12, according to a FedExForum announcement Tuesday.

“Few recording artists can attest to a superior 40-year career that stands the test of time, but New Edition can," said Gary Guidry, Black Promoter Collective CEO. "When we partnered with NE for 'The Culture Tour,' although I knew it would be stellar, their show exceeded my expectations; the guys were nothing short of miraculous. We are excited about partnering with New Edition to further the legacy of the foundation they have already laid."

New Edition's The Culture Tour also stopped in Memphis in March 2022. Now the group plans to return to offer fans a "new experience," with different music from the previous tour, the announcement said.

Tickets for New Edition: The Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat, Guy and special guest Tank go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for the general public on TicketMaster or the FedExForum Box Office.

Memphis concerts:From Lizzo to Buddy Guy, 12 Memphis concerts to look forward to in 2023

Memphis music:GloRilla to Elvis: A look back at Memphis music's big moments in 2022

Presale tickets for American Express Card Members start Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members, Grizzlies e-News subscribers and recipients of FedExForum Event Alert e-mails can also find presale tickets Thursday from 10 a.m.-11:59 p.m.

Boston, Massachusetts-raised Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill formed New Edition in 1978 and debuted in 1983 with their album "Candy Girl," competing with Michael Jackson for the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot Black Singles chart.

New Edition won BET's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017, prior to that in 1989 the group was nominated for the Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals Grammy.

Dima Amro covers the suburbs for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at Dima.Amro@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @AmroDima.