United Airlines purchases new Boeing 'widebody' planes

United Airlines, the largest private employer in the city with almost 9,000 Denver-based employees, announced the purchase of 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with the option to purchase 100 more, according to a Tuesday news release.

It's said to be the largest widebody order in the nation’s commercial aviation history, according to the release.

Delivery of the new planes will take place between 2024 and 2032, with options included of choosing between the 787-8, 9 or 10 models. The company also purchased 44 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for delivery between 2024 and 2026 with an additional 56 of this model for delivery between 2027 and 2028. Overall, United expects to take delivery of around 700 new narrow and widebody aircraft by the end of 2032. Each of the 787 planes will offer four options: United Polaris business class, United Premium Plus, Economy Plus, and economy.

The new planes are expected to replace older Boeing 767 and Boeing 777 model aircraft. All Boeing 767’s are expected to be out of the United fleet by 2030, which United officials expect will reduce carbon emissions by 25%, according to the release. The fuel burn economics and maintenance needed for these new planes should save the company money in the long run.

“This order solves for our current widebody replacement needs in a more fuel-efficient and cost-efficient way, while also giving our customers a best-in-class experience,” Gerry Laderman, United’s EVP and Chief Financial Officer, said in the release.

United is also making an effort to upgrade the existing fleet’s interiors, which will be completed by the summer of 2023. Additionally, the company will retrofit 100% of its mainline, narrow-body planes with its signature interior, with 100 completed in 2023 and finished by the end of 2025.

The airline points to its international traveling options as a success. Over the last two years, United added 13 new international destinations, 40 new international routes and extra trips to 10 existing international routes, according to the release. The airline will fly nonstop to 37 cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East by next summer. From Denver, United offers more than 170 destinations — 17 of which are international.

United hired 15,000 people this year and is on track to add another 15,000 next year, according to the release. The addition of the new planes will offer the opportunity for unionized jobs at the airline, including more than 1,800 in the Denver area in 2023, according to Russell Carlton, corporate communications manager for United at the Denver International Airport.

“United is committed to being the best airline in Denver,” Matt Miller, United’s vice president of airport operations in Denver, said in an email. “We have invested heavily in our customer experience, community and our employees. Today’s purchase of new Boeing 787 Dreamliners will be a wonderful addition to our fleet for Denver, especially since we are the only U.S. airline to offer transatlantic service from our city. As the largest airline in our city, United also flies more international routes than any airline in Denver’s history.”