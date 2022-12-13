Teen arrested, charged with string of business burglaries in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – El Paso police arrested a 17-year-old El Paso man and charged him burglarizing multiple businesses in the Upper Valley area over a nine-day period in October.

Jacob Perez was arrested and charged with seven counts of burglary and one count of criminal mischief.

The businesses Perez allegedly burglarized were all located along Doniphan or Mesa Street.

Perez was booked into the county jail on bonds totaling more than $200,000.

Perez had been arrested back in October for allegedly burglarizing a bakery, breaking down the front door and damaging a cash register .

