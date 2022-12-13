ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

2 charged in connection with pursuit, crash of stolen car on I-70

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two men are facing charges after the stolen car they were riding in crashed in Bridgeton, Missouri, while being chased by police last week. Keyshaun Carmel, 20, and Khalub Perkins, 18, were each charged with tampering with a motor vehicle Friday in connection with the Dec. 15 crash. Carmel was also charged with resisting arrest.
BRIDGETON, MO
5 On Your Side

Teenager airlifted after being shot in Alton home

ALTON, Ill. — A teenager was critically injured in a Friday afternoon shooting in Alton. The Alton Police Department said police were made aware of the shooting shortly before 2 p.m., when they were notified of a gunshot victim at Alton Memorial Hospital. Police arrived to the hospital and discovered the victim was a 14-year-old who lives in the area.
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

St. Louis woman released from Israeli custody after 3 days in detention

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman has been reunited with her family after spending three days in Israeli custody. Video shows Hala Salameh, a 22-year-old dental student at St. Louis Community College, reuniting with her mother, sister and other family members in a tearful embrace in the West Bank after an Israeli judge cleared her release. The terms of her release are not yet known.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Statue honoring fallen St. Louis firefighters announced

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Fire Department and the St. Louis Firefighter Memorial Foundation announced Thursday a statue to honor fallen firefighters over the years. The St. Louis Fire Department Memorial Statue Project is organizing and constructing a monument in memory of fallen firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty or cancer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
