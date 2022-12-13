Read full article on original website
2-vehicle crash turns violent Sunday in St. Louis; 1 person shot
ST. LOUIS — A 34-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon during an argument after a car crash in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the report of a shooting at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Alberta Street in St. Louis.
Storeowner attacked in February robbery dies from his injuries
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man injured in an armed robbery of his store in February died last week. St. Louis police said Nak Ho Kim, a 62-year-old man, died last Monday as a result of the injuries he sustained in the Feb. 9 robbery. The St. Louis...
Saturday night shooting leaves 1 man shot in the arm, another uninjured
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting involving two teenage men Saturday night that resulted in one man shot and injured. The other man was not injured. It happened at about 9 p.m. on the 5000 block of Lotus Avenue near Sherman Park on Kingshighway Boulevard in a nearby alley.
2 charged in connection with pursuit, crash of stolen car on I-70
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two men are facing charges after the stolen car they were riding in crashed in Bridgeton, Missouri, while being chased by police last week. Keyshaun Carmel, 20, and Khalub Perkins, 18, were each charged with tampering with a motor vehicle Friday in connection with the Dec. 15 crash. Carmel was also charged with resisting arrest.
Maryland Heights woman dies Sunday after being struck by teen driver
BRIDGETON, Mo. — A woman died Sunday night after being struck by an SUV on St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton, Missouri. According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old boy from Hazelwood was driving a 2004 Toyota Highlander in the left eastbound lane of St. Charles Rock Road near DePaul Lane.
Teenager airlifted after being shot in Alton home
ALTON, Ill. — A teenager was critically injured in a Friday afternoon shooting in Alton. The Alton Police Department said police were made aware of the shooting shortly before 2 p.m., when they were notified of a gunshot victim at Alton Memorial Hospital. Police arrived to the hospital and discovered the victim was a 14-year-old who lives in the area.
List of St. Louis area warming shelters offering escape from bitter cold this week
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Organizations in St. Louis and St. Louis County are taking actions this week to make sure homeless people have a place to take shelter from the historic cold expected later this week. Snow is expected later in the week, and temperatures will drop into...
1 dead in wrong-way crash on Interstate 270 Sunday morning
CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A St. Louis man died in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning in Creve Coeur. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 270 at Olive Boulevard. The report said a Saturn SL1 was...
Thousands of dollars in materials lost in St. Louis photography studio fire on Thanksgiving
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis photographer rummaged through what was left of her design studio Saturday after a fire broke out on Thanksgiving Day. Jennifer Butler had black soot on her hands as she lifted one of the wedding canvases she created for a client. "This is not...
1 dead Monday morning after fire engulfs High Ridge mobile home
HIGH RIDGE, Mo. — One person died after a mobile home caught fire early Monday morning in Jefferson County. High Ridge Fire Chief John Barton told 5 On Your Side the fire broke out at about 3 a.m. Monday at a mobile home in the 3100 block of Ruby Drive in High Ridge.
Frustrated tenants of downtown St. Louis apartment say problems are piling up
ST. LOUIS — Frustrations are growing for people living in a downtown apartment complex. Two families who live at the Arcade Apartments on Olive Street tell 5 On Your Side that infrastructure problems have led to damaged belongings and safety hazards. Among the concerns are exterior doors that don't...
Gunfire in downtown St. Louis closes courthouses early Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — Gunfire in downtown St. Louis closed courtrooms early on Tuesday. Police are still looking for the person who fired shots near Tucker and Market Street. Officials don't think the Civil Courts Building or anyone inside was the intended target, but bullets did go through two windows on two separate floors.
New-to-St. Louis developer buys massive downtown apartment complex for $73M
ST. LOUIS — A multifamily developer new to St. Louis has purchased one of the region’s largest apartment complexes for more than $73 million. Tampa, Florida-based Blue Magma Residential on Oct. 27 bought the CityView apartments, at 110 N. 17th St. in Downtown West, for $73.5 million, according to city records. The complex has more than 700 apartments.
St. Louis woman released from Israeli custody after 3 days in detention
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman has been reunited with her family after spending three days in Israeli custody. Video shows Hala Salameh, a 22-year-old dental student at St. Louis Community College, reuniting with her mother, sister and other family members in a tearful embrace in the West Bank after an Israeli judge cleared her release. The terms of her release are not yet known.
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing University City teenager
ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a missing University City teenager who walked away from his school on Thursday. The University City Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 15-year-old Shayne Rocquel Burrow, who was last seen at 12:07 p.m. walking away from University City High School on Balson Avenue.
Fatal crash reported on St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton Friday
BRIDGETON, Mo. — A fatal crash in Bridgeton closed St. Charles Rock Road for several hours Friday morning. According to a tweet from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle, leaving all lanes of St. Charles Rock Road at Taussig Road blocked.
Florissant man found guilty of fatally striking officer during 2021 pursuit
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A Florissant man was found guilty Thursday in the death of an Illinois police officer who was fatally struck during a 2021 police pursuit on the McKinley Bridge. Following a bench trial that began Monday, Caleb Campbell was found guilty of first-degree murder in the...
Wrongful conviction case judge: Was there 'rush' to convict?
ST. LOUIS — The judge presiding over a hearing to determine if a Missouri man’s murder conviction should be overturned questioned on Friday if police and prosecutors “were in a little bit of a rush” to convict Lamar Johnson. At issue is St. Louis Circuit Attorney...
Man killed, 2 others in critical condition after crash on I-55 in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — One person was killed, and two others were injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis Monday night. Police said the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. near the Bates exit of northbound I-55. Investigators said the driver of a Bentley Continental was...
Statue honoring fallen St. Louis firefighters announced
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Fire Department and the St. Louis Firefighter Memorial Foundation announced Thursday a statue to honor fallen firefighters over the years. The St. Louis Fire Department Memorial Statue Project is organizing and constructing a monument in memory of fallen firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty or cancer.
