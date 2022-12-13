ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman has been reunited with her family after spending three days in Israeli custody. Video shows Hala Salameh, a 22-year-old dental student at St. Louis Community College, reuniting with her mother, sister and other family members in a tearful embrace in the West Bank after an Israeli judge cleared her release. The terms of her release are not yet known.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO