PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in Paintsville packed their pantries with produce Thursday, each taking home a bag of fruit as a district Christmas gift. ”Our Board of Education has been adamant that we start helping our kids, because of what’s going on with inflation and stuff,” said superintendent David Gibson. “So, this is one way that we can give back to our community- to give back to our students, who we think are some of the best kids in the world.”

PAINTSVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO