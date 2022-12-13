Read full article on original website
Brush fire on Lens Creek Road in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say there is a small brush fire on Lens Creek Road in the Marmet area of West Virginia. The call came in around 5:25 p.m. on Sunday with reports of a hillside fire and burning pallets in the roadway. Dispatchers say there was a person at […]
House fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a house fire at 2659 Guyan Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday. Dispatchers say they received a call at 6:22 p.m. about a structure fire with flames going through the roof. A neighboring house was exposed to the flames, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department […]
Firefighters battle house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Firefighters are battling a house fire in Cabell County, West Virginia. The fire was reported to first responders just before 6:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Guyan Avenue. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire is under control. No injuries were reported. Keep checking the WSAZ app.
Healthy holiday appetizers: baked brie bites
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People around the world are gathering for holiday parties this month, and that means plenty of food will be shared among family and friends. There are plenty of fun and tasty holiday appetizers that are also healthy. Tyler Bowen, a registered dietitian with Cabell Huntington Hospital,...
Kanawha County deputies act as Santa's helpers for annual 'Cops and Kids' program
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies were acting as Santa's helpers this week, spreading Christmas cheer to kids from the area. It was all part of the Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's Association's annual "Cops and Kids" program. About 25 kids and their families ran around the Nitro Walmart,...
Kanawha deputies respond after person shot in back
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies have responded to the scene of a shooting Monday morning. According to 911 dispatchers, a person was shot and injured in the back along Doc Bailey Road in Cross Lanes. Officials tell WSAZ.com it appears the victim drove himself...
Deputies find 2 indoor marijuana grows after building fire in Ohio
MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two indoor marijuana growing operations inside a building that caught fire. Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Rutland Fire Department responded to a building fire on Happy Hollow Road in Middleport, according to MCSO. Responders allegedly found an indoor marijuana grow in the building. […]
One dead after shooting in Lawrence County, Ohio
Lawrence County Sheriff says after arriving to the scene, deputies and emergency service workers found a woman laying face up in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
1 injured, 1 in custody in Kanawha County shooting that led to police pursuit in West Virginia
UPDATE: (11:45 a.m. Dec. 19, 2022) – Authorities say before the suspect in a Cross Lanes shooting and pursuit was arrested, he allegedly broke into a business on Fourth Avenue and C Street in South Charleston. The man working in the business tells WOWK 13 News the suspect came through the door with a gun, […]
‘Small school, big impact’: Paintsville students to have fruitful Christmas break
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in Paintsville packed their pantries with produce Thursday, each taking home a bag of fruit as a district Christmas gift. ”Our Board of Education has been adamant that we start helping our kids, because of what’s going on with inflation and stuff,” said superintendent David Gibson. “So, this is one way that we can give back to our community- to give back to our students, who we think are some of the best kids in the world.”
One dead after shooting
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ)One person is dead after a shooting in Lawrence County, Ohio. Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies say a shooting was reported to 911 just before 3:30 p.m. at an apartment complex along County Road 32. Deputies found a female lying face up in the parking lot of...
One taken to hospital after house fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hopsital after fire broke out at a home along Blue Creek road in the Blue Creek area of Kanawha County. Crews say the fire started in the back corner of the home. They say one person who lives...
1 juvenile dead after SUV, Amish buggy crash in Ohio
The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) says one juvenile is dead after a Ford Escape and Amish horse and buggy crashed in the Rio Grande area.
Crews battle Friday morning structure fire in Ohio
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — Emergency crews responded to a working structure fire on Friday morning in Rutland Township. Fire officials say the incident happened on Happy Hollow Road around 4:05 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a detached building with nearby exposure, fire officials say. Crews put out the fire and performed overhaul to […]
Arctic flurries pose slick bridge risk
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Mid morning Sunday a growing area of arctic snow flurries have developed courtesy of the overnight sub-freezing air. Driven by a blustery west wind these snow showers will coat the ground in spots making for a brief mini winter-wonderland. Where the snow coats the road, crews will...
MacCorkle Avenue shut down in Kanawha County, West Virginia, after crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — All lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are shut down near the 2200 block in St. Albans, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 10 p.m. They say a single-vehicle crash shut down the roadway. There is no word on any injuries. The St. Albans Police Department, the […]
2 law enforcement pursuits in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Lt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a short pursuit occurred on Interstate 64 East in Charleston, West Virginia. The incident happened around 1:43 a.m. on Saturday, according to Metro 911. Pile says a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on I-64. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, […]
Shooting sends one man to the hospital, leaves another facing charges
WILLIAMSON, WVa. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A shooting Thursday afternoon in Mingo County sent one man to the hospital and ended with another man being charged, according to the Williamson Police Department. The shooting was reported just before 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Logan Street in Williamson. Officers say a...
Man found not guilty in deadly shooting at gas station
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of fatally shooting a man outside a gas station in Milton last year has been found not guilty on all counts, Cabell County Courthouse officials said Friday. Until his acquittal, Carl Rose Jr. had been charged with killing James Oldham at the Go-Mart...
Deputies: Kanawha County siblings exchange gunfire, one dead, one injured
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A fight between a Kanawha County brother and sister ended in gunfire and death. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department released more information Thursday in connection with a Wednesday night shooting death in Sissonville. According to deputies, Jesse Slater, 51, and his sister, Jennifer Atencio, 39,...
