Cabell County, WV

WOWK 13 News

House fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a house fire at 2659 Guyan Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday. Dispatchers say they received a call at 6:22 p.m. about a structure fire with flames going through the roof. A neighboring house was exposed to the flames, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Firefighters battle house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Firefighters are battling a house fire in Cabell County, West Virginia. The fire was reported to first responders just before 6:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Guyan Avenue. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire is under control. No injuries were reported. Keep checking the WSAZ app.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Healthy holiday appetizers: baked brie bites

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People around the world are gathering for holiday parties this month, and that means plenty of food will be shared among family and friends. There are plenty of fun and tasty holiday appetizers that are also healthy. Tyler Bowen, a registered dietitian with Cabell Huntington Hospital,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Kanawha deputies respond after person shot in back

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies have responded to the scene of a shooting Monday morning. According to 911 dispatchers, a person was shot and injured in the back along Doc Bailey Road in Cross Lanes. Officials tell WSAZ.com it appears the victim drove himself...
CROSS LANES, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies find 2 indoor marijuana grows after building fire in Ohio

MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two indoor marijuana growing operations inside a building that caught fire. Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Rutland Fire Department responded to a building fire on Happy Hollow Road in Middleport, according to MCSO. Responders allegedly found an indoor marijuana grow in the building. […]
MIDDLEPORT, OH
wymt.com

‘Small school, big impact’: Paintsville students to have fruitful Christmas break

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in Paintsville packed their pantries with produce Thursday, each taking home a bag of fruit as a district Christmas gift. ”Our Board of Education has been adamant that we start helping our kids, because of what’s going on with inflation and stuff,” said superintendent David Gibson. “So, this is one way that we can give back to our community- to give back to our students, who we think are some of the best kids in the world.”
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WSAZ

One dead after shooting

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ)One person is dead after a shooting in Lawrence County, Ohio. Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies say a shooting was reported to 911 just before 3:30 p.m. at an apartment complex along County Road 32. Deputies found a female lying face up in the parking lot of...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

One taken to hospital after house fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hopsital after fire broke out at a home along Blue Creek road in the Blue Creek area of Kanawha County. Crews say the fire started in the back corner of the home. They say one person who lives...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle Friday morning structure fire in Ohio

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — Emergency crews responded to a working structure fire on Friday morning in Rutland Township. Fire officials say the incident happened on Happy Hollow Road around 4:05 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a detached building with nearby exposure, fire officials say. Crews put out the fire and performed overhaul to […]
RUTLAND, OH
WSAZ

Arctic flurries pose slick bridge risk

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Mid morning Sunday a growing area of arctic snow flurries have developed courtesy of the overnight sub-freezing air. Driven by a blustery west wind these snow showers will coat the ground in spots making for a brief mini winter-wonderland. Where the snow coats the road, crews will...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
wymt.com

Shooting sends one man to the hospital, leaves another facing charges

WILLIAMSON, WVa. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A shooting Thursday afternoon in Mingo County sent one man to the hospital and ended with another man being charged, according to the Williamson Police Department. The shooting was reported just before 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Logan Street in Williamson. Officers say a...
WILLIAMSON, WV
WSAZ

Man found not guilty in deadly shooting at gas station

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of fatally shooting a man outside a gas station in Milton last year has been found not guilty on all counts, Cabell County Courthouse officials said Friday. Until his acquittal, Carl Rose Jr. had been charged with killing James Oldham at the Go-Mart...
MILTON, WV

