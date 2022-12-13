ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Hope For The Warriors grants 13 Warrior’s Wishes around US

By Erin McCloskey, Hope For The Warriors
WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03q7J3_0jhNYCKm00

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – The national nonprofit Hope For The Warriors (HOPE) recently granted 13 veterans wishes in its 2022 Warrior’s Wish class.

As one of the organization’s first established programs, the Warrior’s Wish program fulfills a desire for a better quality of life beyond recovery or supports a quest for life-gratifying endeavors for those who have sustained severe physical and psychological wounds in the line of duty.

For over 16 years, Hope For The Warriors has assisted veterans, service members and military families with a variety of programming including health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.

Since 2006, Hope For The Warriors has provided almost $2.5 million in grants, assisting with 251 wishes.

The 2022 class of Warrior’s Wish recipients include grants to expand hobbies, provide adaptive sporting and exercise equipment, much-needed family time and more:

  • Family trips for two veterans and their families to enjoy some quality time together, one to California and another to Jerusalem;
  • Patio set for an Army veteran to improve her quality of life providing her a place of solitude to enjoy a book or time with her family on her covered porch;
  • Greenhouses for two veterans looking to garden year-round in more favorable conditions that better accommodate their medical needs while providing solace;
  • Automotive restoration tools for a Florida-based Army veteran to hone his passion for designing and building, while restoring his ‘55 Chevy;
  • Adaptive Trike for an Alaska-based Air Force veteran to get out of the house and allow her the ability to exercise and fellowship with other veterans;
  • New kitchen appliances to assist a Marine/Army veteran with enhancing his kitchen and quality of life allowing his daughter to teach him how to cook;
  • Tabletop gaming setup for a Colorado-based Air Force veteran to support fellow veterans through his veteran service organization and his role play hobby;
  • Audio visual equipment for a North Carolina-based Army veteran’s home gym to continue her passion for fitness allowing her to virtually connect with and train other veterans on better health and fitness goals;
  • Exercise bike for a Coast Guard veteran to help her be more present and mindful of her mental health;
  • Utility terrain vehicle for a Missouri-based Army veteran to allow her to more easily move around her farm while doing daily chores;
  • Commercial-size riding lawnmower for an Indiana-based Marine veteran allowing him to once again enjoy cutting his family’s large yard, now in comfort.

“As one of HOPE’s original programs, continuing to grant wishes for military families for over 16 years is really a gift to our staff as well,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and CEO of Hope For The Warriors. “From expanding or making a hobby easier due to medical challenges or reconnecting families through much-needed time away or providing equipment or appliances to make everyday life easier, the Warrior’s Wish program is life-changing for all involved.”

For more information on Hope For The Warriors and Warrior’s Wish program, visit hopeforthewarriors.org , Facebook , Twitter or Instagram .

=====

About Hope For The Warriors: Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families. Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served over 40,000 through a variety of support programs focused on health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition. One of the nonprofit’s first programs, Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships, has awarded 192 scholarships to caregivers and families of the fallen. For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org , Facebook , Twitter or Instagram .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Families participate in 9th annual Great Toy Takeaway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Nearly 700 families had the chance to get their children toys for Christmas. It was all thanks to the 9th annual Great Toy Takeaway at the Pitt County Fairgrounds. The Great Toy Takeaway was started back in 2014 when Bailey Bliven was five years old. Bliven wanted to give toys to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern Wreaths Across America honors thousands of veterans

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – Thousands of wreaths were laid on the headstones of veterans at New Bern National Cemetery on Saturday as part of Wreaths Across America. Hundreds of veterans, volunteers, friends and families gathered to express their love and respect for those who served. “We don’t want them to be forgotten. And they […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville homeless shelter preparing for winter, increase in number of people

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One community’s local homeless shelter is taking precautions for cold weather. Onslow Community Outreach’s homeless shelter is prepared to add more cots and sleeping bags to account for a larger number of homeless individuals unable to be outside during the low temperatures. The outreach has called this their “white flag” shelter. […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors.  Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU announces new appointee to Division of Student Affairs

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After a competitive national search, a North Carolina native with more than 22 years of experience working with university students has been named Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at East Carolina University by Chancellor Philip G. Rogers. Dr. Brandon A. Frye, who currently serves as vice president for student affairs at Stephen […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

JPD’s tips on keeping your home secure while away

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department is offering advice on how to protect your home while away during the holidays. JPD officials advised to double-check windows and doors, making sure they are locked before leaving the house. Motion sensor lights and cameras can prevent break-ins while away from home. “Don’t tell everybody that […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Year’s Eve celebration coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to bring out your party hats and glasses with the new year on them! On Dec. 31, the City of Greenville will host a New Years’ Eve Celebration at Town Common. The event will have The Dickins Band playing throughout the evening. There will be a photo booth and food […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Hanukkah celebrations begin amid anti-Semitic incidents

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sunday marked the beginning of Hanukkah for the Jewish community. One local synagogue observed the day with a Menorah lighting. Both Jewish and community leaders lit the Menorah candle as a sign of growth and expansion of a miracle that Hanukkah celebrates. “2,200 years ago, an evil tyrant from the Greek […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU gets first win over South Carolina since 1998

GREENVILLE, S.C. – RJ Felton scored a game-high 21 points and East Carolina never trailed to defeat South Carolina 64-56 in the Greenville Winter Invitational at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday afternoon. The win marked the Pirates’ first over an SEC team since the 2002-03 season and its first over South Carolina since Dec. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU’s Spivey selected to Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-America Second Team

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina senior right-handed pitcher Carter Spivey has been named to the Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-America Second Team according to a release by the publication Monday morning. Spivey, who earned Third Team All-America status by Collegiate Baseball a season ago, enters the 2023 campaign as the reigning American Athletic Conference Pitcher of […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern Civic Theatre announces 2023 schedule

NEW BERN, N.C. – New Bern Civic Theatre is setting the stage for provocative conversations about inclusivity, individualism, and the joy of being “kooky” with its 2023 Season of plays and musicals. The eight-show season begins in February with a musical about the life of Billie Holiday and ends in November with the “Spooktacular” Addams […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Kinston police investigating shooting that injures man

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Saturday. Police responded to the 1200 block of Tower Hill Road at around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday. They found a man, Jashon Mitchell, 20, with multiple gunshot wounds, which were non-life-threatening. He was transported to ECU Health […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Havelock 19-year-old wanted in robbery turns himself in

HAVELOCK, N.C (WNCT) — Havelock police were looking for a 19-year-old suspect wanted in an armed robbery. Sevon Jamiem Godette of Havelock was charged with armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was wanted after police said he took part in a robbery at Woodfield Cove Apartments. Police report Godette […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

WNCT

39K+
Followers
27K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy