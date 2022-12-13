ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

Animal Services reminds public to keep pets safe during cold temperatures

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As temperatures continue to drop, El Paso Animal Services wants to remind pet owners to keep pets safe and comfortable. Here are some simple guidelines provided by Animal Services to keep our four-legged family members safe and warm during the cold months: Provide a warm place to sleep and rest:   […]
EL PASO, TX
theroyaltourblog.com

Family Musings on Las Cruces, New Mexico

Editor’s note: Hopefully you’ve all read Tamara’s full story about her family trip to Las Cruces, New Mexico as a guest of Visit Las Cruces. If not, it links below. When she and I were talking about angles on stories to write from the adventure, we thought it would be fun and meaningful for you all to hear directly from her family, including her three young sons. So here that is, and it is a joy to read the genuine expressions of bliss that accompany children having such incredible experiences. For more of Tamara’s writing, please click here to visit her index page.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

People emerging from manholes in Segundo Barrio

EL PASO, Texas - ABC 7 crews witnessed five or six people coming out of a manhole and ran last night in Segundo Barrio. Migrants have been known to come out of manholes in the past. The manhole is not very far from the border wall. This is also not...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Baker Competes in Food Network’s ‘Gingerbread Showdown’

An El Paso bakery owner was given the opportunity to win big bucks on a popular Food Network holiday baking show. Alexa Ortiz, the owner of CakeaholicsEP, appeared on a standalone episode of "Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Season 2” competing as a gingerbreader’s baking assistant for a shot at gingerbreading glory and a stocking stuffed with $10,000.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Local restaurants prep for tamale sales this holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This is the season for tamales and unwrapping them brings as much joy during the holiday season as unwrapping your favorite gift.  Across the nation, purchasing tamales during the holidays has become a tradition.  This is why it’s important to place your orders of tamales as soon as possible because […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police: Man hospitalized in northeast El Paso stabbed by girlfriend

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A man was hospitalized for serious injuries after he was stabbed by his girlfriend. Police responded to stabbing along 10200 Block of Valle Del Sol in northeast El Paso early Thursday morning. Police investigators with the department's Crimes Against Persons unit are on the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Watch: El Paso Fire Department battles downtown fire

EL PASO, Texas -- EL Paso Fire Department is battling a condition 3 fire in downtown El Paso. According to EPFD, the fire is at a shoe store located at the 300 block of South El Paso street. No injuries have been reported at this time. ABC-7 has a crew...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Destiny Church to give out food, other items to 400 families

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Destiny Church in Northeast El Paso is planning to give out food to 400 families during its Annual Holiday Food Giveaway at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at 9615 Dyer. The event will be drive-thru only and will include toys and other items this  year. The church has given out […]
EL PASO, TX
