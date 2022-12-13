Read full article on original website
US Border Patrol Apprehensions & Update El Paso Alamogordo SectorsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Texas Governor's investigation into NGOs providing migrant aid criticized as “shameful and intimidating”Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Paso Gets Millions Paid Off Before Title 42 Ends in 5 DaysTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso new ground zero for illegal border crossings; over 7,000 last weekendLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Texas officials act to restrict movement at the southern borderAsh JurbergTexas State
El Paso Winterfest Is Keeping It Merry and Bright Through January 1
‘Tis the season to shine, and this time of the year no place shines brighter than downtown El Paso. Winterfest has San Jacinto Plaza poppin’ nightly and making spirits bright with more than 400,000 twinkling lights, oversized decorations, and a 55-ft holiday tree. It’s easy to see why Yelp...
KVIA
As migrant surge swells, one Las Cruces shelter may close due to funding
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- The El Calvario United Methodist Church in Las Cruces may have to shut down its shelter. El Calvario has been aiding migrants and the homeless for almost a decade with blankets, clothing, food and a warm place to sleep. With more migrants coming into the Borderland...
Animal Services reminds public to keep pets safe during cold temperatures
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As temperatures continue to drop, El Paso Animal Services wants to remind pet owners to keep pets safe and comfortable. Here are some simple guidelines provided by Animal Services to keep our four-legged family members safe and warm during the cold months: Provide a warm place to sleep and rest: […]
Popular New Mexico Pizza Chain Dion’s Coming to El Paso’s West Side
A popular chain of pizza restaurants from the Land of Enchantment is moving into the Sun City. Albuquerque-based Dion’s restaurant is moving into rapidly growing Northwest El Paso, according to online state documents. Pizza, Subs, and That Ranch Dressing. Loved by its customer for its pies and “amazing” ranch...
KVIA
Northeast El Paso PK-8 school was on lockdown for an hour, investigation on-going
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso Independent School District Pre-K through 8 school was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, a district spokesperson confirmed to ABC-7. Bobby Joe Hill PK-8 is located in northeast El Paso. El Paso Police are investigating the situation. An ABC-7 source said the school received...
KVIA
Sun Metro bus overturns following crash in central El Paso; three people injured
EL PASO, Texas -- A Sun Metro bus overturned at Gateway South and East Yandell in central El Paso Wednesday following a crash. Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash was reported at 9:20 a.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news...
Double Dog Dare Bakery Is On A Mission To Feed 950 El Paso Shelter Dogs This Christmas
Calling all dog lovers! El Paso dog bakery, Double Dog Dare Bakery (DDD), is in need of extra volunteers this Christmas season to help them feed 950 area shelter dogs!. Back in November, DDD Bakery donated nearly 300 dog-friendly Thanksgiving meals to shelter dogs staying at the Humane Society of El Paso, Animal Rescue League, and Law n’ Paws.
Study: El Paso One of the Best U.S. Cities to Ring in the New Year
According to the list-happy financial website Wallethub, El Paso is among the best cities in America to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Per the voodoo science they used to determine the Best Cities for New Year's, the Sun City is the 19th best in the U.S. and the third-best in Texas ranking higher than Houston and Dallas.
theroyaltourblog.com
Family Musings on Las Cruces, New Mexico
Editor’s note: Hopefully you’ve all read Tamara’s full story about her family trip to Las Cruces, New Mexico as a guest of Visit Las Cruces. If not, it links below. When she and I were talking about angles on stories to write from the adventure, we thought it would be fun and meaningful for you all to hear directly from her family, including her three young sons. So here that is, and it is a joy to read the genuine expressions of bliss that accompany children having such incredible experiences. For more of Tamara’s writing, please click here to visit her index page.
Ascarate Park Is Now Home To El Paso’s First Pickleball Court
Are you a fan of Pickleball? Not sure what that is? Don’t worry, I didn’t know what that was either until I started seeing friends post about it and I did my research. Pickleball does NOT have anything to do with pickles. Sad. BUT it is a sport that looks pretty fun.
El Paso Winterfest Lights Shine on Yelp’s Top 20 Holiday Displays in Texas
Yelp users have acknowledged what we have known for years, San Jacinto Plaza and its surrounding area is home to one of the best Christmas lights displays in the state. The crowd-sourced reviews site recently published its list of the Top Holiday Lights in Texas 2022 and El Paso’s Winterfest is included.
KVIA
People emerging from manholes in Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas - ABC 7 crews witnessed five or six people coming out of a manhole and ran last night in Segundo Barrio. Migrants have been known to come out of manholes in the past. The manhole is not very far from the border wall. This is also not...
El Paso Baker Competes in Food Network’s ‘Gingerbread Showdown’
An El Paso bakery owner was given the opportunity to win big bucks on a popular Food Network holiday baking show. Alexa Ortiz, the owner of CakeaholicsEP, appeared on a standalone episode of "Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Season 2” competing as a gingerbreader’s baking assistant for a shot at gingerbreading glory and a stocking stuffed with $10,000.
Local restaurants prep for tamale sales this holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This is the season for tamales and unwrapping them brings as much joy during the holiday season as unwrapping your favorite gift. Across the nation, purchasing tamales during the holidays has become a tradition. This is why it’s important to place your orders of tamales as soon as possible because […]
KVIA
Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.
KFOX 14
Police: Man hospitalized in northeast El Paso stabbed by girlfriend
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A man was hospitalized for serious injuries after he was stabbed by his girlfriend. Police responded to stabbing along 10200 Block of Valle Del Sol in northeast El Paso early Thursday morning. Police investigators with the department's Crimes Against Persons unit are on the...
KVIA
Watch: El Paso Fire Department battles downtown fire
EL PASO, Texas -- EL Paso Fire Department is battling a condition 3 fire in downtown El Paso. According to EPFD, the fire is at a shoe store located at the 300 block of South El Paso street. No injuries have been reported at this time. ABC-7 has a crew...
Police: Socorro man killed when he lost control, rolled car in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 33-year-old Socorro, Texas, man was killed when he lost control of his vehicle in East El Paso early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Police say Omar Tarango was driving east on Loop 375 and exited at Vista Del Sol. Once on Joe Battle, police say […]
Destiny Church to give out food, other items to 400 families
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Destiny Church in Northeast El Paso is planning to give out food to 400 families during its Annual Holiday Food Giveaway at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at 9615 Dyer. The event will be drive-thru only and will include toys and other items this year. The church has given out […]
3 injured Las Cruces officers back on job
Las Cruces Police Department said, after their injuries, the officers endured multiple surgeries and long, tedious therapy sessions.
