ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston ranks among the least affordable cities for single renters

By Boston.com Staff
Boston
Boston
 6 days ago

A new report found that local singles spent 28.68% of their yearly income on rent, making Boston the No. 5 most unaffordable city in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r46eA_0jhNXCIZ00
The worst place for single renters? New York City. Adobe Stock

When it comes to unaffordable cities for singles, Boston is high on the list, according to a study RentHop released Tuesday.

The site ranked Boston No. 5 out of 50 in terms of unaffordability, noting that singles have to allocate 28.68% of their yearly income to afford their $2,250-a-month studio. This reflects a 6.67% increase from last year, according to the report.

But rents are cooling off in the region, according to a market report from Apartment Advisor, an online real estate site. Despite this, Boston remains the second most expensive market overall for renters in the country.

Here is RentHop’s breakdown of the best and worst rental markets for singles:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4adrtW_0jhNXCIZ00

New York City ranked second last year behind Miami, but the Big Apple leapt into first this year after experiencing “a meteoric rise in rents prices in 2022,” according to the report.

You can nab a studio in Colorado Springs, Colo., for a median rent of $925 a month, but prices have jumped the most year over year for a zero-bedroom apartment in these 10 spots:

city% increase

Columbus, Ohio35.84%

San Jose, Calif.27.54%

Oklahoma City23.97%

Indianapolis23.15%

New York City23.10%

Phoenix20.37%

Wichita, Kan.19%

Virginia Beach, Va.17.04%

Louisville, Ky.17.04%

Los Angeles16.06%

RentHop

And the least most in these:

City% CHANGE

Fresno, Calif.-5.26%

Fort Worth-0.32%

AlbuquerqueEven

Milwaukee0.64%

El Paso0.75%

Dallas0.91%

Denver1.16%

Philadelphia1.21%

Washington, D.C.1.63%

Detroit2.27%

RentHop

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Watch: Car drives into an abandoned house in Lynn

The car crashed into the home after careening through an intersection. An odd car crash was caught on camera in Lynn Friday morning when an SUV plowed through an abandoned home, according to officials. The incident occurred near the 800 block of Boston Street in Lynn and the car appeared...
LYNN, MA
Boston

Body pulled from Boston Harbor near aquarium

Detectives are investigating the circumstances, according to a police spokesperson. A body was pulled from the water in Boston Harbor near the New England Aquarium, according to a Boston police spokesperson. Police were called about a body in the water near 63 Long Wharf around 9:40 a.m. Friday, according to...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

One home, six owners of color, seven decades of building generational wealth

‘For us, we just feel so blessed to be able to live in the city that we grew up in.’. All century-old homes tell great stories if you know what to look for. But one 114-year-old Colonial two-family in Roxbury tells a deeper story that can’t be seen at a glance. It’s the story of hardworking people of color using real estate to build generational wealth while providing a service to their community.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Community rallies behind Roslindale businesses damaged in crash

A car crashed into a building on Corinth Street on Sunday causing significant structural damage. Members of the Boston community are rallying around Roslindale businesses that were damaged Sunday when a car crashed into the building that houses them, causing the facade of the structure to come down. The Boston...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

No reform, no deal, says Mayor Wu on police contract

"That is the charge that I was given by the residents across the city." Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday the city will not sign any contract with the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association unless it contains provisions on police reform. “We continue to have conversations and our firm position is...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston police officer placed on leave after domestic assault arrest

Officer James Kenneally's lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. A Boston police officer was placed on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic assault. His lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. James...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

6 Providence men accused of stealing nearly $18K from Home Depot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Six Providence men were accused of stealing nearly $18,000 worth of Home Depot products in Boston earlier this month. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said that on Dec. 9, Boston police went to the Home Depot at VFT Parkway and spoke with the store’s loss prevention officer.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston

Tufts evacuates 7 facilities amid third bomb threat in less than a week

School officials advised people to avoid the area. Students, faculty, and staff evacuated seven facilities on Tufts University’s Medford-Somerville campus on Monday after the school received a bomb threat — the third such threat since Wednesday. In a message to the university’s community posted online, Tufts officials advised...
MEDFORD, MA
Mashed

Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket

Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
LOWELL, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
62K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy