HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - I hope you got all or most of your holiday shopping done this weekend as the weather gets downright beyond cold going through this week. This will be some of the coldest temperatures and wind chills we have seen probably in two years as last winter was quite warm by Nebraska standards. Today was probably the best day you will see until after Christmas as most of us experienced temperatures in the mid to upper 30s to low 40s south and southwest. Much colder to the north with highs in the single digits and teens. This is the prelude for what’s to come for the rest of us this week. This evening and overnight, clouds will move in from the west and southwest ahead of a quick moving system that will clip the southeast part of the state tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will range from the negative single digits northwest to the upper 20s southeast.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO