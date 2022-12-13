Read full article on original website
Related
-52° wind chill expected in Colorado: Frostbite within minutes
The National Weather Service is warning Coloradans about dangerously cold wind chills set to hit the state on Wednesday night and Thursday night. With windchills expected to be -30° or below across much of the state, frostbite on exposed skin within minutes will be a threat for many. The...
KSNB Local4
Gov. Ricketts issues emergency proclamation following severe winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation on Friday for impacted counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following an ongoing winter storm. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a severe winter storm moved across the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska, producing large amounts of snow and...
I-76 closed from Brush to Nebraska state line
Both directions of I-76 remained closed on Friday afternoon from Brush to the Nebraska state line due to adverse driving conditions and multiple crashes. The Colorado Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed in both directions along with other roadways in the area. There was no estimate on when I-76 would reopen.
KSNB Local4
Hastings places fourth, Grand Island, Kearney finish strong at Flatwater Fracas
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 2022 Flatwater Fracas high school wrestling tournament took place at the Heartland Events Center Friday and Saturday. Among central Nebraska boys teams, Hastings finished with the highest placement. The Tigers won the silver bracket over Columbus and Papillion-LaVista to place fourth overall in the tournament.
KSNB Local4
McCool Junction High School student dies in crash with semi
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - McCool Junction High School reported the death of a student on Sunday. According to a Facebook post by the school, 16-year-old Jordan Tol, a junior at McCool Junction, was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a...
KSNB Local4
Old Man Winter is kicking down the door this week
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - I hope you got all or most of your holiday shopping done this weekend as the weather gets downright beyond cold going through this week. This will be some of the coldest temperatures and wind chills we have seen probably in two years as last winter was quite warm by Nebraska standards. Today was probably the best day you will see until after Christmas as most of us experienced temperatures in the mid to upper 30s to low 40s south and southwest. Much colder to the north with highs in the single digits and teens. This is the prelude for what’s to come for the rest of us this week. This evening and overnight, clouds will move in from the west and southwest ahead of a quick moving system that will clip the southeast part of the state tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will range from the negative single digits northwest to the upper 20s southeast.
KSNB Local4
Partnership brings live bison to the Stuhr Museum
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A partnership between the Stuhr Museum and Lazy K Arena brought five live bison to the museum. As a part of the partnership the bison are still owned by Lazy K Arena. For the museum, it brings great educational and historical value. People will be...
KSNB Local4
Holdrege man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdrege man is heading to prison on a drug-related charge. U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Josiah Negley, 35, to 10 years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release.
KSNB Local4
Slightly better weather for the weekend before uh-oh...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The big story once again continues to be the blustery winds this evening not just blowing snow but making it feel more like the North Pole rather than central Nebraska. There is good news. Finally tonight, the winds will start to wind down a little...although they will still remain breezy at 10 to 25mph. Skies will also gradually clear overnight. This will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 0s and low to mid 10s with the coldest temperatures in the north.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island girls wrestling repeats as Flatwater Fracas champions
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 2022 Flatwater Fracas featured the second year where girls wrestling programs competed in the tournament. Six girls teams made the trip to the Hearland Events Center this year. Grand Island Senior High was the inaugural team champions in 2021. This year, the Islanders bested...
KETV.com
Blizzard warning for western Nebraska through Wednesday night, light snow possible for Omaha area Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Western Nebraska will feel the effects of a blizzard through Wednesday night. Some parts of the panhandle could see 1-2 feet of snow along with 40-50 mph wind gusts. Authorities announced Tuesday morning that Interstate 80 is closed for westbound traffic from North Platte to the...
KSNB Local4
One last decent day before the temperatures come tumbling down
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Finally getting a break from the blustery winds tonight as high pressure moves closer and eventually off to our east. Expect mostly clear skies overnight with lows tomorrow morning ranging from the negative single digits north to the mid teens south. Winds will be light this evening and overnight out of the north northwest at 3 to 8 mph but shifting to out of the south after midnight.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska DMV launches new license plate, offers 52 specialty plates for 2023
Nebraskans will start off 2023 with a new state license plate design and 52 options for specialty plates. State Department of Motor Vehicles Director Rhonda Lahm said the new standard plates are already available for drivers whose vehicle registrations will expire in January. Though most of those plates will be distributed in January, she said a few "early birds" may have them already.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter storm affecting Nebraska in different ways
CHADRON, Neb. -- As much damage as the snow is doing in the Nebraska Panhandle, wind is also wreaking its fair share of havoc. Streets in Gering have been largely empty Tuesday as drivers are staying off the roads due to winds gusting as high as 60 miles per hour in the Panhandle.
Several roads remain closed in northeast Colorado after blizzard
On Wednesday, several roads remained closed in northeast Colorado after the blizzard blew through the state on Tuesday. The storm system brought snow and high winds, which caused white-out conditions along the Eastern Plains.The Colorado Department of Transportation reopened I-70 from US 40 to the Kansas border on Tuesday night but several others roads, including I-76 east to the Nebraska state line due to "safety concerns.I-76 was open westbound only from Sterling to Denver.There was no estimate on reopening eastbound lanes of I-76.
WOWT
Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska
The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
oilcity.news
More than 730 miles of Wyoming interstate closed early Wednesday by record-breaking winter storm
CASPER, Wyo. — A large portion of Wyoming’s miles of interstates, roads and highways is closed early Wednesday, Dec. 14, from winter conditions after a storm moved through the area. As of 4:30 a.m., Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Casper is closed, I-90 between Sheridan and Sundance is...
KSNB Local4
UNK women’s basketball secures win over Central Oklahoma
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The 26th/30th-ranked Nebraska Kearney women’s basketball team got a double double from forward Shiloh McCool and shot 49 percent from the field dominate Central Oklahoma, 73-52, Sunday evening at Buckle Court. UNK enters Winter Break at 12-2 (5-1) while UCO, under the direction of...
'Almost all major roads closed': Blizzard rocks eastern Colorado
Almost all major roads and highways in northeastern Colorado are either closed, or in the process of being closed, as the season's first blizzard brings high winds, low visibility and raging snow. The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed:. I-70 eastbound from mile post 292 to the Kansas state line...
Utah, other upper basin states, green light plan to pay Colorado River water users for conservation efforts
Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico unveiled the System Pilot Conservation Program, which would pay users in the Colorado River Basin to conserve water. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country’s largest reservoirs, are at historically low levels.
