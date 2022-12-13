ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

Gov. Ricketts issues emergency proclamation following severe winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation on Friday for impacted counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following an ongoing winter storm. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a severe winter storm moved across the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska, producing large amounts of snow and...
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Denver

I-76 closed from Brush to Nebraska state line

Both directions of I-76 remained closed on Friday afternoon from Brush to the Nebraska state line due to adverse driving conditions and multiple crashes. The Colorado Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed in both directions along with other roadways in the area.  There was no estimate on when I-76 would reopen.  
BRUSH, CO
KSNB Local4

McCool Junction High School student dies in crash with semi

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - McCool Junction High School reported the death of a student on Sunday. According to a Facebook post by the school, 16-year-old Jordan Tol, a junior at McCool Junction, was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a...
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE
KSNB Local4

Old Man Winter is kicking down the door this week

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - I hope you got all or most of your holiday shopping done this weekend as the weather gets downright beyond cold going through this week. This will be some of the coldest temperatures and wind chills we have seen probably in two years as last winter was quite warm by Nebraska standards. Today was probably the best day you will see until after Christmas as most of us experienced temperatures in the mid to upper 30s to low 40s south and southwest. Much colder to the north with highs in the single digits and teens. This is the prelude for what’s to come for the rest of us this week. This evening and overnight, clouds will move in from the west and southwest ahead of a quick moving system that will clip the southeast part of the state tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will range from the negative single digits northwest to the upper 20s southeast.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Partnership brings live bison to the Stuhr Museum

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A partnership between the Stuhr Museum and Lazy K Arena brought five live bison to the museum. As a part of the partnership the bison are still owned by Lazy K Arena. For the museum, it brings great educational and historical value. People will be...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Holdrege man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdrege man is heading to prison on a drug-related charge. U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Josiah Negley, 35, to 10 years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Slightly better weather for the weekend before uh-oh...

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The big story once again continues to be the blustery winds this evening not just blowing snow but making it feel more like the North Pole rather than central Nebraska. There is good news. Finally tonight, the winds will start to wind down a little...although they will still remain breezy at 10 to 25mph. Skies will also gradually clear overnight. This will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 0s and low to mid 10s with the coldest temperatures in the north.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island girls wrestling repeats as Flatwater Fracas champions

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 2022 Flatwater Fracas featured the second year where girls wrestling programs competed in the tournament. Six girls teams made the trip to the Hearland Events Center this year. Grand Island Senior High was the inaugural team champions in 2021. This year, the Islanders bested...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

One last decent day before the temperatures come tumbling down

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Finally getting a break from the blustery winds tonight as high pressure moves closer and eventually off to our east. Expect mostly clear skies overnight with lows tomorrow morning ranging from the negative single digits north to the mid teens south. Winds will be light this evening and overnight out of the north northwest at 3 to 8 mph but shifting to out of the south after midnight.
COLORADO STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska DMV launches new license plate, offers 52 specialty plates for 2023

Nebraskans will start off 2023 with a new state license plate design and 52 options for specialty plates. State Department of Motor Vehicles Director Rhonda Lahm said the new standard plates are already available for drivers whose vehicle registrations will expire in January. Though most of those plates will be distributed in January, she said a few "early birds" may have them already.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter storm affecting Nebraska in different ways

CHADRON, Neb. -- As much damage as the snow is doing in the Nebraska Panhandle, wind is also wreaking its fair share of havoc. Streets in Gering have been largely empty Tuesday as drivers are staying off the roads due to winds gusting as high as 60 miles per hour in the Panhandle.
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Denver

Several roads remain closed in northeast Colorado after blizzard

On Wednesday, several roads remained closed in northeast Colorado after the blizzard blew through the state on Tuesday. The storm system brought snow and high winds, which caused white-out conditions along the Eastern Plains.The Colorado Department of Transportation reopened I-70 from US 40 to the Kansas border on Tuesday night but several others roads, including I-76 east to the Nebraska state line due to "safety concerns.I-76 was open westbound only from Sterling to Denver.There was no estimate on reopening eastbound lanes of I-76. 
COLORADO STATE
WOWT

Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska

The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK women’s basketball secures win over Central Oklahoma

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The 26th/30th-ranked Nebraska Kearney women’s basketball team got a double double from forward Shiloh McCool and shot 49 percent from the field dominate Central Oklahoma, 73-52, Sunday evening at Buckle Court. UNK enters Winter Break at 12-2 (5-1) while UCO, under the direction of...
KEARNEY, NE

